LEGION BASEBALL

CLASS AA STATE TOURNAMENT

July 24-29 at Dickinson

All Times Central

Monday, July 24

Game 1: No. 7 Fargo Post 400 vs. No. 10 Grand Forks, 5 p.m.

Game 2: No. 8 Dickinson vs. No. 9 Williston, 8 p.m.

Tuesday, July 25

Game 3: No. 3 West Fargo vs. No. 6 Mandan, 11 a.m.

Game 4: No. 4 Bismarck vs. No. 5 Jamestown, 2 p.m.

Game 5: No. 2 Minot vs. Winner Game 1, 5 p.m.

Game 6: No. 1 Fargo Post 2 vs. Winner Game 2, 8 p.m.

Wednesday, July 26

Game 7: Loser Game 2 vs. Loser Game 3, 11 a.m. (loser out)

Game 8: Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 4, 2 p.m. (loser out)

Game 9: Winner Game 7 vs. Loser Game 5, 5 p.m. (loser out)

Game 10: Winner Game 8 vs. Loser Game 6, 8 p.m. (loser out)

Thursday, July 27

Game 11: Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 5, 11 a.m.

Game 12: Winner Game 4 vs. Winner Game 6, 2 p.m.

Game 13: Winner Game 10 vs. Loser Game 11, 5 p.m. (loser out)

Game 14: Winner Game 9 vs. Loser Game 12, 7 p.m. (loser out)

Friday, July 28

Game 15: Winner Game 11 vs. Winner Game 12, 1 p.m. (winner's bracket final)

Game 16: Winner Game 14 vs. Winner Game 13, 3 p.m. (loser out)

Game 17: Winner Game 16 vs. Loser Game 15, 7 p.m. (loser out)

Saturday, July 29

Game 18: Winner Game 15 vs. Winner Game 17, 1 p.m. (championship)

Game 19: Second championship game (if necessary), 4 p.m.

CLASS A STATE TOURNAMENT

July 28-Aug. 1 in Kindred

Friday, July 28

Game 1: East No. 1 Wahpeton vs. West No. 4 Watford City Walleye, 11 a.m.

Game 2: West No. 2 Bismarck Senators vs. East No. 3 West Fargo Vets, 1:30 p.m.

Game 3: East No. 2 Casselton Haymakers vs. West No. 3 Bismarck Capitals, 4 p.m.

Game 4: West No. 1 Dickinson Volunteers vs. East No. 4 Kindred, 7 p.m.

Saturday, July 29

Game 5: Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 2, 11 a.m. (loser out)

Game 6: Loser Game 3 vs. Loser Game 4, 1:30 p.m. (loser out)

Game 7: Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2, 4 p.m.

Game 8: Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 4, 6:30 p.m.

Sunday, July 30

Game 9: Winner Game 6 vs. Loser Game 7, 12 p.m. (loser out)

Game 10: Winner Game 5 vs. Loser Game 8, 2:30 p.m. (loser out)

Game 11: Winner Game 7 vs. Winner Game 8, 5 p.m. (winner's bracket final)

Monday, July 31

Game 12: Winner Game 9 vs. Loser Game 11, 3 p.m.

Game 13: Winner Game 10 vs. Winner Game 11, 5:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Aug. 1

Game 14: Winner Game 12 vs. Winner Game 13, 12 p.m.

Game 15: Second championship game (if necessary), 2 p.m.

NOTE 1: Pairing for Game 12 and 13 will not match previous opponents against each other unless absolutely necessary.

NOTE 2: If three teams remain after Game 13, the winner of Game 11 automatically draws the bye in Game 14.

CLASS A WEST REGION TOURNAMENT

At Mandan Memorial Ballpark

Wednesday, July 19

Play-in games

No. 8 Williston Oilers 14, No. 9 Minot Metros 8

No. 10 Beulah Cyclones 2, No. 7 Jamestown Blues 1

Thursday, July 20

No. 1 Bismarck Senators 5, No. 8 Williston Oilers 3

No. 5 Mandan A’s 8, No. 4 Bismarck Capitals 7

No. 2 Dickinson Volunteers 12, No. 10 Beulah Cyclones 9

No. 3 Bismarck Reps 10, No. 6 Watford City Walleye 0, 5 innings

Friday, July 21

No. 4 Bismarck Capitals 10, No. 8 Williston Oilers 0, 6 innings

No. 6 Watford City Walleye 7, No. 10 Beulah 0, forfeit

No. 1 Bismarck Senators 10, No. 5 Mandan A's 2

No. 2 Dickinson Volunteers 6, No. 3 Bismarck Reps 2

Saturday, July 22

No. 4 Bismarck Capitals 12, No. 3 Bismarck Reps 4 (state qualifier)

No. 6 Watford City Walleye 12, No. 5 Mandan A's 5 (state qualifier)

No. 2 Dickinson Volunteers 6, No. 1 Bismarck Senators 5 (championship)

Note: Top four teams advance to state tournament in Kindred.

NORTHWOODS LEAGUE

ST. CLOUD 4, BISMARCK 3

Bismarck;001;000;200;--;3;9;2

St. Cloud;000;110;20x;--;4;7;1

Murphy Bostick, Jackson Chancey (5), Dillon Goetz (7), Jacob Arndt (7), Ryan Taylor (8) and Sam Bieser, Robby Harrison (5); Garrett McLaughlin, Brady Posch (4), Brandon Jaenke (6), Carson Keithley (6), Alex Ramos (8), Mason Olson (9) and Kevin Butler. W -- Keithley. L -- Goetz. Sv -- Olson.

