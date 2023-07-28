LEGION BASEBALL

CLASS AA STATE TOURNAMENT

WINNER'S BRACKET FINAL

FARGO POST 2 6, WEST FARGO 4

West Fargo;003;001;0;--;4;6;1

Fargo Post 2;010;005;x;--;6;4;0

Caleb Anderson and Brady Medina; Boden Meier, Jonah DeJong (3), Jaxon Beiswenger (7) and Sam Ovsak. W -- DeJong. L -- Anderson. Sv -- Beiswenger. HR: Fargo Post 2 -- Charlie Kalbrener 2.

Highlights: West Fargo -- Trey Stocker 1-for-3, 2B, BB, R, RBI; Casey Clemenson 1-for-2, BB, RBI; Medina 1-for-2, BB, RBI; Aiden Wolf 2-for-3, R, RBI; Landon Troftgruben 1-for-3, R; Anderson 6 IP, 4 H, 6 R (6 ER), 3 BB, 4 K, 2 HBP. Fargo Post 2 -- Landon Meier 1-for-3, R; Connor Holm 1-for-3, R; Kalbrener 2-for-2, 2 HR, HBP, 2 R, 4 RBIs; Jordan Leininger 0-for-2, BB, R; Beiswenger 0-for-1, 2 BB, R; Brady Manly 0-for-2, Sac fly, RBI; Meier 2.1 IP, 3 H, 3 R (3 ER), 3 BB, 3 K, 1 HBP; DeJong 3.2 IP, 3 H, 1 R (1 ER), 1 BB, 1 K; Beiswenger 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 0 K.

LOSER-OUT GAMES

WILLISTON 9, BISMARCK 3

Bismarck;000;102;0;--;3;7;2

Williston;042;021;x;--;9;12;1

Gavil Lill, Eli Thompson (3), Tommy Kraljic (6) and Max Vig; Landen Miller and Alex Blume. W -- Miller. L -- Lill. HR: Bismarck -- Marcus Butts

Highlights: Bismarck -- Michael Fagerland 2-for-3, BB, RBI; Lill 3-for-4, RBI; Butts 1-for-2, HR, BB, HBP, R, RBI; Parker Sagsveen 1-for-2, BB, Sac bunt; Jace Groseclose 2 BB, R; Lill 2 IP, 8 H, 6 R (6 ER), 0 BB, 1 K; Thompson 3 IP, 3 H, 2 R (2 ER), 1 BB, 3 K, 1 HBP; Kraljic 1 IP, 1 H, 1 R (1 ER), 0 BB, 0 K, 1 WP. Williston -- Max Heen 1-for-4, R, 2 RBIs; Ashton Collings 3-for-4, 2 2B, R, RBI; Tyler Tamez 2-for-2, 2B, BB, 3 R; Micah Larson 2-for-3, 2B, R, 2 RBIs; Alex Ewert 2-for-3, R, 3 RBIs; Miller 7 IP, 7 H, 3 R (3 ER), 6 BB, 1 K, 3 HBP.

WILLISTON 4, WEST FARGO 2

West Fargo;001;000;1;--;2;7;1

Williston;001;201;x;--;4;6;2

Carter Carlson, Konner Entz (4) and Brady Medina; Chase Collins, Garrett Soulberg (6) and Alex Blume. W -- Collins. L -- Carlson. Sv -- Soulberg.

Highlights: West Fargo -- Trey Stocker 2-for-3, 2 BB, R, RBI; Caleb Duerr 2-for-4, 2B, BB; Casey Clemenson 1-for-3, Sac fly, RBI; Entz 1-for-3, BB, SB, R; Aiden Wolf 0-for-1, 2 BB, HBP; Landon Troftgruben 1-for-3, HBP, SB; Carlson 3.2 IP, 4 H, 3 R (3 ER), 1 BB, 4 K, 3 HBP; Entz 3.1 IP, 1 H, 1 R (0 ER), 2 BB, 4 K. Williston -- Ashton Collins 1-for-4, RBI; Tyler Tomaz 1-for-2, BB, R; Soulberg 1-for-2, HBP, 2 R; Micah Larson 2-for-3, 2B, 2 RBIs; Alex Ewert 1-for-2, 2B, Sac bunt, SB, R; Collins 5 IP, 4 H, 1 R (1 ER), 5 BB, 2 K, 1 WP; Soulberg 2 IP, 4 H, 1 R (1 ER), 0 BB, 1 K, 2 HBP.

