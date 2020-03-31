Area Sports Briefs: April 1

AREA BRIEFS
BOBCATS’ MILLER, HILLMAN HONORED
Andrew Miller and Will Hillman of the Bismarck Bobcats garnered NAHL honors on Tuesday.
Miller, a goaltender, was named to the NAHL All-Rookie first team, while Hillman, a forward, was chosen to the Central Division All-Rookie Team.
Miller posted a 22-7-34-1 record in his rookie season with the Bobcats, the Boulder, Colo., native finished with a 2.29 goals-against average and a .912 save percentage. He won the NAHL Goalie of the Month award twice and ended the season on a 10-game point streak.
Hillman, a Blaine, Minn., product, shared the team lead with 43 points and 20 goals. His 10 power-play goals were a team high and ranked third in the NAHL.
Both Miller and Hillman are committed to play at Minnesota State-Mankato when their junior hockey careers end.
GLADSTONE'S FOSSUM EARNS HONOR
Acacia Fossum of Gladstone is one of seven members of the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater to earn selection to the National Collegiate Gymnastics Association's West region all-championship team.
Fossum, a senior, qualified for the team on the bars. She placed third in the NCGA West Region meet with a score of 9.600.
Whitewater placed second in the regional meet to qualify for the NCGA championship for the 14th straight season.
Fossum is a graduate of Richardton-Taylor high school. She competed in gymnastics for Dickinson High School.
BSC WOMEN HOOPS ADD FOUR RECRUITS
Four North Dakota basketball players have signed letters of intent to enroll at Bismarck State College.
The four new recruits are 5-foot-5 Astacia Conica of Solen, 5-6 Darby Breckheimer of Finley-Sharon-Hope-Page, 5-8 Carly Lippert of Dakota Prairie and 6-2 Kella Norby of Trenton.
BERRY COACH OF YEAR FINALIST
University of North Dakota hockey coach Brad Berry has been chosen as one of nine finalists for the Spencer Penrose Award, presented annually to the NCAA Division I hockey coach of the year.
The winner, chosen by Division I coaches nationwide, will be announced April 7.
UND is coming off a 26-5-4 season and a National Collegiate Hockey Conference regular season title.
Earlier, Berry was named NCHC coach of the year and the College Hockey News national coach of the year.
CORRECTION
Pebble Creek Golf Course is opening today. Apple Creek was erroneously listed as one of the courses opening today in a story that appeared in Tuesday's edition of the Tribune. Today's hours as Tom O'Leary and Pebble Creek are from 11 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Reservations must be made online or by phone.
