RODEO
MANDAN RODEO DAYS
Sunday leaders
Bareback: 1. Donny Proffit, Sunday Stepper, 83.
Steer wrestling: 1. Denard Butler, 3.5; 2. Jay Williamson, 4.4; 3. Carson Johnston, 4.7; 4. Jake Kraupie, 4.8; 5. Tyler Scheevel, 5.1; 6. Brent Woodward, 5.2.
Team roping: 1. Kaleb Driggers/Junior Nuness Nogueita, 4.1. 2. 2. Tanner Tomlinson/Patrick Smith, 4.3 seconds; 3. Cooper White/Tucker White, 5.0; 4. Brent McInerney/Tanner McInerney, 5.1; 5T. Guy Howell/Riley Curuchet; 5T. Steve Sherwood/JD Phillips, 5.6 each; 7. Bodie Mattson/Cash Hetzel, 5.8.
Tie-down roping: 1. Jason Schaffer, 8.3. 2. Grant Turek, 8.5; 3. Brock Belkham, 8.6; 4. Chase Lako, 8.8; 5. Chance Derner, 9.0; 6. (tie) Luke Madsen and Cole Robinson, 9.1 each.
Barrel racing: 1. Ivy Saebens, 17.24; 2. Casey Mathis, 17.28; 3. Preslie Reid, 17.45; 4. Jimmie Smith, 17.49; 5. Britta Thiel, 17.60; 6. Stevi Hillman, 17.62.
Bull riding: 1T. Maverick Potter, Sky Harbor, 85.5. 1T. Trey Kimzey, Scary Larry, 85.5.
LEGION BASEBALL
BISMARCK 8, MANDAN 5
At Mandan
Bismarck;044;000;0;--;8;9;1
Mandan;101;103;0;--;5;6;1
Matthew Porter, Nick Patton (6), Eli Thompson (7) and Max Vig. McCoy Keller, Hudsen Sheldon (4) and Tukker Horner. W--Porter. L--Keller. Save--Thompson. HR--Lucas Burgum.
Highlights: Bismarck -- Gavin Lill 2-4 3B, 2 R, 2 RBI; Tommy Kraljic 1-3 2B, R, 2 RBI; Michael Fagerland 1-3 3B; Noah Riedinger 1-3; Parker Sagsveen 1-4; Carter Krueger 1-4; Isaac Mitchell 0-2 2 R, 2 BB; Vig 0-3 BB, R; Marcus Butts 2-3 2B, 3B, 2 R, 2 RBI; Porter 5 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 4 BB, 3 SO; Thompson 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 1 BB. Mandan -- Burgum 2-4 HR, 2 RBI R; Brayden Bunnell 1-3 2B, R; Dylan Gierke 1-3 R; Tate Olson 1-3 3B, RBI; Gage Miller 0-3 R; Horner 1-2 2B, R, RBI; Seth Arenz 0-2 RBI; Sheldon 4 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 1 SO.
Note: Govs and Chiefs play at 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday at Memorial Ballpark.
NORTHWOODS LEAGUE
BISMARCK 9, DULUTH 5
At Duluth, Minn.
Bismarck;001;302;021;--;9;12;1
Duluth;000;112;100;--;5;10;2
Carter Rost, Jaden Brasseaux (7), Ryan Taylor (9) and Nick Johnstone, Robby Harrison (6). Colin Linder, Miles Hellums (5), Isaac Rohde (8), Caleb Gallant (9) and Jack Gallagher. W--Rost. L--Linder. HR--Bismarck, Brock Kleszcz. Duluth, Brandon Compton.
Highlights: Bismarck -- Nick Oakley 1-6 2 R; Jake Simons 2B, R; Jackson Beaman 1-2 2B, 2 R, RBI, SB; Jack Herring 3-5 2 R, 2 RBI, S; Kleszcz 2-5 HR, 4 RBI, R; Luke Hammond 2-5 2 RBI; Dillon Goetz 2-5; Rost 6 IP, 7 H, 4 R (3 ER), 0 BB, 6 SO. Duluth -- Joshua Duarte 1-4 2 R; Compton 1-3 HR, 2 RBI, R; Caleb Corbin 2-4 RBI; Jared Mettam 1-4 RBI; Hasani Johnson 2-4 R; Linder 4 IP, 4 H, 4 R, (1 ER), 4 BB, 10 SO.
Attendance: 677
Time of game: 2:46
Records: Bismarck 16-18; Duluth 16-16.
