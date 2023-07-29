LEGION BASEBALL
CLASS AA STATE TOURNAMENT
SCHEDULE
July 24-29 at Dickinson
Monday, July 24
Game 1: No. 7 Fargo Post 400 10, No. 10 Grand Forks 5
Game 2: No. 9 Williston 5, No. 8 Dickinson 3, 8 innings
Tuesday, July 25
Game 3: No. 3 West Fargo 8, No. 6 Mandan 1
Game 4: No. 4 Bismarck Governors 6, No. 5 Jamestown 5
Game 5: No. 2 Minot 8, No. 7 Fargo Post 400 7
Game 6: No. 1 Fargo Post 2 8, No. 9 Williston 0
Wednesday, July 26
Game 7: No. 6 Mandan 10, No. 8 Dickinson 0, 5 innings
Game 8: No. 5 Jamestown 3, No. 10 Grand Forks 1
Game 9: No. 6 Mandan 14, No. 7 Fargo Post 400 1, 6 innings
Game 10: No. 9 Williston 14, No. 5 Jamestown 4, 5 innings
Thursday, July 27
No. 3 West Fargo 6, No. 2 Minot 0
No. 1 Fargo Post 2 6, No. 4 Bismarck Governors 0
No. 9 Williston 7, No. 2 Minot 6
No. 4 Bismarck Governors 11, No. 6 Mandan 1, 5 innings
Friday, July 28
No. 1 Fargo Post 2 6, No. 3 West Fargo 4
No. 9 Williston 9, No. 4 Bismarck Governors 3
No. 9 Williston 4, No. 3 West Fargo 2
Saturday, July 29
Game 18: No. 1 Fargo Post 2 16, No. 9 Williston 7
CLASS A STATE TOURNAMENT
BISMARCK SENATORS 9, WATFORD CITY 3
Loser out game
Watford City;200;000;1;--;3;6;5
Senators;421;110;x;--;9;10;3
Carson Voll, Judd Jonsrud (3) and Paco Baldenegro; Tony Burkel, TJ Olson (5) and Tyler Kleinjan. Hank Barry (5). W – Burkel. L – Voll.
Highlights: WC – Voll 2-for-4, 2 doubles, R; Jason Hogue 0-for-4, R; Johnsrud 2-for-2, double, 3 RBIs; Neil Dahl 1-for-3; Nolan Dahl 1-for-1, R. Senators – Ben LaDuke 1-for-3, R, RBI; Klainjan 2-for-4, 2 R; Andrew Jablonski 2-for-4, 2 R, RBI; Traiden Kalfell 1-for-3, R; Barry 1-for-3, 2 R, 2 RBIs; Olson 1-for-3, RBI; Hayden Emter 1-for-2, R, 2 RBIs; Jason Juma 1-for-1; Jared Frank 1-for-2; Burkel 4.2 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 4 BB, 6 Ks; Olson 2.2 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 3 BB, 2 Ks.
SCHEDULE
July 28-Aug. 1
At Kindred
Friday, July 28
East No. 1 Wahpeton 17, West No. 4 Watford City 0
East No. 3 West Fargo Vets 3, West No. 2 Bismarck Senators 0
East No. 2 Casselton Haymakers 3, West No. 3 Bismarck Capitals 0
East No. 4 Kindred 4, West No. 1 Dickinson Volunteers 1
Saturday, July 29
Bismarck Senators 9, Watford City 3
Dickinson Volunteers 2, Bismarck Capitals 0
Wahpeton 8, West Fargo Vets 4
Kindred 10, Casselton 3
Sunday, July 30
Game 9: Dickinson Volunteers vs. West Fargo Vets, 12 p.m. (loser out)
Game 10: Bismarck Senators vs. Casselton, 2:30 p.m. (loser out)
Game 11: Wahpeton vs. Kindred, 5 p.m. (winner's bracket final)
Monday, July 31
Game 12: Winner Game 9 vs. Loser Game 11, 3 p.m.
Game 13: Winner Game 10 vs. Winner Game 11, 5:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Aug. 1
Game 14: Winner Game 12 vs. Winner Game 13, 12 p.m.
Game 15: Second championship game (if necessary), 2 p.m.
NOTE 1: Pairing for Game 12 and 13 will not match previous opponents against each other unless absolutely necessary.
NOTE 2: If three teams remain after Game 13, the winner of Game 11 automatically draws the bye in Game 14.
