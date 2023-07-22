LEGION BASEBALL

CLASS A WEST REGION TOURNAMENT

At Mandan Memorial Ballpark

Wednesday, July 19

Play-in games

No. 8 Williston Oilers 14, No. 9 Minot Metros 8

No. 10 Beulah Cyclones 2, No. 7 Jamestown Blues 1

Thursday, July 20

No. 1 Bismarck Senators 5, No. 8 Williston Oilers 3

No. 5 Mandan A’s 8, No. 4 Bismarck Capitals 7

No. 2 Dickinson Volunteers 12, No. 10 Beulah Cyclones 9

No. 3 Bismarck Reps 10, No. 6 Watford City Walleye 0, 5 innings

Friday, July 21

No. 4 Bismarck Capitals 10, No. 8 Williston Oilers 0, 6 innings

No. 6 Watford City Walleye 7, No. 10 Beulah 0, forfeit

No. 1 Bismarck Senators 10, No. 5 Mandan A's 2

No. 2 Dickinson Volunteers 6, No. 3 Bismarck Reps 2

Saturday, July 22

No. 4 Bismarck Capitals 12, No. 3 Bismarck Reps 4 (state qualifier)

No. 6 Watford City Walleye 12, No. 5 Mandan A's 5 (state qualifier)

No. 2 Dickinson Volunteers 6, No. 1 Bismarck Senators 5 (championship)

Note: Top four teams advance to state tournament in Kindred.

CLASS AA STATE TOURNAMENT

July 24-29 at Dickinson

All Times Central

Monday, July 24

Game 1: No. 7 Fargo Post 400 vs. No. 10 Grand Forks, 7 p.m.

Game 2: No. 8 Dickinson vs. No. 9 Williston, 10 p.m.

Tuesday, July 25

Game 3: No. 4 Bismarck vs. No. 5 Jamestown, 1 p.m.

Game 4: No. 3 West Fargo vs. No. 6 Mandan, 4 p.m.

Game 5: No. 1 Fargo Post 2 vs. Winner Game 2, 7 p.m.

Game 6: No. 2 Minot vs. Winner Game 1, 9 p.m.

Wednesday, July 26

Game 7: Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 3, 1 p.m. (loser out)

Game 8: Loser Game 2 vs. Loser Game 4, 4 p.m. (loser out)

Game 9: Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 5, 7 p.m.

Game 10: Winner Game 4 vs. Winner Game 6, 10 p.m.

Thursday, July 27

Game 11: Winner Game 7 vs. Loser Game 5, 1 p.m. (loser out)

Game 12: Winner Game 8 vs. Lose Game 6, 4 p.m. (loser out)

Game 13: Winner Game 11 vs. Loser Game 10, 7 p.m. (loser out)

Game 14: Winner Game 12 vs. Loser Game 9, 10 p.m. (loser out)

Friday, July 28

Game 15: Winner Game 9 vs. Winner Game 10, 2 p.m. (winner’s bracket final)

Game 16: Winner Game 13 vs. Winner Game 14, 5 p.m. (loser out)

Game 17: Winner Game 16 vs. Loser Game 15 (loser out)

Saturday, July 29

Game 18: Winner Game 125 vs. Winner Game 17, 2 p.m. (championship)

Game 19: Second championship game (if necessary), 5 p.m.

NORTHWOODS LEAGUE

ST. CLOUD 4, BISMARCK 3

Bismarck;003;000;000;--;3;7;1

St. Cloud;400;000;00x;--;4;5;1

AJ Kostic, Jaxon Mayer (6), Chris Jackson (8), Mason Olson (9) and Bradlee Preap; Cade Lommel, Chris Brown (4), Andrew Morones (8) and Davis Cop. W— Brown (1-1). L— Kostic (0-1). Sv – Olson.