CLASS AA STATE TOURNAMENT

July 24-29 at Dickinson

All Times Central

Monday, July 24

Game 1: No. 7 Fargo Post 400 10, No. 10 Grand Forks 5

Game 2: No. 9 Williston 5, No. 8 Dickinson 3, 8 innings

Tuesday, July 25

Game 3: No. 3 West Fargo 8, No. 6 Mandan 1

Game 4: No. 4 Bismarck 6, No. 5 Jamestown 5

Game 5: No. 2 Minot 8, No. 7 Fargo Post 400 7

Game 6: No. 1 Fargo Post 2 8, No. 9 Williston 0

Wednesday, July 26

Game 7: No. 6 Mandan 10, No. 8 Dickinson 0, 5 innings (loser out)

Game 8: No. 5 Jamestown 3, No. 10 Grand Forks 1 (loser out)

Game 9: No. 6 Mandan 14, No. 7 Fargo Post 400 1, 6 innings (loser out)

Game 10: No. 9 Williston 14, No. 5 Jamestown 4, 5 innings (loser out)

Thursday, July 27

Game 11: No. 3 West Fargo 6, No. 2 Minot 0

Game 12: No. 1 Fargo Post 2 6, No. 4 Bismarck 0

Game 13: No. 9 Williston 7, No. 2 Minot 6 (loser out)

Game 14: No. 4 Bismarck 11, No. 6 Mandan 1, 6 innings (loser out)

Friday, July 28

Game 15: No. 1 Fargo Post 2 6, No. 3 West Fargo 4 (winner's bracket final)

Game 16: No. 9 Williston 9, No. 4 Bismarck 3 (loser out)

Game 17: No. 9 Williston 4, No. 3 West Fargo 2 (loser out)

Saturday, July 29

Game 18: No. 9 Williston vs. No. 1 Fargo Post 2, 1 p.m. (championship)

Game 19: Second championship game (if necessary), 4 p.m.

CLASS A STATE TOURNAMENT

FIRST ROUND

WAHPETON POST 20 17, WATFORD CITY WALLEYE 0, 5 INNINGS

Watford City;000;00;--;0;0;9

Wahpeton;5(10)2;0x;--;17;10;0

Jordan Doty, Landon Ledahl (1), Jason Hogue (2), Griffin Idukas (3) and Josh Chavez, Paco Baldenegro (2); Caden Hockert, Skyler Bladow (3) and Jackson Fliflet. W -- Bladow. L -- Doty. HR: Wahpeton -- Fliflet.

Highlights: Watford City -- Judd Johnsrud 0-for-1, BB, SB; Doty 0-for-1, BB, SB; Hogue HBP; Doty 0 IP, 0 H, 3 R (0 ER), 3 BB, 0 K; Ledahl 1 IP, 5 H, 7 R (3 ER), 1 BB, 0 K, 1 HBP, 1 BK; Hogue 1.2 IP, 5 H, 7 R (2 ER), 0 BB, 0 K, 1 HBP; Idukas 0.2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 2 K. Wahpeton -- Caden Kappes 1-for-2, BB, 2 SB, 2 R, RBI; Josiah Breuer 1-for-1, 2B, RBI; Tori Uhlich 1-for-2, BB, SB, 3 R, RBI; Fliflet 1-for-1, HR, 2 BB, 3 R, 2 RBIs; Jayden King 1-for-2, HBP, 2 R, RBI; Josiah Hofman 2-for-3, 2 R, 2 RBIs; Riley Thimjon 1-for-2, Sac fly, 2 RBIs; Jack Rittenour 1-for-3, 2B, SB, 2 R, 2 RBIs; Hockert 2.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 5 K; Bladow 2.2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 1 K, 1 HBP.

