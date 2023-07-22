LEGION BASEBALL
CLASS A WEST REGION TOURNAMENT
At Mandan Memorial Ballpark
Wednesday, July 19
Play-in games
No. 8 Williston Oilers 14, No. 9 Minot Metros 8
No. 10 Beulah Cyclones 2, No. 7 Jamestown Blues 1
Thursday, July 20
No. 1 Bismarck Senators 5, No. 8 Williston Oilers 3
No. 5 Mandan A’s 8, No. 4 Bismarck Capitals 7
No. 2 Dickinson Volunteers 12, No. 10 Beulah Cyclones 9
No. 3 Bismarck Reps 10, No. 6 Watford City Walleye 0, 5 innings
Friday, July 21
People are also reading…
No. 4 Bismarck Capitals 10, No. 8 Williston Oilers 0, 6 innings
No. 6 Watford City Walleye 7, No. 10 Beulah 0, forfeit
No. 1 Bismarck Senators 10, No. 5 Mandan A's 2
No. 2 Dickinson Volunteers 6, No. 3 Bismarck Reps 2
Saturday, July 22
No. 4 Bismarck Capitals 12, No. 3 Bismarck Reps 4 (state qualifier)
No. 6 Watford City Walleye 12, No. 5 Mandan A's 5 (state qualifier)
No. 2 Dickinson Volunteers 6, No. 1 Bismarck Senators 5 (championship)
Note: Top four teams advance to state tournament in Kindred.
CLASS AA STATE TOURNAMENT
July 24-29 at Dickinson
All Times Central
Monday, July 24
Game 1: No. 7 Fargo Post 400 vs. No. 10 Grand Forks, 7 p.m.
Game 2: No. 8 Dickinson vs. No. 9 Williston, 10 p.m.
Tuesday, July 25
Game 3: No. 4 Bismarck vs. No. 5 Jamestown, 1 p.m.
Game 4: No. 3 West Fargo vs. No. 6 Mandan, 4 p.m.
Game 5: No. 1 Fargo Post 2 vs. Winner Game 2, 7 p.m.
Game 6: No. 2 Minot vs. Winner Game 1, 9 p.m.
Wednesday, July 26
Game 7: Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 3, 1 p.m. (loser out)
Game 8: Loser Game 2 vs. Loser Game 4, 4 p.m. (loser out)
Game 9: Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 5, 7 p.m.
Game 10: Winner Game 4 vs. Winner Game 6, 10 p.m.
Thursday, July 27
Game 11: Winner Game 7 vs. Loser Game 5, 1 p.m. (loser out)
Game 12: Winner Game 8 vs. Lose Game 6, 4 p.m. (loser out)
Game 13: Winner Game 11 vs. Loser Game 10, 7 p.m. (loser out)
Game 14: Winner Game 12 vs. Loser Game 9, 10 p.m. (loser out)
Friday, July 28
Game 15: Winner Game 9 vs. Winner Game 10, 2 p.m. (winner’s bracket final)
Game 16: Winner Game 13 vs. Winner Game 14, 5 p.m. (loser out)
Game 17: Winner Game 16 vs. Loser Game 15 (loser out)
Saturday, July 29
Game 18: Winner Game 125 vs. Winner Game 17, 2 p.m. (championship)
Game 19: Second championship game (if necessary), 5 p.m.
NORTHWOODS LEAGUE
ST. CLOUD 4, BISMARCK 3
Bismarck;003;000;000;--;3;7;1
St. Cloud;400;000;00x;--;4;5;1
AJ Kostic, Jaxon Mayer (6), Chris Jackson (8), Mason Olson (9) and Bradlee Preap; Cade Lommel, Chris Brown (4), Andrew Morones (8) and Davis Cop. W— Brown (1-1). L— Kostic (0-1). Sv – Olson.
