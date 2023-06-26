LEGION BASEBALL
BISMARCK SENATORS 9-9, BEULAH 0-0
At Bismarck
Bismarck Senators 9, Beulah 0
Beulah;000;000;0;--;0;2;4
Senators;311;013;x;--;9;10;2
Lucas Weidner, Braylen Schirado (6) and NA. Tyler Kleinjan, Logan Lawrence (5), Harrison Reichert (7) and TJ Olson. W--Kleinjan. L--Weidner.
Highlights: Beulah -- Jack Skalsky 1-3, SB; Gus Strommen 1-3; Weidner 5 IP, 7 H, 6 R (4 ER), 2 BB, 5 SO. Senators -- Ben LaDuke 0-2 R, RBI, SB; Olson 1-4 RBI; Traiden Kalfell 2-4 R, SB; Harrison Reichtert 0-2 2 R; Kleinjan 4-4 2B, 4 R, 2 RBI, SB, 4 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 5 SO; Andrew Jablonski 3-4 2B, 3 RBI; Logan Lawrence 0-2 RBI, 2 1/3 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 5 SO; Hayden Emter 1-4 R.
Bismarck Senators 9, Beulah 0
Beulah;000;000;0;--;0;0;1
Senators;161;100;x;--;9;9;4
Andrew Soine, Tanner Brewster (2) and Lucas Weidner. Ben LaDuke, Andrew Jablonski (4), TJ Olson (5), Tony Burkel (7) and Tyler Kleinjan. W--LaDuke. L--Soine.
Highlights: Beulah -- Brewster 4 2/3 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 6 BB, 1 SO. Senators -- LaDuke 1-2 2 R, RBI, 3 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 4 SO; Olson 1-2 R, 3 RBI, 2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB; Harrison Reichert 1-2 RBI; Kleinjan 3-4 2 RBI; Jason Juma 1-3 R, RBI; Jared Frank 1-2 2 R, SB; Burkel 1-3 R; Brady Helm 0-1, R, RBI.
Note: 4 Senators pitchers combined for a no-hitter.
NORTHWOODS LEAGUE
STANDINGS
Great Lakes East
Team;W-L;Pct.;GB
Traverse City;18-10;.643;--
Rockford;18-11;.621;0.5
Kalamazoo;15-13;.535;3
Kenosha;14-14;.500;4
Kokomo;12-16;.429;6
Battle Creek;9-19;.321;9
Great Lakes West
Team;W-L;Pct.;GB
Wausau;17-12;.586;--
Green Bay;17-12;.586;--
Madison;15-13;.536;1.5
Wisconsin Rapids;15-13;.536;1.5
Lakeshore;11-17;.393;5.5
Fond du Lac;9-20;.310;8
Great Plains East
Team;W-L;Pct.;GB
Thunder Bay;15-10;.600;--
Eau Claire;15-12;.556;1
Rochester;15-13;.536;1.5
Duluth;14-12;.538;1.5
La Crosse;10-17;.370;6
Waterloo;9-18;.333;7
Great Plains West
Team;W-L;Pct.;GB
Willmar;20-6;.769;--
Mankato;17-11;.607;4
St. Cloud;16-11;.593;4.5
Bismarck;12-15;.444;8.5
Minnesota;5-8;.385;8.5
Minot;5-20;.250;14.5
Sunday, June 25
Wisconsin Rapids 13, Battle Creek 3
Green Bay 8, Kenosha 2
Lakeshore 9, Fond du Lac 5
Eau Claire 5, Duluth 2, 10 innings
Rockford 9, Kalamazoo 3
Mankato 11, St. Cloud 5
Wausau 6, Kokomo 2
La Crosse 5, Thunder Bay 4
Willmar 13, Rochester 7
Madison at Traverse City, Ppd
Monday, June 26
Bismarck 6, Minot 1
Kalamazoo 11, Madion 8
Wausau 7, Battle Creek 5
Traverse City 3, Wisconsin Rapids 1
St. Cloud 4, Mankato 0
La Crosse 6, Waterloo 5
Kenosha 4, Kokomo 2
Green Bay 4, Fond du Lac 3
Rockford 7 Lakeshore 6
Thunder Bay 3, Eau Claire 1
Minnesota at Willmar (n)
Tuesday, June 27
Bismarck at Minot, 6:35 p.m.
La Crosse at Waterloo
Madison at Kalamazoo
Wausau at Battle Creek
Wisconsin Rapids at Traverse City
Rockford at Lakeshore
Green Bay at Fond du Lac
Mankato at St. Cloud
Thunder Bay at Eau Claire
Kokomo at Kenosha
Minnesota at Willmar
Wednesday, June 28
Bismarck at Willmar, 7:05 p.m.
Minnesota at Rochester
Eau Claire at Thunder Bay
Fond du Lac at Madison
Lakeshore at Wisconsin Rapids
Battle Creek at Traverse City
Kalamazoo at Kokomo
Waterloo at Duluth
La Crosse at St. Cloud
Mankato at Minot
Green Bay at Wausau
Kenosha at Rockford
Thursday, June 29
Bismarck at Willmar, 7:05 p.m.
Eau Claire at Thunder Bay
Lakeshore at Wisconsin Rapids
Kalamazoo at Kokomo
Battle Creek at Traverse City
Madison at Fond du Lac
Green Bay at Wausau
Minnesota at Rochester
Rockford at Kenosha
La Crosse at St. Cloud
Waterloo at Duluth
Mankato at Minot
Friday, June 30
Bismarck at La Crosse, 6:30 p.m.
Kalamazoo at Battle Creek
Rochester at Mankato
Eau Claire at Duluth
Minnesota at Waterloo
Kokomo at Kenosha
Traverse City at Rockford
Fond du Lac at Wausau
Wisconsin Rapids at Madison
Lakeshore at Green Bay
Willmar at Thunder Bay
Minot at St. Cloud