WEST FARGO VETS 3, BISMARCK SENATORS 0

West Fargo;100;100;1;--;3;7;0

Bismarck;000;000;0;--;0;4;3

Noah Betker and JJ Lauritsen; Logan Lawrence and Tyler Kleinjan. W -- Betker. L -- Lawrence.

Highlights: West Fargo -- Charlie LeShovsky 1-for-4, R; Jackson Glenke 3-for-3, RBI; Blake Larson 1-for-3; Wrigley Gunderson BB, SB, R; Jack Davies 1-for-3; Denj Dust BB, Sac fly, RBI; Lauritsen BB, Sac bunt, R; Noah Betker 1-for-3, 2B, RBI, 7 IP, 4 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 7 K. Bismarck -- Ben LaDuke 1-for-3, 2B; Kleinjan 1-for-3; Andrew Jablonski 1-for-3; Traiden Kalfell 1-for-3; Lawrence 7 IP, 7 H, 3 R (3 ER), 3 BB, 0 K, 2 BK.

CASSELTON HAYMAKERS 3, BISMARCK CAPITALS 0

Bismarck;000;000;0;--;0;2;4

Casselton;001;011;x;--;3;7;0

Trace King, Jace Kunze (6) and Logan Herman; Brendan Maasjo and Kale Pearson. W -- Maasjo. L -- King.

Highlights: Bismarck -- Evan Hummel 1-for-3; Avrey Emery 0-for-2, BB; Eliot Huntington 1-for-3; Micah Hummel 0-for-1, BB; King 5.1 IP, 7 H, 3 R (2 ER), 2 BB, 0 K, 3 HBP. Casselton -- Logan Braaten 1-for-3, 2B, HBP, 2 R; Carter Maasjo 1-for-4; Carter Vrchota 3-for-3, SB, 2 RBIs; Brayden Mitchell 1-for-3; B. Maasjo 1-for-3; Sam Kobbervig 0-for-2, BB, R; B. Maasjo 7 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 2 K.

KINDRED POST 117 4, DICKINSON VOLUNTEERS 1

Kindred;200;002;0;--;4;7;0

Dickinson;000;001;0;--;1;4;2

Jorgen Swenson and Jeremiah Dockter; Will Easum, Trenton Anderson (7) and Christian Tibor. W -- Swenson. L -- Easum.

Highlights: Kindred -- Masen Allmaras 2-for-2, BB, Sac fly, 3 SB, R, RBI; Jack Packer 1-for-3, 2B, BB, R, RBI; Graham Glasoe 1-for-4, RBI; Xander Rath 1-for-1, 2 SB, R; Stan Belaskie 1-for-3, 2B, RBI; Swenson 7 IP, 4 H, 1 R (1 ER), 0 BB, 10 K, 3 HBP, 1 WP, 1 BK. Dickinson -- Nick Sobolik 1-for-3, SB, R; Will Easum 1-for-3, SB; Tibor 1-for-2, HBP, Logan Gross HBP, SB; Cameron Wolf 1-for-3, 2B; Easum 6 IP, 6 H, 4 R (3 ER), 5 BB, 0 K, 1 WP; Anderson 1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 0 K, 1 WP.

Note: Dickinson’s run was the lone run scored by all four West teams on Day 1.

CLASS A STATE TOURNAMENT

July 28-Aug. 1

At Kindred

Friday, July 28

Game 1: East No. 1 Wahpeton 17, West No. 4 Watford City Walleye 0, 5 innings

Game 2: East No. 3 West Fargo Vets 3, West No. 2 Bismarck Senators 0

Game 3: East No. 2 Casselton Haymakers 3, West No. 3 Bismarck Capitals 0

Game 4: East No. 4 Kindred 4, West No. 1 Dickinson 1

Saturday, July 29

Game 5: West No. 4 Watford City Walleye vs. West No. 2 Bismarck Senators, 11 a.m. (loser out)

Game 6: West No. 3 Bismarck Capitals vs. West No. 1 Dickinson Volunteers, 1:30 p.m. (loser out)

Game 7: East No. 3 West Fargo Vets vs. East No. 1 Wahpeton, 4 p.m.

