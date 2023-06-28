AMERICAN LEGION BASEBALL
BISMARCK GOVERNORS 2-8, JAMESTOWN EAGLES 12-6
Jamestown 12, Bismarck 2, 6 innings
Bismarck;002;000;--;2;3;2
Jamestown;600;051;--;12;17;3
Gavin Lill, Nick Patton (2), Tommy Kraljic (5) and Marcus Butts, Max Vig (5); Mason Lunzman and Ethan Gall. W -- Lunzman. L -- Lill. HR: Bismarck -- Jace Groseclose. Jamestown -- Jackson Walters.
Highlights: Bismarck -- Michael Fagerland 1-for-3; Isaac Mitchell 1-for-2, R; Groseclose 1-for-2, HR, R, 2 RBIs; Lill 1 IP, 7 H, 6 R (6 ER), 1 BB, 1 K, 1 WP; Patton 3.2 IP, 7 H, 5 R (3 ER), 0 BB, 3 K; Kraljic 0.2 IP, 3 H, 1 R (0 ER), 0 BB, 1 K. Jamestown -- Lunzman 3-for-4, 2B, 2 R, 2 RBIs; Walters 1-for-4, HR, R, 4 RBIs; Payton Hochhalter 3-for-4, R; Thomas Newman 2-for-3, 2 R; Brooks Roaldson 3-for-4, 2B, 2 R, 2 RBIs; Ethan Gall 2-for-4, R, 2 RBIs; Lunzman 6 IP, 3 H, 2 R (2 ER), 1 BB, 4 K, 1 HBP.
Bismarck 8, Jamestown 6, 8 innings
Bismarck;001;021;22;--;8;18;3
Jamestown;030;300;00;--;6;10;3
Matthew Porter, Eli Thompson (5), Zachary Brackin (7) and Vig; Hochhalter, Newman (7) and Max Fronk. W -- Brackin. L -- Newman. HR: Jamestown -- Lunzman.
Highlights: Bismarck -- Lill 2-for-5, 2B, 2 R, RBI; Fagerland 2-for-5, SB, 2 RBIs; Noah Riedinger 4-for-4, RBI; Butts 2-for-4, R, RBI; Jameson Johnson 2-for-4, R; Mitchell 2-for-4, 2B, R; Vig 2-for-3, 2B, HBP, 2 R, RBI; Porter 4 IP, 7 H, 6 R (5 ER), 1 BB, 3 K; Thompson 2 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 1 K; Brackin 2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 2 K. Jamestown -- Lunzman 1-for-4, HR, BB, R, 3 RBIs; Walters 1-for-4, 2B; Carson Orr 1-for-4, R; Roaldson 1-for-4, SB, R; Gall 1-for-2, Sac fly, RBI; Tyson Jorissen 3-for-4, R, RBI; Hochhalter 6 IP, 15 H, 6 R (4 ER), 0 BB, 2 K, 1 HBP, 1 WP; Newman 2 IP, 3 H, 2 R (2 ER), 0 BB, 3 K, 1 WP.
Records: Bismarck 11-7 overall, 3-3 Statewide; Jamestown 6-6 statewide.
BISMARCK SENATORS 8-16, WATFORD CITY WALLEYE 1-1
Bismarck 8, Watford City 1
Watford City;000;100;0;--;1;3;2
Bismarck;005;210;x;--;8;11;1
Judd Johnsrud and Josh Chavez; Harrison Reichert, Hayden Emter (3), Brady Helm (7) and Tyler Kleinjan. W -- Emter. L -- Johnsrud.
Highlights: Watford City -- Tyesn Kuchenbuch 1-for-4, SB; Paco Baldenegro 1-for-2, SB; Jordan Doty 1-for-2, 2B, BB, SB, RBI; Johnsrud 6 IP, 11 H, 8 R (6 ER), 3 BB, 3 K, 1 HBP, 3 WP. Bismarck -- Jared Frank 2-for-4, R; Kleinjan 3-for-3, 2 2B, BB, 2 R; Jason Juma 1-for-4, R, RBI; Tony Burkel 1-for-2, Sac bunt; Logan Lawrence 2-for-3, SB, R, RBI; Emter 2-for-3, R, RBI; Reichert 2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 2 K; Emter 4.1 IP, 1 H, 1 R (1 ER), 5 BB, 3 K, 1 HBP, 1 WP; Helm 0.2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 1 K.
