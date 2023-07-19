LEGION BASEBALL
BISMARCK GOVERNORS 11, DICKINSON 8
(Tuesday at Dickinson)
(Second game)
Governors;331;013;0;--;11;14;1
Dickinson;421;100;0;--;8;8;2
Matthew Porter, Noah Riedinger (5) and Eli Thompson; Jace kovash, Davis Siebel (4), Isaac Daley (6) and Malachai Medina, Landon Olson (6). W--Riedinger. L–Daley.
Highlights: Govs -- Gavin Lill 2-for-4, double, 3 R; Tommy Kraljic 4-for-5, double, 3 R, RBI; Michael Fagerland 1-for-3, 2 R, 2 RBIs; Riedinger 4-for-5, R, RBI; Carter Krueger 1-for-5, R, 4 RBIs; Marcus Butts 1-for-4; Parker Sagsveen R; Thompson 1-for-4. Dickinson – Jadon Bast 1-for-3, double, 2 R; Carson Weiler 1-for-3, R; Jace Kovash 2-for-3, double, R, RBI; Isaac Daley 2 R; Kaeden Krieg RBI; Colin Tschetter 2-for-4, triple, R, RBI; Medina 2-for-3, 2 RBIs.
CLASS A WEST REGION TOURNAMENT
At Mandan Memorial Ballpark
Wednesday, July 19
Play-in games
Game 1: No. 8 Williston Oilers 14, No. 9 Minot Metros 8
Game 2: No. 10 Beulah Cyclones 2, No. 7 Jamestown Blues 1
Thursday, July 20
Game 3: No. 1 Bismarck Senators vs. No. 8 Williston Oilers, 11 a.m.
Game 4: No. 5 Mandan A’s vs. No. 4 Bismarck Capitals, 6:30 p.m.
Game 5: No. 2 Dickinson Volunteers vs. No. 10 Beulah Cyclones, 4 p.m.
Game 6: Watford City Walleyes vs. No. 3 Bismarck Reps, 1:30 p.m.
Friday, July 21
Game 7: Loser Game 3 vs. Loser Game 4, 1:30 p.m.
Game 8: Loser Game 5 vs. Loser Game 6, 11 a.m.
Game 9: Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 4, 4 p.m.
Game 10: Winner Game 5 vs. Winner Game 6, 6:30 p.m.
Saturday, July 22
Game 11: Winner Game 7 vs. Loser Game 10, 1:30 p.m.
Game 12: Winner Game 8 vs. Loser Game 9, 11 a.m.
Game 13: Winner Game 11 vs. Winner Game 12, 4 p.m. (third-place game)
Game 14: Winner Game 9 vs. Winner Game 10, 6:30 p.m. (championship)
Note: Top four teams advance to state tournament in Kindred.
NORTHWOODS LEAGUE
BISMARCK 15, MANKATO 9
At Mankato, Minn.
Bismarck;602;002;320;--;15;153
Mankato;003;410;100;--;9;9;0
Ty Howry, Jackson Chancey (4), Chris Jackson (7), Jaxon Meyer (8) and Robby Harrison. Breck Bradshaw, Nick Hentges (2), Caleb Guisewite (5), Ian Culver (7), Jalen Martinez (7), Kobe Lovell (8) and Brendan Ford. W—Jackson. L—Guisewite. HR—Bismarck, Sam Bieser, Jack Herring.
Highlights: Bismarck – Benjamin Rosengard 0-2 R, RBI; Jackson Beaman 2-3 2 R, RBI, 2 SB; Herring 1-5 HR, 2 R, 2 RBI; Brock Kleszcz 1-5 2 R, RBI, SB; Dillon Goetz 2-5 2 2B, 2 R, 2 RBI; Luke Hammond 3-4 2 R, RBI, SB; Bieser 4-5 HR, 2 2B, 3 R, 5 RBI; Harrison 2-4 R, RBI; Jackson 3 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 1 BB, 2 SO; Jackson 1 2/3 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 1 SO; Meyer 1 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 2 SO. Mankato – Max Williams 2-5 2B, 3 RBI; Kip Fougerousse 2-4 R, RBI; Brody Harding 3-4 R, 2 RBI.
Attendance: 1,617.
Time of game: 4:32.
Records: Bismarck 3-12; Mankato 9-6.
STANDINGS
Second half
Great Lakes East
Team;W-L;Pct.;GB
Kalamazoo;11-4;.733;--
Rockford;11-7;.611;1.5
Battle Creek;10-8;.556;2.5
x-Traverse City;9-8;.529;3
Kenosha;6-12;.333;6.5
Kokomo;6-12;.333;6.5
Great Lakes West
Team;W-L;Pct.;GB
Madison;10-6;.625;--
Lakeshore;8-8;.500;2
Wausau;8-8;.500;2
Fond du Lac;8-9;.438;2.5
Wisconsin Rapids;7-9;.438;3
x-Green Bay;6-10;.375;4
Great Plains East
Team;W-L;Pct.;GB
La Crosse;12-2;.857;--
Waterloo;12-4;.750;1
Duluth;9-7;.563;4
Rochester;8-8;.500;5
x-Eau Claire;6-10;.375;7
Thunder Bay;4-12;.250;9
Great Plains West
Team;W-L;Pct.;GB
St. Cloud;9-5;.643;--
x-Willmar;9-5;.643;--
Mankato;10-7;.588;0.5
Minot;6-10;.375;4
Bismarck;4-13;.235;6.5
Minnesota;2-8;.200;5
x--Won first half
<h4>Wednesday, July 19
Bismarck 15, Mankato 9
Thunder Bay 8, Minnesota 2
Green Bay 8, Kokomo 5
Madison 4, Wisconsin Rapids 3
Rockford 4, Traverse City 3
Fond du Lac 7, Kenosha 4
Lakeshore 6, Kalamazoo 5
Waterloo 9, Eau Claire 3
Wausau 8, Battle Creek 3
Minot 7, St. Cloud 0
La Crosse 15, Duluth 11
Willmar 4, Rochester 1
Thursday, July 20
Bismarck at Minot, 6:35 pm.
Green Bay at Madison
Kalamazoo at Kokomo
Kenosha at Traverse City
Thunder Bay at Rochester
La Crosse at Eau Claire
Minnesota at Duluth
Willmar at St. Cloud
Lakeshore at Fond du Lac
Wausau at Rockford
Battle Creek at Wisconsin Rapids
Waterloo at Mankato
Friday, July 21
Minot at Bismarck, 7 p.m.
Kalamazoo at Kokomo
Kenosha at Traverse City
Eau Claire at La Crosse
Thunder Bay at Rochester
Minnesota at Duluth
Fond du Lac at Lakeshore
Wausau at Rockford
Green Bay at Madison
Battle Creek at Wisconsin Rapids
Waterloo at Mankato
Willmar at St. Cloud
Saturday, July 22
Bismarck at St. Cloud, 6 p.m.
Traverse City at Kalamazoo
Battle Creek at Green Bay
Kokomo at Wausau
Wisconsin Rapids at Fond du Lac
Duluth at Minot
Waterloo at Rochester
Minnesota at Mankato
Madison at Lakeshore
Rockford at Kenosha
La Crosse at Eau Claire
Thunder Bay at Willmar