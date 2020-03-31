Area Sports Briefs: April 1

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-472-2273 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Whitewater placed second in the regional meet to qualify for the NCGA championship for the 14th straight season.

Fossum is a graduate of Richardton-Taylor high school. She competed in gymnastics for Dickinson High School.

BSC WOMEN HOOPS ADD FOUR RECRUITS

Four North Dakota basketball players have signed letters of intent to enroll at Bismarck State College.

The four new recruits are 5-foot-5 Astacia Conica of Solen, 5-6 Darby Breckheimer of Finley-Sharon-Hope-Page, 5-8 Carly Lippert of Dakota Prairie and 6-2 Kella Norby of Trenton.

BERRY COACH OF YEAR FINALIST

University of North Dakota hockey coach Brad Berry has been chosen as one of nine finalists for the Spencer Penrose Award, presented annually to the NCAA Division I hockey coach of the year.

The winner, chosen by Division I coaches nationwide, will be announced April 7.

UND is coming off a 26-5-4 season and a National Collegiate Hockey Conference regular season title.

Earlier, Berry was named NCHC coach of the year and the College Hockey News national coach of the year.

CORRECTION

Pebble Creek Golf Course is opening today. Apple Creek was erroneously listed as one of the courses opening today in a story that appeared in Tuesday's edition of the Tribune. Today's hours as Tom O'Leary and Pebble Creek are from 11 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Reservations must be made online or by phone.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0