Bismarck 16, Watford City 1, 5 innings
Watford City;001;00;--;1;1;2
Bismarck;036;7x;--;16;11;0
Carson Voll, Colton Hufnagel (3), Nolan Dahl (4) and Baldenegro; Andrew Jablonski and TJ Olson, Hayden Emter (4). W -- Jablonski. L -- Voll.
Highlights: Watford City -- Baldenegro HBP, SB, R; Nolan Dahl 1-for-1, SB, RBI; Voll 2.2 IP, 5 H, 7 R (5 ER), 4 BB, 1 K, 2 WP; Hufnagel 0.2 IP, 6 H, 9 R (8 ER), 2 BB, 1 K, 3 HBP; Dahl 0.2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 1 K. Bismarck -- Frank 1-for-2, BB, HBP, 3 R; Kleinjan 4-for-4, 2 R, 5 RBIs; Ben LaDuke 1-for-2, BB, Sac bunt, R; Reichert 3-for-4, 2B, 2 R, 3 RBIs; Traiden Kalfell 3 BB, 2 R; Brady Helm 1-for-1, 2B, HBP, 2 Sac flys, 2 R, 2 RBIs; Olson 1-for-1, BB, HBP, 3 R; Jablonski 5 IP, 1 H, 1 R (1 ER), 1 BB, 7 K, 1 HBP, 1 WP.
Records: Watford City 5-5 West Division; Bismarck Senators 11-0 overall, 9-0 West Division.
GARRISON 12, BISMARCK SCARLETS 0
Garrison;171;21;--;12;7;1
Scarlets;000;0x;--;0;3;2
Braxton I. and Brady S.; Tyler Knopp, Drayden Dockter (2), Seth Kopp (3), Noah Gange (5) and Jayden Portscheller. W -- Braxton I. L -- Knopp. HR: Garrison -- Treyson I.
Highlights: Garrison -- Matt J. 2-for-4, 2B, 2 R, RBI; Treyson I. 2-for-4, HR, SB, 2 R, 3 RBIs; Gaige R. 1-for-3, BB, RBI; Jamison R. 3 BB, R; Tate Heer 2 BB, SB, 3 R; Isaac Sherven 2-for-2, BB, R, 2 RBIs; Braxton I. 4 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 6 K, 1 WP. Scarlets -- Easton Kiland 1-for-2; Easton Heinert 1-for-2, 2B; Gange 1-for-1, SB; Knopp 1.1 IP, 3 H, 8 R (5 ER), 5 BB, 1 K, 3 WP; Dockter 0.2 IP, 1 H, 1 R (1 ER), 3 BB, 0 K, 1 BK, 1 WP; Kopp 2.1 IP, 3 H, 3 R (3 ER), 4 BB, 1 K, 1 HBP, 1 WP; Gange 0.2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 1 K.
Records: Bismarck Scarlets 0-7.
NORTHWOODS LEAGUE
BISMARCK 7, WILLMAR 6
Bismarck;000;103;012;--;7;8;1
Willmar;001;101;030;--;6;6;1
Garrett Yawn, Ryan Rumsey (8) and Nick Johnstone; Michael Chevalier, Kristofer Hokenson (5), Ben Irsfeld (8) and Graysen Tarlow. W: X. L: X. HR: Bismarck -- Benjamin Rosengard.
Highlights: Bismarck -- Rosengard 1-for-5, HR, R, 2 RBIs; Nick Oakley 1-for-4, BB, 2 R; Jake Simons 3-for-4, BB, 2 R; Jack Herring 2-for-4, 2 2B, R, 2 RBIs; Yawn 7 IP, 4 H, 3 R (3 ER), 3 BB, 2 K, 1 HBP, 1 WP; Rumsey 0 IP, 2 H, 3 R (3 ER), 2 BB, 0 K; Taylor 2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 2 K, 1 WP. Willmar -- Stone Miyao BB, HBP, SB, R; Tarlow 2 BB, 2 R; Drey Dirksen 2-for-4, 2B, 2 R, RBI; Scott Anderson 3-for-4, 2 2B, SB, 3 RBIs; Aidan Byrne 1-for-4; Chevalier 4 IP, 2 H, 1 R (1 ER), 1 BB, 4 K, 1 HBP; Hokenson 3 IP, 2 H, 3 R (1 ER), 2 BB, 5 K; Irsfeld 2 IP, 4 H, 3 R (3 ER), 0 BB, 4 K.