Highlights: Bismarck – Nick Oakley 1-for-5; Ryker Billingsley 1-for-4, R, RBI; Block Kleszcz R; Jack Herring 1-for-5; Garret Hill 1-for-4, 2 RBIs; Dillon Goetz 1-for-3; Preap 1-for-4; Luke Hammond 1-for-3, double, R; Kostic 5.1 IP, 4 H, 4 R, 1 ER, 5 BB, 3 Ks; Meyer 2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 0 K. SC – John Nett R; Jackson Hauge 1-for-4, double, R; Jose Gonzalez RBI; Oscar Serratos Jr. 2-for-4, R RBI; Kevin Butler 1-for-1; Matt Goetzmann R, RBI; Sawyer Smith 1-for-3, double, RBI; Lommel 3 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 3 BB, 1 K; Brown 4 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 2 Ks.
Attendance: 1,195
Time of game: 2:45
Records: Bismarck 5-14 second half, 21-32 overall; St. Cloud 10-7 second half, 31-20 overall.
STANDINGS
Second half
Great Lakes East
Team;W-L;Pct.;GB
Kalamazoo;13-5;.722;--
Rockford;12-9;.571;2.5
x-Traverse City;11-9;.550;3
Battle Creek;11-10;.524;3.5
Kenosha;8-13;.381;6.5
Kokomo;7-14;.333;7.5
Great Lakes West
Team;W-L;Pct.;GB
Madison;11-8;.579;--
Fond du Lac;10-10;.500;1.5
x-Green Bay;9-10;.474;2
Wausau;9-10;.474;2
Wisconsin Rapids;9-10;.474;2
Lakeshore;8-11;.421;3
Great Plains East
Team;W-L;Pct.;GB
La Crosse;14-3;.824;--
Waterloo;13-5;.722;1.5
Duluth;12-7;.632;3
Rochester;9-9;.500;5.5
x-Eau Claire;7-12;.368;8
Thunder Bay;5-14;.263;10
Great Plains West
Team;W-L;Pct.;GB
x-Willmar;12-5;.706;--
St. Cloud;10-7;.588;2
Mankato;11-8;.579;2
Minot;7-12;.368;6
Bismarck;5-14;.263;8
Minnesota;2-11;.154;8
x--Won first half
Saturday, July 22
St. Cloud 4, Bismarck 3
Traverse City 7, Kalamazoo 2
Green Bay 4, Battle Creek 3
Kokomo 12, Wausau 8, 10 innings
Wisconsin Rapids 6, Fond du Lac 1
Duluth 19, Minot 14
Mankato 16, Minnesota 2
Madison 4, Lakeshore 3
Kenosha 3, Rockford 2
La Crosse 9, Eau Claire 6
Willmar 12, Thunder Bay 2
Sunday, July 23
Bismarck at St. Cloud, 4:05 p.m.
Traverse City at Kalamazoo
Battle Creek at Green Bay
Fond du Lac at Wisconsin Rapids
Kokomo at Wausau
Lakeshore at Madison, DH
Rockford at Kenosha
Eau Claire at La Crosse
Minnesota at Mankato
Thunder Bay at Willmar
Duluth at Minot
Monday, July 24
Duluth at Bismarck, 6:35 p.m.
La Crosse at Thunder Bay
Minot at Eau Claire
Rochester at Waterloo
St. Cloud at Willmar
Tuesday, July 25
Great Lakes All-Star Game at Traverse City
Wednesday, July 26
Duluth at Bismarck, 6:35 p.m.
La Crosse at Thunder Bay
Waterloo at Rochester
Minnesota at Mankato
Minot at Eau Claire
Willmar at St. Cloud
Thursday, July 27
Rochester at Bismarck, 6:35 p.m.
Rockford at Kalamazoo
Kokomo at Battle Creek
Minot at Eau Claire
Willmar at St. Cloud
Mankato at La Crosse
Thunder Bay at Duluth
Madison at Green Bay
Traverse City at Kenosha
Wisconsin Rapids at Wausau
Fond du Lac at Lakeshore
Minnesota at Waterloo