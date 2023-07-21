LEGION BASEBALL
WILLISTON 6-3, BISMARCK GOVERNORS 4-12
At Williston
Williston 6, Governors 4
Governors;030;100;0;--;4;5;2
Williston;104;100;x;--;6;8;0
Parker Sagsveen, Marcus Butts (4), Michael Fagerland (6) and Eli Thompson; Micah Larson, Matt Goodman (5) and Nik Rustad. W – Larson. L – Sagsveen. Sv – Goodman. HR – Govs: Jace Groseclose.
Highlights: Govs – Tommy Kraljic 1-for-4, double; Noah Riedinger 1-for-2, double; Sagsveen R; Marcus Butts R, RBI; Thompson 1-for-2, double, R, RBI; Groseclose 1-for-2, HR, R, 2 RBIs. Williston - Max Heen 1-for-4, R; Ashton Collings 2-for-3, double, 3 R; Kadin Finders 3-for-4, double, R, 3 RBIs; Connor Ekblad 1-for-3, R, RBI; Alex Ewert 1-for-3, R; Rustad RBI.
People are also reading…
Governors 12, Williston 3, 5 innings
Governors;615;00;--;12;12;1
Williston;001;20;--;3;9;1
Nick Patton, Carter Krueger (4), Tommy Kraljic (5) and Eli Thompson; Landen Miller, Chase Collings (3), Tyler Tamez (3), Garret Solberg (4) and Nik Rustad. W – Patton. L – Miller. HR – Govs: Tommy Kraljic.
Highlights: Govs – Michael Fagerland 1-for-4, double, R; Gavin Lill 2-for-3, triple, R, 2 RBIs; Kraljic 1-for-4, HR, R, 2 RBIs; Krueger 2-for-3, double, 3 R; Marcus Butts 1-for-2, double, R, RBI; Parker Sagsveen 2-for-3, R, RBI; Thompson 2 R, RBI; Jace Groseclose 2-for-3, double, 2 R, RBI; Isaac Mitchell 1-for-2, 2 RBIs. Williston – Max Heen 1-for-3; Ashton Collings 2-for-3, R, RBI; Kadin Finders 1-for-2, double; Connor Ekblad 1-for-3; Tamez 1-for-3, RBI; Micah Larson 1-for-3; Rustad 1-for-2, R; Derek Lee 1-for-2, R.
CLASS A WEST REGION TOURNAMENT
At Mandan Memorial Ballpark
Wednesday, July 19
Play-in games
No. 8 Williston Oilers 14, No. 9 Minot Metros 8
No. 10 Beulah Cyclones 2, No. 7 Jamestown Blues 1
Thursday, July 20
No. 1 Bismarck Senators 5, No. 8 Williston Oilers 3
No. 5 Mandan A’s 8, No. 4 Bismarck Capitals 7
No. 2 Dickinson Volunteers 12, No. 10 Beulah Cyclones 9
No. 3 Bismarck Reps 10, No. 6 Watford City Walleye 0, 5 innings
Friday, July 21
No. 4 Bismarck Capitals 10, No. 8 Williston Oilers 0, 6 innings
No. 6 Watford City Walleye 7, No. 10 Beulah 0, forfeit
No. 1 Bismarck Senators 10, No. 5 Mandan A's 2
No. 2 Dickinson Volunteers 6, No. 3 Bismarck Reps 2
Saturday, July 22
Game 11: No. 4 Bismarck Capitals vs. No. 3 Bismarck Reps, 1:30 p.m. (state qualifier)
Game 12: No. 6 Watford City Walleye vs. No. 5 Mandan A's, 11 a.m. (state qualifier)
Game 13: No. 1 Bismarck Senators vs. No. 2 Dickinson Volunteers, 6:30 p.m. (championship)
Note: Top four teams advance to state tournament in Kindred.
NORTHWOODS LEAGUE
MINOT 7, BISMARCK 0
Minot;101;003;200;--;7;4;0
Bismarck;000;000;00x;--;0;6;1
Gavin Schmitt, Gavin Nalu (9) and Gavin Bennett; Alec Danen, Brad Helton (6), Justin Goldstein (7), Jacob Arndt (7), Luke Hammond (9) and Robby Harrison. W— Schmtt (4-2). L— Danen (4-3).
Highlights: Minot – Nic Pepe 2-for-3, double, R; Max Lucas R, 2 RBIs; Ryan Recio 2-for-4, 2 doubles, 2 R; Brannon Moondragon R; Wilson Woodcox R, RBI; Jake Schulz RBI; Bennett R, RBI; Thomas Rollauer RBI; Schmitt 8 IP, 6 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 8 Ks; Nalu 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, O K. Bismarck – Benjamin Rosengard 1-for-3; Nick Oakley 1-for-4; Brock Kleszcz 1-for-3; Jack Herring 1-for-4; Garret Hill 1-for-4; Dillon Goetz 1-for-4.
Attendance: 1,910
Time of game: 2:39
Records: Minot 7-11 second half, 14-36 overall; Bismarck 5-13 second half, 21-31 overall.
STANDINGS
Second half
Great Lakes East
Team;W-L;Pct.;GB
Kalamazoo;13-4;.765;--
Rockford;12-8;.600;2.5
Battle Creek;11-9;.550;3.5
x-Traverse City;10-9;.526;4
Kenosha;7-13;.350;7.5
Kokomo;6-14;.300;8.5
Great Lakes West
Team;W-L;Pct.;GB
Madison;10-8;.556;--
Fond du Lac;10-9;.526;0.5
Wausau;9-9;.500;1
x-Green Bay;8-10;.444;2
Lakeshore;8-10;.444;2
Wisconsin Rapids;8-10;.444;2
Great Plains East
Team;W-L;Pct.;GB
La Crosse;13-3;.813;--
Waterloo;13-5;.722;1
Duluth;11-7;.611;3
Rochester;9-9;.500;5
x-Eau Claire;7-11;.389;7
Thunder Bay;5-13;.278;9
Great Plains West
Team;W-L;Pct.;GB
x-Willmar;11-5;.688;--
Mankato;10-8;.556;2
St. Cloud;9-7;.563;2
Minot;7-11;.389;5
Bismarck;5-13;.278;7
Minnesota;2-10;.167;7
x--Won first half
Friday, July 21
Minot 7, Bismarck 0
Kalamazoo 20, Kokomo 10
Traverse City 4, Kenosha 3
La Crosse 20, Eau Claire 5
Rochester 5, Thunder Bay 2
Duluth 9, Minnesota 5
Fond du Lac 5, Lakeshore 4
Rockford 8, Wausau 1
Green Bay 2, Madison 1
Wisconsin Rapids 6, Battle Creek 2
Waterloo 6, Mankato 3
Willmar 13, St. Cloud9
Saturday, July 22
Bismarck at St. Cloud, 6 p.m.
Traverse City at Kalamazoo
Battle Creek at Green Bay
Kokomo at Wausau
Wisconsin Rapids at Fond du Lac
Duluth at Minot
Waterloo at Rochester
Minnesota at Mankato
Madison at Lakeshore
Rockford at Kenosha
La Crosse at Eau Claire
Thunder Bay at Willmar
Sunday, July 23
Bismarck at St. Cloud, 4:05 p.m.
Traverse City at Kalamazoo
Battle Creek at Green Bay
Fond du Lac at Wisconsin Rapids
Kokomo at Wausau
Lakeshore at Madison, DH
Rockford at Kenosha
Eau Claire at La Crosse
Minnesota at Mankato
Thunder Bay at Willmar
Duluth at Minot