Note: Rosengard’s two-run home run gave Bismarck the lead in the top of the ninth. Willmar’s pitchers combined for 13 strikeouts.
Attendance: 690.
Time of game: 3:01.
Records: Bismarck 14-15; Willmar 22-7.
STANDINGS
Great Lakes East
Team;W-L;Pct.;GB
Traverse City;19-11;.633;--
Rockford;18-11;.621;0.5
Kalamazoo;16-13;.552;2.5
Kenosha;15-14;.517;3.5
Kokomo;12-18;.400;7
Battle Creek;9-20;.321;9.5
Great Lakes West
Team;W-L;Pct.;GB
Wausau;18-12;.600;--
Wisconsin Rapids;16-13;.552;1.5
Green Bay;17-14;.548;1.5
Madison;15-13;.536;2
Lakeshore;11-17;.393;6
Fond du Lac;10-20;.333;8
Great Plains East
Team;W-L;Pct.;GB
Thunder Bay;16-11;.593;--
Duluth;15-12;.556;1
Eau Claire;16-13;.552;1
Rochester;15-14;.517;2
La Crosse;10-19;.345;7
Waterloo;10-19;.345;7
Great Plains West
Team;W-L;Pct.;GB
Willmar;22-7;.759;--
St. Cloud;18-11;.621;4
Mankato;17-13;.567;5.5
Bismarck;14-15;.483;8
Minnesota;6-10;.375;9.5
Minot;6-21;.222;15
Tuesday, June 27
Bismarck 10, Minot 4
Waterloo 9, La Crosse 5
Wisconsin Rapids 5, Traverse City 4, 10 innings
Fond du Lac 3, Green Bay 2, 11 innings
St. Cloud 9, Mankato 5
Eau Claire 7, Thunder Bay 0
Kenosha 7, Kokomo 5
Willmar 5, Minnesota 4, 10 innings
Wednesday, June 28
Bismarck 7, Willmar 6
Minnesota 8, Rochester 6, 10 innings
Thunder Bay 6, Eau Claire 3
Fond du Lac at Madison, can.
Lakeshore at Wisconsin Rapids, can.
Traverse City 9, Battle Creek 2
Kalamazoo 10, Kokomo 2
Duluth 13, Waterloo 7
St. Cloud 3, La Crosse 2
Minot 10, Mankato 6
Wausau 14, Green Bay 0
Kenosha at Rockford, can.
Thursday, June 29
Bismarck at Willmar, 7:05 p.m.
Eau Claire at Thunder Bay
Lakeshore at Wisconsin Rapids
Kalamazoo at Kokomo
Battle Creek at Traverse City
Madison at Fond du Lac
Green Bay at Wausau
Minnesota at Rochester
Rockford at Kenosha
La Crosse at St. Cloud
Waterloo at Duluth
Mankato at Minot
Friday, June 30
Bismarck at La Crosse, 6:30 p.m.
Kalamazoo at Battle Creek
Rochester at Mankato
Eau Claire at Duluth
Minnesota at Waterloo
Kokomo at Kenosha
Traverse City at Rockford
Fond du Lac at Wausau
Wisconsin Rapids at Madison
Lakeshore at Green Bay
Willmar at Thunder Bay
Minot at St. Cloud
Saturday, July 1
Bismarck at La Crosse, 6:30 p.m.
Willmar at Thunder Bay
Wisconsin Rapids at Madison
Battle Creek at Kalamazoo
Minot at St. Cloud
Minnesota at Waterloo
Duluth at Eau Claire
Green Bay at Lakeshore
Traverse City at Rockford
Kokomo at Kenosha
Wausau at Fond du Lac
Mankato at Rochester
Sunday, July 2
Bismarck at Duluth, 3 p.m.
Willmar at Thunder Bay
Wisconsin Rapids at Fond du Lac
Wausau at Lakeshore
Kalamazoo at Kenosha
Rochester at Eau Claire
St. Cloud at Waterloo
Rockford at Battle Creek
Green Bay at Madison
Kokomo at Traverse City
Minot at La Crosse
Note: Three games on Wednesday, June 28 were canceled due to poor air quality.