Highlights: Bismarck -- Nick Oakley 1-for-4, BB, R; Dante Leach 1-for-5, SB, R; Brock Kleszcz 2-for-5, 2B; Jack Herring 1-for-4, BB, R, RBI; Garret Hill 2-for-3, 2 BB, RBI; Aaron Biediger BB, Sac fly, RBI; Bieser 1-for-1, BB; Luke Saunders 1-for-3, BB; Bostick 4 IP, 2 H, 1 R (1 ER), 4 BB, 3 K, 1 HBP; Chancey 2 IP, 3 H, 1 R (1 ER), 1 BB, 0 K; Goetz 0.2 IP, 2 H, 2 R (2 ER), 3 BB, 1 K; Arndt 0.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 0 K; Taylor 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 0 K. St. Cloud -- Haiden Hunt 1-for-4, 2B, Sac bunt, R; Oscar Serratos Jr. 1-for-4, 3B, BB, SB, R; Jose Gonzalez 1-for-4, BB, RBI; Kyle Jackson BB, SB, 2 R; Noah Blythe 1-for-3, Sac fly, SB, 2 RBIs; Anthony Mata 2-for-2, 3B, BB, HBP, 2 SB; Michael McNamara 1-for-3, BB, SB, RBI; Butler 3 BB; McLaughlin 3.2 IP, 5 H, 1 R (0 ER), 3 BB, 4 K, 2 WP; Posch 1.1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 0 K; Jaenke 0.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 3 BB, 0 K; Keithley 1.2 IP, 2 H, 2 R (2 ER), 1 BB, 4 K; Ramos 1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 1 K; Olson 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 2 K.

Attendance: 1,577.

Time of game: 3:06.

Records: Bismarck 5-15 second half, 21-33 overall; St. Cloud 11-7 second half, 32-20 overall.

STANDINGS

Second half

Great Lakes East

Team;W-L;Pct.;GB

Kalamazoo;14-5;.737;--

Rockford;13-9;.591;2.5

x-Traverse City;11-10;.524;4

Battle Creek;11-11;.500;4.5

Kenosha;8-14;.364;7.5

Kokomo;8-14;.364;7.5

Great Lakes West

Team;W-L;Pct.;GB

Madison;13-8;.619;--

x-Green Bay;10-10;.500;2.5

Wisconsin Rapids;10-10;.500;2.5

Fond du Lac;10-11;.476;3

Wausau;9-11;.450;3.5

Lakeshore;8-13;.381;5

Great Plains East

Team;W-L;Pct.;GB

La Crosse;15-3;.833;--

Waterloo;13-5;.722;2

Duluth;13-7;.650;3

Rochester;9-9;.500;6

x-Eau Claire;7-13;.350;9

Thunder Bay;5-15;.250;11

Great Plains West

Team;W-L;Pct.;GB

x-Willmar;13-5;.722;--

St. Cloud;11-7;.611;2

Mankato;12-8;.600;2

Minot;7-13;.350;7

Bismarck;5-15;.250;9

Minnesota;2-12;.143;9

x--Won first half

Saturday, July 22

St. Cloud 4, Bismarck 3

Traverse City 7, Kalamazoo 2

Green Bay 4, Battle Creek 3

Kokomo 12, Wausau 8, 10 innings

Wisconsin Rapids 6, Fond du Lac 1

Duluth 19, Minot 14

Mankato 16, Minnesota 2

Madison 4, Lakeshore 3

Kenosha 3, Rockford 2

La Crosse 9, Eau Claire 6

Willmar 12, Thunder Bay 2

Sunday, July 23

St. Cloud 4, Bismarck 3

Kalamazoo 11, Traverse City 8

Green Bay 14, Battle Creek 2

Wisconsin Rapids 5, Fond du Lac 3

Kokomo 5, Wausau 2

Madison 3, Lakeshore 2, Game 1

Madison 11, Lakeshore 2, Game 2

Rockford 9, Kenosha 3

La Crosse 7, Eau Claire 3

Mankato 12, Minnesota 5

Willmar 4, Thunder Bay 2

Duluth 9, Minot 7

Monday, July 24

Duluth at Bismarck, 6:35 p.m.

La Crosse at Thunder Bay

Minot at Eau Claire

Rochester at Waterloo

St. Cloud at Willmar

Tuesday, July 25

Great Lakes All-Star Game at Traverse City

Wednesday, July 26

Duluth at Bismarck, 6:35 p.m.

La Crosse at Thunder Bay

Waterloo at Rochester

Minnesota at Mankato

Minot at Eau Claire

Willmar at St. Cloud

Thursday, July 27

Rochester at Bismarck, 6:35 p.m.

Rockford at Kalamazoo

Kokomo at Battle Creek

Minot at Eau Claire

Willmar at St. Cloud

Mankato at La Crosse

Thunder Bay at Duluth

Madison at Green Bay

Traverse City at Kenosha

Wisconsin Rapids at Wausau

Fond du Lac at Lakeshore

Minnesota at Waterloo