Highlights: Bismarck – Nick Oakley 1-for-5; Ryker Billingsley 1-for-4, R, RBI; Block Kleszcz R; Jack Herring 1-for-5; Garret Hill 1-for-4, 2 RBIs; Dillon Goetz 1-for-3; Preap 1-for-4; Luke Hammond 1-for-3, double, R; Kostic 5.1 IP, 4 H, 4 R, 1 ER, 5 BB, 3 Ks; Meyer 2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 0 K. SC – John Nett R; Jackson Hauge 1-for-4, double, R; Jose Gonzalez RBI; Oscar Serratos Jr. 2-for-4, R RBI; Kevin Butler 1-for-1; Matt Goetzmann R, RBI; Sawyer Smith 1-for-3, double, RBI; Lommel 3 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 3 BB, 1 K; Brown 4 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 2 Ks.

Attendance: 1,195

Time of game: 2:45

Records: Bismarck 5-14 second half, 21-32 overall; St. Cloud 10-7 second half, 31-20 overall.

STANDINGS

Second half

Great Lakes East

Team;W-L;Pct.;GB

Kalamazoo;13-5;.722;--

Rockford;12-9;.571;2.5

x-Traverse City;11-9;.550;3

Battle Creek;11-10;.524;3.5

Kenosha;8-13;.381;6.5

Kokomo;7-14;.333;7.5

Great Lakes West

Team;W-L;Pct.;GB

Madison;11-8;.579;--

Fond du Lac;10-10;.500;1.5

x-Green Bay;9-10;.474;2

Wausau;9-10;.474;2

Wisconsin Rapids;9-10;.474;2

Lakeshore;8-11;.421;3

Great Plains East

Team;W-L;Pct.;GB

La Crosse;14-3;.824;--

Waterloo;13-5;.722;1.5

Duluth;12-7;.632;3

Rochester;9-9;.500;5.5

x-Eau Claire;7-12;.368;8

Thunder Bay;5-14;.263;10

Great Plains West

Team;W-L;Pct.;GB

x-Willmar;12-5;.706;--

St. Cloud;10-7;.588;2

Mankato;11-8;.579;2

Minot;7-12;.368;6

Bismarck;5-14;.263;8

Minnesota;2-11;.154;8

x--Won first half

Saturday, July 22

St. Cloud 4, Bismarck 3

Traverse City 7, Kalamazoo 2

Green Bay 4, Battle Creek 3

Kokomo 12, Wausau 8, 10 innings

Wisconsin Rapids 6, Fond du Lac 1

Duluth 19, Minot 14

Mankato 16, Minnesota 2

Madison 4, Lakeshore 3

Kenosha 3, Rockford 2

La Crosse 9, Eau Claire 6

Willmar 12, Thunder Bay 2

Sunday, July 23

Bismarck at St. Cloud, 4:05 p.m.

Traverse City at Kalamazoo

Battle Creek at Green Bay

Fond du Lac at Wisconsin Rapids

Kokomo at Wausau

Lakeshore at Madison, DH

Rockford at Kenosha

Eau Claire at La Crosse

Minnesota at Mankato

Thunder Bay at Willmar

Duluth at Minot

Monday, July 24

Duluth at Bismarck, 6:35 p.m.

La Crosse at Thunder Bay

Minot at Eau Claire

Rochester at Waterloo

St. Cloud at Willmar

Tuesday, July 25

Great Lakes All-Star Game at Traverse City

Wednesday, July 26

Duluth at Bismarck, 6:35 p.m.

La Crosse at Thunder Bay

Waterloo at Rochester

Minnesota at Mankato

Minot at Eau Claire

Willmar at St. Cloud

Thursday, July 27

Rochester at Bismarck, 6:35 p.m.

Rockford at Kalamazoo

Kokomo at Battle Creek

Minot at Eau Claire

Willmar at St. Cloud

Mankato at La Crosse

Thunder Bay at Duluth

Madison at Green Bay

Traverse City at Kenosha

Wisconsin Rapids at Wausau

Fond du Lac at Lakeshore

Minnesota at Waterloo