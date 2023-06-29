LEGION BASEBALL
MANDAN CHIEFS 10-7, FARGO POST 400 0-2
At Fargo
Chiefs 10, Post 400 0 (6 innings)
Chiefs;001;333;--;10;9;0
Post 400;000;000;--;0;3;1
Hudsen Sheldon and Owen Brincks; Jake Jaroszewski, Jacob Topp (4), Jackson Amerman (4), Malachi Werremeyer (6) and Werremeyer, Jack Demers (6). W – Sheldon. L – Jaroszewski. HR – Chiefs, McCoy Keller.
Highlights: Chiefs – Sheldon R, RBI, 6 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 3 Ks; Lucas Burgum 1-for-4, 2 R; Keller 2-for-3, HR, 2 R, 4 RBIs; Brayden Bunnell 1-for-4, 2 R; Dylan Gierke 1-for-3, double, 3 RBIs; Jamison Nelson 1-for-3; Tate Olson 2-for-2, R, RBI; Seth Arenz 1-for-3, R. Stars – Caleb Christianson 1-for-3l Eli Mach 1-for-2, double; Logan Sullivan 1-for-2.
People are also reading…
Chiefs 7, Post 400 2
Chiefs;310;300;0;--;7;9;2
Post 400;000;011;0;--;2;2;1
McCoy Keller, Dylan Gierke (6) and Tukker Horner. Brady Hecker, Colby Hanson (5) and Hanson, Jack Demers (5). W – Keller. L – Hecker. HR – Chiefs, McCoy Keller.
Highlights: Chiefs – Sheldon 2-for-3, double, 2 R, 2 RBIs; Keller 2-for-4, HR, R, 4 RBIs, 5 IP, 2 H 1 R, 0 ER, 3 BB, 2 Ks; Gierke 2 IP, 0 H, 1 R, 2 BB 3 Ks; Brayden Bunnell 1-for-4, RBI; Horner 2-for-3, R; Seth Arenz 1-for-2, 2 R. Stars – Jackson Amerman 2-for-4; Demers RBI.
BISMARCK SENATORS 14, JAMESTOWN BLUES 5
At Jamestown
Bismarck Senators 14, Jamestown Blues 5
Senators;250;230;2;--;14;15;0
Blues;004;000;1;--;5;4;5
Traiden Kalfell, Tony Burkel (7) and Tyler Kleinjan. Brannen Kohler, Braxton Perkins (4), Gavin Schafer (7) and Bennet Gochner. W--Kalfell. L--Kohler.
Highlights: Senators -- Jared Frank 2-4 3B, 2 R, 2 RBI; Kleinjan 4-6 2 R, 2 RBI; Ben LaDuke 3-5 3 R, RBI; Harrison Reichert 2-4 R, 2 RBI; Kalfell 1-5 RBI, 6 IP, 3 H, 4 R, 3 BB, 6 SO; Brady Helm 0-4 2 R, 2 RBI; Andrew Jablonski 2-4 R, RBI; Logan Lawrence 0-3 2 R; TJ Olson 1-4 R, RBI. Jamestown -- Isaac Webster 1-3 2 R; Gochner 1-2 2B, 2 RBI; Hudson Rode 1-2 R, RBI.
Bismarck Senators 9, Jamestown Blues 4
Senators;002;304;0;--;9;10;2
Jamestown;100;003;0;--;4;5;2
TJ Olson, Ben LaDuke (7) and Tyler Kleinjan. Bennet Gochner, Hudson Rode (4) and Gavin Schafer. W—Olson. L—Gochner.
Highlights: Senators – Jared Frank 2-3 R; Kleinjan 1-4 R, RBI; Olson 1-1 RBI, 6 IP, 5 H, 4 R, 2 BB, 4 SO; Traiden Kalfell 1-2 2B, 2 SB, R; Andrew Jablonski 2-3 R, RBI, SB; Hayden Emter 1-2 2 R, RBI, SB; LaDuke 2-2 2 R, 3 RBI, SB. Jamestown – Ethan Oettle 1-3 R; Bennet Gochner 1-1 2 R: Jake Moser 2-3 2 RBI.
HAZEN 12-10, BISMARCK SCARLETS 0-3
At Hazen
Hazen 12, Scarlets 0 (5 innings)
Scarlets;000;00;--;0;6;1
Hazen;121;8x;--;12;6;2
Grossman, Heinert (4) and Knopp; T.Wick and B.Haack. W – Wick. L – Grossman.
Highlights: Scarlets – Jorgeson 1-for-3; Fitterer 1-for-3; Grossman 2-for-3; Dockter 1-for-2; Knopp 1-for-2. Hazen – Haack 1-for-3, R; B.Lesmann 1-for-2, R, RBI; Wick 1-for-3, double, R, 2 RBIs, 5 IP, 6 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 4 Ks; P.Sayler 1-for-2, RBI; G.Krause 2 R; G.Holen 1-for-3, R; T.Taylor 2 R; M.Holland 3 R, RBI; R.Froelich 1-for-2, double, 4 RBIs.
Hazen 10, Scarlets 3
Scarlets;000;12;--;3;3;3
Hazen;422;2x;--;10;7;3
Jay G., Heinert (2) and Posrtscheller; B.Haack, G.Holen (4) and B.Braithwaite. W – Haack. L – Jay G.
