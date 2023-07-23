LEGION BASEBALL
CLASS AA STATE TOURNAMENT
July 24-29 at Dickinson
All Times Central
Monday, July 24
Game 1: No. 7 Fargo Post 400 vs. No. 10 Grand Forks, 5 p.m.
Game 2: No. 8 Dickinson vs. No. 9 Williston, 8 p.m.
Tuesday, July 25
Game 3: No. 3 West Fargo vs. No. 6 Mandan, 11 a.m.
Game 4: No. 4 Bismarck vs. No. 5 Jamestown, 2 p.m.
Game 5: No. 2 Minot vs. Winner Game 1, 5 p.m.
Game 6: No. 1 Fargo Post 2 vs. Winner Game 2, 8 p.m.
Wednesday, July 26
Game 7: Loser Game 2 vs. Loser Game 3, 11 a.m. (loser out)
Game 8: Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 4, 2 p.m. (loser out)
Game 9: Winner Game 7 vs. Loser Game 5, 5 p.m. (loser out)
Game 10: Winner Game 8 vs. Loser Game 6, 8 p.m. (loser out)
Thursday, July 27
Game 11: Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 5, 11 a.m.
Game 12: Winner Game 4 vs. Winner Game 6, 2 p.m.
Game 13: Winner Game 10 vs. Loser Game 11, 5 p.m. (loser out)
Game 14: Winner Game 9 vs. Loser Game 12, 7 p.m. (loser out)
Friday, July 28
Game 15: Winner Game 11 vs. Winner Game 12, 1 p.m. (winner's bracket final)
Game 16: Winner Game 14 vs. Winner Game 13, 3 p.m. (loser out)
Game 17: Winner Game 16 vs. Loser Game 15, 7 p.m. (loser out)
Saturday, July 29
Game 18: Winner Game 15 vs. Winner Game 17, 1 p.m. (championship)
Game 19: Second championship game (if necessary), 4 p.m.
CLASS A STATE TOURNAMENT
July 28-Aug. 1 in Kindred
Friday, July 28
Game 1: East No. 1 Wahpeton vs. West No. 4 Watford City Walleye, 11 a.m.
Game 2: West No. 2 Bismarck Senators vs. East No. 3 West Fargo Vets, 1:30 p.m.
Game 3: East No. 2 Casselton Haymakers vs. West No. 3 Bismarck Capitals, 4 p.m.
Game 4: West No. 1 Dickinson Volunteers vs. East No. 4 Kindred, 7 p.m.
Saturday, July 29
Game 5: Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 2, 11 a.m. (loser out)
Game 6: Loser Game 3 vs. Loser Game 4, 1:30 p.m. (loser out)
Game 7: Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2, 4 p.m.
Game 8: Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 4, 6:30 p.m.
Sunday, July 30
Game 9: Winner Game 6 vs. Loser Game 7, 12 p.m. (loser out)
Game 10: Winner Game 5 vs. Loser Game 8, 2:30 p.m. (loser out)
Game 11: Winner Game 7 vs. Winner Game 8, 5 p.m. (winner's bracket final)
Monday, July 31
Game 12: Winner Game 9 vs. Loser Game 11, 3 p.m.
Game 13: Winner Game 10 vs. Winner Game 11, 5:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Aug. 1
Game 14: Winner Game 12 vs. Winner Game 13, 12 p.m.
Game 15: Second championship game (if necessary), 2 p.m.
NOTE 1: Pairing for Game 12 and 13 will not match previous opponents against each other unless absolutely necessary.
NOTE 2: If three teams remain after Game 13, the winner of Game 11 automatically draws the bye in Game 14.
CLASS A WEST REGION TOURNAMENT
At Mandan Memorial Ballpark
Wednesday, July 19
Play-in games
No. 8 Williston Oilers 14, No. 9 Minot Metros 8
No. 10 Beulah Cyclones 2, No. 7 Jamestown Blues 1
Thursday, July 20
No. 1 Bismarck Senators 5, No. 8 Williston Oilers 3
No. 5 Mandan A’s 8, No. 4 Bismarck Capitals 7
No. 2 Dickinson Volunteers 12, No. 10 Beulah Cyclones 9
No. 3 Bismarck Reps 10, No. 6 Watford City Walleye 0, 5 innings
Friday, July 21
No. 4 Bismarck Capitals 10, No. 8 Williston Oilers 0, 6 innings
No. 6 Watford City Walleye 7, No. 10 Beulah 0, forfeit
No. 1 Bismarck Senators 10, No. 5 Mandan A's 2
No. 2 Dickinson Volunteers 6, No. 3 Bismarck Reps 2
Saturday, July 22
No. 4 Bismarck Capitals 12, No. 3 Bismarck Reps 4 (state qualifier)
No. 6 Watford City Walleye 12, No. 5 Mandan A's 5 (state qualifier)
No. 2 Dickinson Volunteers 6, No. 1 Bismarck Senators 5 (championship)
Note: Top four teams advance to state tournament in Kindred.
NORTHWOODS LEAGUE
ST. CLOUD 4, BISMARCK 3
Bismarck;001;000;200;--;3;9;2
St. Cloud;000;110;20x;--;4;7;1
Murphy Bostick, Jackson Chancey (5), Dillon Goetz (7), Jacob Arndt (7), Ryan Taylor (8) and Sam Bieser, Robby Harrison (5); Garrett McLaughlin, Brady Posch (4), Brandon Jaenke (6), Carson Keithley (6), Alex Ramos (8), Mason Olson (9) and Kevin Butler. W -- Keithley. L -- Goetz. Sv -- Olson.
