NORTHWOODS LEAGUE
STANDINGS
Second half
Great Lakes East
Team;W-L;Pct.;GB
Rockford;3-0;1.000;--
Battle Creek;1-1;.500;1.5
Kalamazoo;1-1;.500;1.5
Kokomo;1-1;.500;1.5
x-Traverse City;1-1;.500;1.5
Kenosha;0-3;.000;3
Great Lakes West
Team;W-L;Pct.;GB
Madison;2-0;1.000;--
Fond du Lac;1-1;.500;1
x-Green Bay;1-1;.500;1
Lakeshore;1-1;.500;1
Wausau;1-1;.500;1
Wisconsin Rapids;0-2;.000;2
Great Plains East
Team;W-L;Pct.;GB
x-Eau Claire;2-0;1.000;--
La Crosse;2-0;1.000;--
Waterloo;2-0;1.000;--
Duluth;1-1;.500;1
Rochester;0-2;.000;2
Thunder Bay;0-2;.000;2
Great Plains West
Team;W-L;Pct.;GB
Bismarck;2-0;1.000;--
St. Cloud;1-1;.500;1
Minnesota;0-0;.000;1
x-Willmar;0-0;.000;1
Mankato;0-2;.000;2
Minot;0-2;.000;2
x--Won first half
Wednesday, July 5
Bismarck 8, Minot 4
Kokomo 6, Kalamazoo 5
Traverse City 4, Battle Creek 2
Madison 9, Wisconsin Rapids 3
Lakeshore 12, Green Bay 5
Waterloo 5, Mankato 1
La Crosse 5, Rochester 1
Duluth 9, St. Cloud 5
Wausau 16, Fond du Lac 8
Rockford 5, Kenosha 3
Eau Claire 7, Thunder Bay 5
Thursday, July 6
La Crosse at Bismarck, 6:35 p.m.
Battle Creek at Kokomo, completion of suspended game
Battle Creek at Kokomo, second game
Rochester at Thunder Bay
Rockford at Kalamazoo
Duluth at St. Cloud
Waterloo at Mankato
Wisconsin Rapids at Lakeshore
Minnesota at Minot
Madison at Kenosha
Wausau at Green Bay
Traverse City at Fond du Lac
Eau Claire at Willmar
Friday, July 7
La Crosse at Bismarck, 7 p.m.
Rockford at Kalamazoo
Kenosha at Madison
Battle Creek at Kokomo
Traverse City at Fond du Lac
St. Cloud at Duluth
Rochester at Thunder Bay
Wisconsin Rapids at Lakeshore
Waterloo at Mankato
Green Bay at Wausau
Minnesota at Minot
Eau Claire at Willmar
Saturday, July 8
St. Cloud at Bismarck, 6:30 p.m.
Rochester at Thunder Bay
Madison at Wausau
Battle Creek at Kokomo
Green Bay at Fond du Lac
La Crosse at Minot
Willmar at Mankato
Minnesota at Duluth
Traverse City at Wisconsin Rapids
Lakeshore at Rockford
Eau Claire at Waterloo
Kalamazoo at Kenosha
Sunday, July 9
St. Cloud at Bismarck, 5:30 p.m.
Rochester at Thunder Bay
Traverse City at Wisconsin Rapids
Rockford at Lakeshore
Fond du Lac at Green Bay
Kalamazoo at Kenosha
Eau Claire at Waterloo
Minnesota at Duluth
Wausau at Madison
Battle Creek at Kokomo
Willmar at Mankato
La Crosse at Minot