STANDINGS
Great Lakes East
Team;W-L;Pct.;GB
Traverse City;22-13;.629;--
Kalamazoo;21-13;.618;0.5
Rockford;20-14;.588;1.5
Kenosha;17-16;.515;4
Kokomo;13-21;.382;8.5
Battle Creek;10-24;.294;11.5
Great Lakes West
Team;W-L;Pct.;GB
Green Bay;21-15;.583;0--
Wisconsin Rapids;20-15;.571;0.5
Wausau;20-15;.559;0.5
Madison;15-18;.455;4.5
Lakeshore;14-20;.412;6
Fond du Lac;13-22;.371;7.5
Great Plains East
Team;W-L;Pct.;GB
Eau Claire;20-14;.588;--
Thunder Bay;17-15;.531;2
Rochester;18-16;.529;2
Duluth;16-16;.500;3
Waterloo;14-20;.412;6
La Crosse;13-21;.382;7
Great Plains West
Team;W-L;Pct.;GB
Willmar;26-8;.765;--
St. Cloud;21-13;.618;5
Mankato;19-14;.576;6.5
Bismarck;16-18;.471;10
Minnesota;6-13;.316;12.5
Minot;7-25;.219;18
Sunday, July 2
Duluth 13, Bismarck 2
Willmar 3, Thunder Bay 2, 10 innings
Wisconsin Rapids 2, Fond du Lac 0
Lakeshore 7, Wausau 6
Kalamazoo 10, Kenosha 4
Rochester 11, Eau Claire 7
St. Cloud 7, Waterloo 6
Battle Creek 4, Rockford 3
Green Bay 8, Madison 3
Kokomo 3, Traverse City 0
La Crosse 12, Minot 3
Monday, July 3
Bismarck 9, Duluth 5
Green Bay 3, Madison 1
Rockford 6, Battle Creek 1
Willmar 3, Thunder Bay 2
Fond du Lac 6, Wisconsin Rapids 2
Traverse City 8, Kokomo 1
Wausau 8, Lakeshore 4
Eau Claire 12, Rochester 1
Waterloo 5, St. Cloud 3
Kalamazoo 5, Kenosha 4
La Crosse 5, Minot 2
End of first half
Tuesday, July 4
Bismarck at Minot, 4:05 p.m.
Traverse City at Battle Creek
Lakeshore at Green Bay
Madison at Wisconsin Rapids
St. Cloud at Duluth
Kenosha at Rockford
Wausau at Fond du Lac
La Crosse at Rochester
Thunder Bay at Eau Claire
Kokomo at Kalamazoo
Kenosha at Rockford
Mankato at Waterloo
Wednesday, July 5
Minot at Bismarck, 6:35 p.m.
Kokomo at Kalamazoo
Traverse City at Battle Creek
Madison at Wisconsin Rapids
Green Bay at Lakeshore
Mankato at Waterloo
Rochester at La Crosse
Duluth at St. Cloud
Fond du Lac at Wausau
Kenosha at Rockford
Thunder Bay at Eau Claire
Thursday, July 6
La Crosse at Bismarck, 6:35 p.m.
Battle Creek at Kokomo, completion of suspended game
Battle Creek at Kokomo, second game
Rochester at Thunder Bay
Rockford at Kalamazoo
Duluth at St. Cloud
Waterloo at Mankato
Wisconsin Rapids at Lakeshore
Minnesota at Minot
Madison at Kenosha
Wausau at Green Bay
Traverse City at Fond du Lac
Eau Claire at Willmar
Friday, July 7
La Crosse at Bismarck, 7 p.m.
Rockford at Kalamazoo
Kenosha at Madison
Battle Creek at Kokomo
Traverse City at Fond du Lac
St. Cloud at Duluth
Rochester at Thunder Bay
Wisconsin Rapids at Lakeshore
Waterloo at Mankato
Green Bay at Wausau
Minnesota at Minot
Eau Claire at Willmar
Saturday, July 8
St. Cloud at Bismarck, 6:30 p.m.
Rochester at Thunder Bay
Madison at Wausau
Battle Creek at Kokomo
Green Bay at Fond du Lac
La Crosse at Minot
Willmar at Mankato
Minnesota at Duluth
Traverse City at Wisconsin Rapids
Lakeshore at Rockford
Eau Claire at Waterloo
Kalamazoo at Kenosha
Sunday, July 9
St. Cloud at Bismarck, 5:30 p.m.
Rochester at Thunder Bay
Traverse City at Wisconsin Rapids
Rockford at Lakeshore
Fond du Lac at Green Bay
Kalamazoo at Kenosha
Eau Claire at Waterloo
Minnesota at Duluth
Wausau at Madison
Battle Creek at Kokomo
Willmar at Mankato
La Crosse at Minot