Highlights: Bismarck -- Nick Oakley 1-for-4, BB, R; Dante Leach 1-for-5, SB, R; Brock Kleszcz 2-for-5, 2B; Jack Herring 1-for-4, BB, R, RBI; Garret Hill 2-for-3, 2 BB, RBI; Aaron Biediger BB, Sac fly, RBI; Bieser 1-for-1, BB; Luke Saunders 1-for-3, BB; Bostick 4 IP, 2 H, 1 R (1 ER), 4 BB, 3 K, 1 HBP; Chancey 2 IP, 3 H, 1 R (1 ER), 1 BB, 0 K; Goetz 0.2 IP, 2 H, 2 R (2 ER), 3 BB, 1 K; Arndt 0.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 0 K; Taylor 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 0 K. St. Cloud -- Haiden Hunt 1-for-4, 2B, Sac bunt, R; Oscar Serratos Jr. 1-for-4, 3B, BB, SB, R; Jose Gonzalez 1-for-4, BB, RBI; Kyle Jackson BB, SB, 2 R; Noah Blythe 1-for-3, Sac fly, SB, 2 RBIs; Anthony Mata 2-for-2, 3B, BB, HBP, 2 SB; Michael McNamara 1-for-3, BB, SB, RBI; Butler 3 BB; McLaughlin 3.2 IP, 5 H, 1 R (0 ER), 3 BB, 4 K, 2 WP; Posch 1.1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 0 K; Jaenke 0.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 3 BB, 0 K; Keithley 1.2 IP, 2 H, 2 R (2 ER), 1 BB, 4 K; Ramos 1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 1 K; Olson 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 2 K.
Attendance: 1,577.
Time of game: 3:06.
Records: Bismarck 5-15 second half, 21-33 overall; St. Cloud 11-7 second half, 32-20 overall.
STANDINGS
Second half
Great Lakes East
Team;W-L;Pct.;GB
Kalamazoo;14-5;.737;--
Rockford;13-9;.591;2.5
x-Traverse City;11-10;.524;4
Battle Creek;11-11;.500;4.5
Kenosha;8-14;.364;7.5
Kokomo;8-14;.364;7.5
Great Lakes West
Team;W-L;Pct.;GB
Madison;13-8;.619;--
x-Green Bay;10-10;.500;2.5
Wisconsin Rapids;10-10;.500;2.5
Fond du Lac;10-11;.476;3
Wausau;9-11;.450;3.5
Lakeshore;8-13;.381;5
Great Plains East
Team;W-L;Pct.;GB
La Crosse;15-3;.833;--
Waterloo;13-5;.722;2
Duluth;13-7;.650;3
Rochester;9-9;.500;6
x-Eau Claire;7-13;.350;9
Thunder Bay;5-15;.250;11
Great Plains West
Team;W-L;Pct.;GB
x-Willmar;13-5;.722;--
St. Cloud;11-7;.611;2
Mankato;12-8;.600;2
Minot;7-13;.350;7
Bismarck;5-15;.250;9
Minnesota;2-12;.143;9
x--Won first half
Saturday, July 22
St. Cloud 4, Bismarck 3
Traverse City 7, Kalamazoo 2
Green Bay 4, Battle Creek 3
Kokomo 12, Wausau 8, 10 innings
Wisconsin Rapids 6, Fond du Lac 1
Duluth 19, Minot 14
Mankato 16, Minnesota 2
Madison 4, Lakeshore 3
Kenosha 3, Rockford 2
La Crosse 9, Eau Claire 6
Willmar 12, Thunder Bay 2
Sunday, July 23
St. Cloud 4, Bismarck 3
Kalamazoo 11, Traverse City 8
Green Bay 14, Battle Creek 2
Wisconsin Rapids 5, Fond du Lac 3
Kokomo 5, Wausau 2
Madison 3, Lakeshore 2, Game 1
Madison 11, Lakeshore 2, Game 2
Rockford 9, Kenosha 3
La Crosse 7, Eau Claire 3
Mankato 12, Minnesota 5
Willmar 4, Thunder Bay 2
Duluth 9, Minot 7
Monday, July 24
Duluth at Bismarck, 6:35 p.m.
La Crosse at Thunder Bay
Minot at Eau Claire
Rochester at Waterloo
St. Cloud at Willmar
Tuesday, July 25
Great Lakes All-Star Game at Traverse City
Wednesday, July 26
Duluth at Bismarck, 6:35 p.m.
La Crosse at Thunder Bay
Waterloo at Rochester
Minnesota at Mankato
Minot at Eau Claire
Willmar at St. Cloud
Thursday, July 27
Rochester at Bismarck, 6:35 p.m.
Rockford at Kalamazoo
Kokomo at Battle Creek
Minot at Eau Claire
Willmar at St. Cloud
Mankato at La Crosse
Thunder Bay at Duluth
Madison at Green Bay
Traverse City at Kenosha
Wisconsin Rapids at Wausau
Fond du Lac at Lakeshore
Minnesota at Waterloo