Game 8: East No. 4 Kindred vs. East No. 2 Casselton Haymakers, 6:30 p.m.

Sunday, July 30

Game 9: Winner Game 6 vs. Loser Game 7, 12 p.m. (loser out)

Game 10: Winner Game 5 vs. Loser Game 8, 2:30 p.m. (loser out)

Game 11: Winner Game 7 vs. Winner Game 8, 5 p.m. (winner's bracket final)

Monday, July 31

Game 12: Winner Game 9 vs. Loser Game 11, 3 p.m.

Game 13: Winner Game 10 vs. Winner Game 11, 5:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Aug. 1

Game 14: Winner Game 12 vs. Winner Game 13, 12 p.m.

Game 15: Second championship game (if necessary), 2 p.m.

NOTE 1: Pairing for Game 12 and 13 will not match previous opponents against each other unless absolutely necessary.

NOTE 2: If three teams remain after Game 13, the winner of Game 11 automatically draws the bye in Game 14.

CLASS B STATE TOURNAMENT

July 26-30 at Carrington

Wednesday, July 26

Game 1: Thompson 5, Hazen 4

Game 2: Cando 2, New Rockford 1

Game 3: Langdon 10, Burlington 0

Game 4: LaMoure 10, Carrington 5

Thursday, July 27

Game 5: New Rockford 7, Hazen 6 (loser-out)

Game 6: Carrington 9, Burlington 5 (loser-out)

Game 7: Thompson 7, Cando 5, 8 innings

Game 8: LaMoure 13, Langdon 2

Friday, July 28

Game 9: Langdon 11, New Rockford 1, 6 innings (loser out)

Game 10: Carrington 3, Cando 2 (loser out)

Game 11: Thompson 9, LaMoure 3 (winner's bracket final)

Game 12: Langdon 9, Carrington 5, 8 innings (loser out)

Saturday, July 29

Game 13: LaMoure vs. Langdon (loser out), Noon

Game 14: Thompson vs. Winner Game 13, 3 p.m. (championship)

Sunday, July 30

Game 15: Second championship game (if necessary)

NORTHWOODS LEAGUE

BISMARCK 16, ROCHESTER 15

Rochester;202;422;030;--;15;15;2

Bismarck;402;005;104;--;16;16;4

Holden Garcia, Sebastian Diaz (2), Joey Craska (5), Hayden Hable (6), Sam Hanson (8) and Andrew Guidara; Andrew Hansen, Grayson Eierman (3), Jackson Chancey (4), Murphy Bostick (5), Jacob Arndt (8) and Bradlee Preap. W -- Arndt. L -- Hanson.

Highlights: Rochester -- Paul Schoenfeld 2-for-6, BB, 2 SB, 3 R; Andy Miller 2-for-7, 2 R, RBI; Carson Stevens 1-for-4, BB, HBP, SB, 3 R; Ian Daugherty 1-for-3, 2B, BB, 2 HBP, 3 R, RBI; Kimo Fukofuka 3-for-4, BB, HBP, SB, 3 R, RBI; Brendan O’Sullivan 3-for-4, 2 BB, R, 5 RBIs; Dario Gomez 2-for-4, BB HBP, 6 RBIs; Garcia 1 IP, 3 H, 4 R (3 ER), 3 BB, 0 K; Diaz 3 IP, 5 H, 2 R (2 ER), 1 BB, 3 K; Craska 1.1 IP, 1 H, 5 R (4 ER), 4 BB, 2 K, 1 HBP, 1 WP; Hable 1.2 IP, 2 H, 1 R (1 ER), 2 BB, 0 K, 1 WP; Hanson 1.2 IP, 5 H, 4 R (4 ER), 3 BB, 1 K, 2 HBP. Bismarck -- Benjamin Rosengard 1-for-5, BB, HBP, R, RBI; Nick Oakley 2-for-6, HBP, 2 R; Garret Hill 1-for-4, 2 BB, game-winning HBP, 2 R, RBI; Jack Herring 3-for-4, 2B, 2 BB, 3 R, RBI; Brock Kleszcz 2-for-5, 2B, BB, 3 SB, 3 R, 3 RBIs; Dillon Goetz 3-for-4, 2B, 2 BB, 2 R, 2 RBIs; Dante Leach 2-for-3, 2B, 2 BB, Sac fly, R, 3 RBIs; Preap 1-for-3, 3 BB, RBI; Hansen 2.1 IP, 4 H, 4 R (4 ER), 2 BB, 3 K, 3 HBP, 1 WP; Eierman 1.1 IP, 4 H, 4 R (4 ER), 2 BB, 2 K; Chancey 0.1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 1 K; Bostick 3.2 IP, 4 H, 6 R (6 ER), 5 BB, 3 K, 2 HBP; Arndt 1.1 IP, 2 H, 1 R (1 ER), 0 BB, 0 K.