CLASS B STATE TOURNAMENT
July 26-30 at Carrington
Wednesday, July 26
Game 1: Thompson 5, Hazen 4
Game 2: Cando 2, New Rockford 1
Game 3: Langdon 10, Burlington 0
Game 4: LaMoure 10, Carrington 5
Thursday, July 27
New Rockford 7, Hazen 6
Carrington 9, Burlington 5
Thompson 7, Cando 5, 8 innings
LaMoure 13, Langdon 2
Friday, July 28
Langdon 11, New Rockford 1, 6 innings
Carrington 3, Cando 2
Thompson 9, LaMoure 3
Langdon 9, Carrington 5
Saturday, July 29
LaMoure 10, Langdon 1
Thompson 4, LaMoure 2
NORTHWOODS LEAGUE
ST. CLOUD 10, BISMARCK 4
Bismarck;301;000;000;--;4;7;2
St. Cloud;800;011;00x;--;10;12;2
Alec Danen, Stephen Klenske (2), Jaxon Meyer (6) and Robby Harrison; Garrett McLaughlin, Brady Posch (5), Alex Ramos (8) and Kevin Butler. W – Posch (2-1). L – Danen (4-4).
Highlights: Bis – Nick Oakley 2-for-4, R; Dante Leach 2-for-5, R; Jack Herring 1-for-5, R; Brock Kleszcz 2-for-5, R, RBI. SC – Haiden Hunt 2-for-4, R, RBI; Oscar Serratos Jr. 1-for-4, R, RBI; Anthony Mata 3-for-5, 2 R; Jose Gonzalez 1-for-5, R, 2 RBIs; Jackson Hauge 3-for-4, double, R, RBI; Sawyer Smith 2-for-3, 2 R, 2 RBIs.
Time of game: 2:50.
Attendance: 1,421.
Records: Bismarck 7-18, St. Cloud 14-9.
STANDINGS
Second half
Great Lakes East
Team;W-L;Pct.;GB
Kalamazoo;16-7;.696;--
Rockford;15-10;.600;2
Battle Creek;13-12;.520;4.5
x-Traverse City;12-12;.500;4.5
Kokomo;10-15;.400;7
Kenosha;9-17;.346;8.5
Great Lakes West
Team;W-L;Pct.;GB
Madison;14-10;.583;--
Fond du Lac;13-11;.542;1
x-Green Bay;12-11;.522;1.5
Wisconsin Rapids;10-11;.476;2.5
Wausau;9-12;.429;3.5
Lakeshore;9-15;.375;5
Great Plains East
Team;W-L;Pct.;GB
La Crosse;19-4;.826;--
Waterloo;18-6;.750;1.5
Duluth;16-9;.640;4
x-Eau Claire;11-13;.458;8.5
Rochester;11-13;.458;8.5
Thunder Bay;8-17;.320;12
Great Plains West
Team;W-L;Pct.;GB
x-Willmar;15-8;.652;--
St. Cloud;14-9;.609;1
Mankato;13-11;.542;2.5
Minot;7-17;.292;8.5
Bismarck;7-18;.280;9
Minnesota;2-16;.111;10.5
x--Won first half
Saturday, July 29
St. Cloud 10, Bismarck 4
Kalamazoo 7, Kenosha 4, first game
Kalamazoo 6, Kenosha 0, second game
Thunder Bay 7, Duluth 4
Green Bay 7, Wisconsin Rapids 2
Fond du Lac 4, Madison 3, 11 innings
Kokomo 6, Rockford 5, 10 innings
Battle Creek 8, Traverse City 6
Eau Claire 15, Minnesota 14, 10 innings
La Crosse 7, Mankato 6, 11 innings
Rochester 10, Minot 8
Lakeshore 9, Wausau 8
Waterloo 6, Willmar 2
Sunday, July 30
Bismarck at St. Cloud, 4:05 p.m.
Duluth at Thunder Bay
Kenosha at Kalamazoo
Wausau at Lakeshore
Madison at Fond du Lac
Wisconsin Rapids at Green Bay
Minnesota at Eau Claire
Rockford at Kokomo
Battle Creek at Traverse City
La Crosse at Mankato
Waterloo at Wilmar
Rochester at Minot
Monday, July 31
Great Plains Home Run Challenge, 7 p.m.
Wisconsin Rapids at Wausau, completion of suspended game
Wisconsin Rapids at Wausau, second game
Kalamazoo at Battle Creek
Lakeshore at Madison
Traverse City at Kokomo
Kenosha at Rockford
Green Bay at Fond du Lac
Tuesday, Aug. 1
Great Plains All-Star Game, 7 p.m.
Wausau at Madison
Wednesday, Aug. 2
Kalamazoo at Battle Creek
Traverse City at kokomo
Madison at Lakeshore
Wisconsin Rapids at Wausau
Fond du Lac at Green Bay
Rockford at Kenosha
Thursday, Aug. 3
Willmar at Bismarck, 6:35 p.m.
Waterloo at Rochester
Minnesota at Thunder Bay
Fond du Lac at Wisconsin Rapids
Wausau at Madison
Kalamazoo at Traverse City
Battle Creek at Kenosha
Kokomo at Rockford
Minnesota at Minot
St. Cloud at La Crosse
Eau Claire at Duluth
Green Bay at Lakeshore