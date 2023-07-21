LEGION BASEBALL

WILLISTON 6-3, BISMARCK GOVERNORS 4-12

At Williston

Williston 6, Governors 4

Governors;030;100;0;--;4;5;2

Williston;104;100;x;--;6;8;0

Parker Sagsveen, Marcus Butts (4), Michael Fagerland (6) and Eli Thompson; Micah Larson, Matt Goodman (5) and Nik Rustad. W – Larson. L – Sagsveen. Sv – Goodman. HR – Govs: Jace Groseclose.

Highlights: Govs – Tommy Kraljic 1-for-4, double; Noah Riedinger 1-for-2, double; Sagsveen R; Marcus Butts R, RBI; Thompson 1-for-2, double, R, RBI; Groseclose 1-for-2, HR, R, 2 RBIs. Williston - Max Heen 1-for-4, R; Ashton Collings 2-for-3, double, 3 R; Kadin Finders 3-for-4, double, R, 3 RBIs; Connor Ekblad 1-for-3, R, RBI; Alex Ewert 1-for-3, R; Rustad RBI.

Governors 12, Williston 3, 5 innings

Governors;615;00;--;12;12;1

Williston;001;20;--;3;9;1

Nick Patton, Carter Krueger (4), Tommy Kraljic (5) and Eli Thompson; Landen Miller, Chase Collings (3), Tyler Tamez (3), Garret Solberg (4) and Nik Rustad. W – Patton. L – Miller. HR – Govs: Tommy Kraljic.

Highlights: Govs – Michael Fagerland 1-for-4, double, R; Gavin Lill 2-for-3, triple, R, 2 RBIs; Kraljic 1-for-4, HR, R, 2 RBIs; Krueger 2-for-3, double, 3 R; Marcus Butts 1-for-2, double, R, RBI; Parker Sagsveen 2-for-3, R, RBI; Thompson 2 R, RBI; Jace Groseclose 2-for-3, double, 2 R, RBI; Isaac Mitchell 1-for-2, 2 RBIs. Williston – Max Heen 1-for-3; Ashton Collings 2-for-3, R, RBI; Kadin Finders 1-for-2, double; Connor Ekblad 1-for-3; Tamez 1-for-3, RBI; Micah Larson 1-for-3; Rustad 1-for-2, R; Derek Lee 1-for-2, R.

CLASS A WEST REGION TOURNAMENT

At Mandan Memorial Ballpark

Wednesday, July 19

Play-in games

No. 8 Williston Oilers 14, No. 9 Minot Metros 8

No. 10 Beulah Cyclones 2, No. 7 Jamestown Blues 1

Thursday, July 20

No. 1 Bismarck Senators 5, No. 8 Williston Oilers 3

No. 5 Mandan A’s 8, No. 4 Bismarck Capitals 7

No. 2 Dickinson Volunteers 12, No. 10 Beulah Cyclones 9

No. 3 Bismarck Reps 10, No. 6 Watford City Walleye 0, 5 innings

Friday, July 21

No. 4 Bismarck Capitals 10, No. 8 Williston Oilers 0, 6 innings

No. 6 Watford City Walleye 7, No. 10 Beulah 0, forfeit

No. 1 Bismarck Senators 10, No. 5 Mandan A's 2

No. 2 Dickinson Volunteers 6, No. 3 Bismarck Reps 2

Saturday, July 22

Game 11: No. 4 Bismarck Capitals vs. No. 3 Bismarck Reps, 1:30 p.m. (state qualifier)

Game 12: No. 6 Watford City Walleye vs. No. 5 Mandan A's, 11 a.m. (state qualifier)

Game 13: No. 1 Bismarck Senators vs. No. 2 Dickinson Volunteers, 6:30 p.m. (championship)

Note: Top four teams advance to state tournament in Kindred.

NORTHWOODS LEAGUE

MINOT 7, BISMARCK 0

Minot;101;003;200;--;7;4;0

Bismarck;000;000;00x;--;0;6;1

Gavin Schmitt, Gavin Nalu (9) and Gavin Bennett; Alec Danen, Brad Helton (6), Justin Goldstein (7), Jacob Arndt (7), Luke Hammond (9) and Robby Harrison. W— Schmtt (4-2). L— Danen (4-3).

Highlights: Minot – Nic Pepe 2-for-3, double, R; Max Lucas R, 2 RBIs; Ryan Recio 2-for-4, 2 doubles, 2 R; Brannon Moondragon R; Wilson Woodcox R, RBI; Jake Schulz RBI; Bennett R, RBI; Thomas Rollauer RBI; Schmitt 8 IP, 6 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 8 Ks; Nalu 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, O K. Bismarck – Benjamin Rosengard 1-for-3; Nick Oakley 1-for-4; Brock Kleszcz 1-for-3; Jack Herring 1-for-4; Garret Hill 1-for-4; Dillon Goetz 1-for-4.

Attendance: 1,910

Time of game: 2:39

Records: Minot 7-11 second half, 14-36 overall; Bismarck 5-13 second half, 21-31 overall.

STANDINGS

Second half

Great Lakes East

Team;W-L;Pct.;GB

Kalamazoo;13-4;.765;--

Rockford;12-8;.600;2.5

Battle Creek;11-9;.550;3.5

x-Traverse City;10-9;.526;4

Kenosha;7-13;.350;7.5

Kokomo;6-14;.300;8.5

Great Lakes West

Team;W-L;Pct.;GB

Madison;10-8;.556;--

Fond du Lac;10-9;.526;0.5

Wausau;9-9;.500;1

x-Green Bay;8-10;.444;2

Lakeshore;8-10;.444;2

Wisconsin Rapids;8-10;.444;2

Great Plains East

Team;W-L;Pct.;GB

La Crosse;13-3;.813;--

Waterloo;13-5;.722;1

Duluth;11-7;.611;3

Rochester;9-9;.500;5

x-Eau Claire;7-11;.389;7

Thunder Bay;5-13;.278;9

Great Plains West

Team;W-L;Pct.;GB

x-Willmar;11-5;.688;--

Mankato;10-8;.556;2

St. Cloud;9-7;.563;2

Minot;7-11;.389;5

Bismarck;5-13;.278;7

Minnesota;2-10;.167;7

x--Won first half

Friday, July 21

Minot 7, Bismarck 0

Kalamazoo 20, Kokomo 10

Traverse City 4, Kenosha 3

La Crosse 20, Eau Claire 5

Rochester 5, Thunder Bay 2

Duluth 9, Minnesota 5

Fond du Lac 5, Lakeshore 4

Rockford 8, Wausau 1

Green Bay 2, Madison 1

Wisconsin Rapids 6, Battle Creek 2

Waterloo 6, Mankato 3

Willmar 13, St. Cloud9

Saturday, July 22

Bismarck at St. Cloud, 6 p.m.

Traverse City at Kalamazoo

Battle Creek at Green Bay

Kokomo at Wausau

Wisconsin Rapids at Fond du Lac

Duluth at Minot

Waterloo at Rochester

Minnesota at Mankato

Madison at Lakeshore

Rockford at Kenosha

La Crosse at Eau Claire

Thunder Bay at Willmar

Sunday, July 23

Bismarck at St. Cloud, 4:05 p.m.

Traverse City at Kalamazoo

Battle Creek at Green Bay

Fond du Lac at Wisconsin Rapids

Kokomo at Wausau

Lakeshore at Madison, DH

Rockford at Kenosha

Eau Claire at La Crosse

Minnesota at Mankato

Thunder Bay at Willmar

Duluth at Minot