Attendance: 1,900.

Time of game: 4:31.

Records: Rochester 10-13 second half, 28-29 overall; Bismarck 7-17 second half, 23-35 overall.

STANDINGS

Second half

Great Lakes East

Team;W-L;Pct.;GB

Kalamazoo;14-7;.667;--

Rockford;15-9;.625;0.5

x-Traverse City;12-11;.522;3

Battle Creek;12-12;.500;3.5

Kenosha;9-15;.375;6.5

Kokomo;9-15;.375;6.5

Great Lakes West

Team;W-L;Pct.;GB

Madison;14-9;.609;--

Fond du Lac;12-11;.522;2

x-Green Bay;11-11;.500;2.5

Wisconsin Rapids;10-10;.500;2.5

Wausau;9-11;.450;3.5

Lakeshore;8-15;.348;6

Great Plains East

Team;W-L;Pct.;GB

La Crosse;18-4;.818;--

Waterloo;17-6;.739;1.5

Duluth;16-8;.667;3

x-Eau Claire;10-13;.435;8.5

Rochester;10-13;.435;8.5

Thunder Bay;7-17;.292;12

Great Plains West

Team;W-L;Pct.;GB

x-Willmar;15-7;.682;--

St. Cloud;13-9;.591;2

Mankato;13-10;.565;2.5

Minot;7-16;.304;8.5

Bismarck;7-17;.292;9

Minnesota;2-15;.118;10.5

x--Won first half

Thursday, July 27

Bismarck 8, Rochester 5

Rockford 5, Kalamazoo 4, 10 innings

Kokomo 5, Battle Creek 4

Eau Claire 7, Minot 2, 6 innings, rain

Willmar 12, St. Cloud 4, rain

La Crosse 6, Mankato 1

Duluth 6, Thunder Bay 5

Madison 4, Green Bay 3

Traverse City 4, Kenosha 3

Wisconsin Rapids at Wausau, suspended, n

Fond du Lac 11, Lakeshore 7

Waterloo 13, Minnesota 0

Friday, July 28

Bismarck 16, Rochester 15

Battle Creek 8, Kokomo 7

Rockford 9, Kalamazoo 6

Thunder Bay 15, Duluth 2

La Crosse 9, Mankato 3

Kenosha 11, Traverse City 3

Fond du Lac 10, Lakeshore 4

Willmar 14, St. Cloud 4

Green Bay 3, Madison 1, 7 innings, rain

Waterloo 6, Minnesota 5

Wausau at Wisconsin Rapids, suspended, n

Minot at Eau Claire, canceled

Saturday, July 29

Bismarck at St. Cloud, 6 p.m.

Kenosha at Kalamazoo (2)

Duluth at Thunder Bay

Wisconsin Rapids at Green Bay

Fond du Lac at Madison

Rockford at Kokomo

Battle Creek at Traverse City

Minnesota at Eau Claire

La Crosse at Mankato

Rochester at Minot

Wausau at Lakeshore

Waterloo at Willmar