Highlights: Scarlets – Jorgenson 2-for-3, 2 doubles, R; Heinert 1-for--3; Kiland R. Hazen – Haack 1-for-3, 2 R, 3 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 3 Ks; Braithwaite 1-for-1, triple, 3 R, RBI; Wick 3-for-3, double, R, 4 RBIs; P.Sayler R; Holen 1-for-1, RBI, 2 IP, 2 H 2 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 3 Ks; T.Taylor 1-for-3, R; M.Holland RBI; R.Beyer R; R.Froelch R.
NORTHWOODS LEAGUE
WILLMAR 13, BISMARCK 1
Bismarck;000;100;000;--;1;5;2
Willmar;300;202;06x;--;13;13;1
Brooks Byers, Jaden Brasseaux (6), Luke Saunders (9) and Bradlee Preap. Ryan Wiltse, Nolan Kemp (7) and Zach Stroh. W--Wiltse. L--Byers. HR--Willmar, Drew Dirksen 2.
Highlights: Bismarck -- Benjamin Rosengard 1-4; Nick Oakley 1-3 R; Jack Herring 2-4 RBI; Preap 1-3. Willmar -- Dirksen 3-5 2 HR, 2 R, 6 RBI; Aiden Byrne 2-5 2 R, 2 RBI; Luke Williams 3-4 RBI; Stroh 2-4 R, RBI; Wiltse 6 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 2 BB, 5 SO.
Attendance: 1,302.
Time of game: 3:17.
Records: Willmar 23-7; Bismarck 14-16.
STANDINGS
Great Lakes East
Team;W-L;Pct.;GB
Traverse City;20-11;.645;--
Rockford;18-12;.600;1.5
Kalamazoo;17-13;.567;2.5
Kenosha;16-14;.533;3.5
Kokomo;12-19;.387;8
Battle Creek;9-21;.300;10.5
Great Lakes West
Team;W-L;Pct.;GB
Wausau;18-13;.581;--
Green Bay;18-14;.563;0.5
Wisconsin Rapids;17-14;.548;1
Madison;15-14;.517;2
Lakeshore;12-18;.400;5.5
Fond du Lac;11-20;.355;7
Great Plains East
Team;W-L;Pct.;GB
Thunder Bay;16-12;.571--
Eau Claire;17-13;.567;--
Duluth;15-13;.536;1.5
Rochester;16-14;.533;1.5
Waterloo;11-19;.367;6.5
La Crosse;10-20;.333;7.5
Great Plains West
Team;W-L;Pct.;GB
Willmar;23-7;.767;--
St. Cloud;19-11;.633;4
Mankato;18-13;.581;5.5
Bismarck;14-16;.467;9
Minnesota;6-11;.353;10.5
Minot;6-22;.214;16
Wednesday, June 28
Bismarck 7, Willmar 6
Minnesota 8, Rochester 6, 10 innings
Thunder Bay 6, Eau Claire 3
Traverse City 9, Battle Creek 2
Kalamazoo 10, Kokomo 2
Duluth 13, Waterloo 7
St. Cloud 3, La Crosse 2
Minot 10, Mankato 6
Wausau 14, Green Bay 0
Fond du Lac at Madison, Canceled
Lakeshore at Wisconsin Rapids, Canceled
Kenosha at Rockford, Canceled
Thursday, June 29
Willmar 13, Bismarck 1
Eau Claire 8, Thunder Bay 0
Lakeshore 6, Wisconsin Rapids 2, 7 innings
Wisconsin 9, Lakeshore 1
Kalamazoo 6, Kokomo 2
Traverse City 2, Battle Creek 1
Fond du Lac 13, Madison 11
Kenosha 5, Rockford 1
St. Cloud 3, La Crosse 2
Waterloo 13, Duluth 12
Mankato 8, Minot 2
Green Bay 13, Wausau 7
Rochester 19, Minnesota 2
Friday, June 30
Bismarck at La Crosse, 6:30 p.m.
Kalamazoo at Battle Creek
Rochester at Mankato
Eau Claire at Duluth
Minnesota at Waterloo
Kokomo at Kenosha
Traverse City at Rockford
Fond du Lac at Wausau
Wisconsin Rapids at Madison
Lakeshore at Green Bay
Willmar at Thunder Bay
Minot at St. Cloud
Saturday, July 1
Bismarck at La Crosse, 6:30 p.m.
Willmar at Thunder Bay
Wisconsin Rapids at Madison
Battle Creek at Kalamazoo
Minot at St. Cloud
Minnesota at Waterloo
Duluth at Eau Claire
Green Bay at Lakeshore
Traverse City at Rockford
Kokomo at Kenosha
Wausau at Fond du Lac
Mankato at Rochester
Sunday, July 2
Bismarck at Duluth, 3 p.m.
Willmar at Thunder Bay
Wisconsin Rapids at Fond du Lac
Wausau at Lakeshore
Kalamazoo at Kenosha
Rochester at Eau Claire
St. Cloud at Waterloo
Rockford at Battle Creek
Green Bay at Madison
Kokomo at Traverse City
Minot at La Crosse