LEGION BASEBALL
MINOT VISTAS 5, MANDAN CHIEFS 4
At Minot tournament
Chiefs;003;000;1;--;4;8;1
Vistas;020;100;2;--;5;8;2
Lucas Burgum, Mason Oster (3) and Tukker Horner; Jaxon Radke, Parker Hann (7) and Kellan Burke. W – Hann. L – Oster. HR – Chiefs, Burgum.
Highlights: Chiefs – Hudsen Sheldon 2-for-4; R; Burgum 2-for-4, HR, 2 R, RBI; McCoy Keller 2-for-4, R, RBI; Brayden Bunnell 1-for-4, RBI; Tate Olson 1-for-1; Horner RBI. Vistas – Easton Panasuk 2-for-4, double, RBI; Burke 2-for-3, R, RBI; Morgan Nygaard 1-for-3, double; Tyson Ruzicka 2-for-3, R, RBI; Aiden Doiehl 1-for-3, R, RBI.
KALISPELL, MONT. 5, MANDAN CHIEFS 3
At Minot tournament
Kalispell;113;000;0;--;5;6;2
Chiefs;000;010;2;--;3;7;2
Oscar Kallis and Nate Skonard; Dylan Gieger, Seth Arenz (7) and Owen Brincks. W – Kallis. L – Gieger.
Highlights: Kalispell – Jory Thatchen 1-for-2, 2 R; Max Holden 1-for-4, double, R, RBI; Kallis 1-for-4, RBI; Andre Caphers 1-for-3, double, R; Skonard 2-for-2, RBI. Chiefs – Hudsen Sheldon 1-for-4; Jamison Nelson 1-for-3, R; Jordan Binder, 1-for-1, 2 R; Gage mille 2-for-3; Ashton Michlitch 1-for-3, RBI; Brincks 1-for-3, RBI.
NORTHWOODS LEAGUE
BISMARCK 12, LA CROSSE 6
At La Crosse, Wis.
Bismarck;000;900;300;--;12;6;0
La Crosse;000;003;120;--;6;9;2
Alec Danen, Jaden Brasseaux (7), Justin Goldstein (8), Luke Hammond (8), Carter Rost (9) and Nick Johnstone; Austin Smith, Dylan Kirkeby (4), Austin Klug (5), Seth Cox (8), Dyland Lapic (9) and Dylan King. W – Danen (4-1). L – Kirkeby (1-1). HR – Bis: Brock Kleszcz (2), Johnstone (1). LC: Dylan King (1).
Highlights: Bismarck – Benjamin Rosengard RBI; Nick Oakley 2-for-4, R, RBI; Jake Simons 1-for-3, R; Jack Herring R; Kleszcz 1-for-4, HR, 2 R, 4 RBIs; Connor Misch R; Jackson Beaman 2 R; Luke Boykin 2 R, 2 RBIs; Johnstone 2-for-4, double, HR, 2 R, 4 RBIs; Danen 6 IP, 7 H, 3 ER, 1 BB, 2 Ks. La Crosse – Justin DeCriscio 2-for-3; Ben Zeigler-Namoa 2-for-5, double, RBI; Smith 1-for-3, RBI; Michael Dixon II R; Dylan Kordic 2-for-5, R; King 1-for-3, HR, 2 R, 3 RBIs; Jackson Cobb 1-for-4, double; Gable Mitchell 2 R.
Attendance: 2,075.
Time of game: 3:00.
Records: Bismarck 15-17, La Crosse 11-21.
STANDINGS
Great Lakes East
Team;W-L;Pct.;GB
Traverse City;21-12;.636;--
Kalamazoo;19-13;.594;1.5
Rockford;19-13;.594;1.5
Kenosha;17-14;.548;3
Kokomo;12-20;.375;8.5
Battle Creek;9-23;.281;11.5
Great Lakes West
Team;W-L;Pct.;GB
Wausau;19-14;.576;--
Wisconsin Rapids;19-14;.576;--
Green Bay;19-15;.559;0.5
Madison;15-16;.434;3
Lakeshore;13-19;.406;5.5
Fond du Lac;12-21;.364;7
Great Plains East
Team;W-L;Pct.;GB
Eau Claire;19-13;.594;--
Thunder Bay;17-13;.567;1
Rochester;17-15;.531;2
Duluth;15-15;.500;3
Waterloo;13-19;.406;6.5
La Crosse;11-21;.344;8
Great Plains West
Team;W-L;Pct.;GB
Willmar;24-8;.750;--
St. Cloud;20-12;.625;4
Mankato;19-14;.576;5.5
Bismarck;15-17;.469;9
Minnesota;6-13;.316;11.5
Minot;7-23;.233;16
Saturday, July 1
Bismarck 12, La Crosse 6
Thunder Bay 10, Willmar 6
Wisconsin Rapids 3, Madison 0
Kalamazoo 9, Battle Creek 7
Minot 5, St. Cloud 2, 10 innings
Waterloo 9, Minnesota 5
Eau Claire 6, Duluth 4
Green Bay 4, Lakeshore 1
Rockford 8, Traverse City 5
Fond du Lac 10, Wausau 3
Mankato 12, Rochester 3
Sunday, July 2
Bismarck at Duluth, 3 p.m.
Willmar at Thunder Bay
Wisconsin Rapids at Fond du Lac
Wausau at Lakeshore
Kalamazoo at Kenosha
Rochester at Eau Claire
St. Cloud at Waterloo
Rockford at Battle Creek
Green Bay at Madison
Kokomo at Traverse City
Minot at La Crosse
Monday, July 3
Bismarck at Duluth, 6:35 p.m.
Green Bay at Madison
Rockford at Battle Creek
Willmar at Thunder Bay
Fond du Lac at Wisconsin Rapids
Kokomo at Traverse City
Wausau at Lakeshore
Eau Claire at Rochester
St. Cloud at Waterloo
Kalamazoo at Kenosha
Minot at La Crosse
Tuesday, July 4
Bismarck at Minot, 4:05 p.m.
Traverse City at Battle Creek
Lakeshore at Green Bay
Madison at Wisconsin Rapids
St. Cloud at Duluth
Kenosha at Rockford
Wausau at Fond du Lac
La Crosse at Rochester
Thunder Bay at Eau Claire
Kokomo at Kalamazoo
Kenosha at Rockford
Mankato at Waterloo
Wednesday, July 5
Minot at Bismarck, 6:35 p.m.
Kokomo at Kalamazoo
Traverse City at Battle Creek
Madison at Wisconsin Rapids
Green Bay at Lakeshore
Mankato at Waterloo
Rochester at La Crosse
Duluth at St. Cloud
Fond du Lac at Wausau
Kenosha at Rockford
Thunder Bay at Eau Claire
Thursday, July 6
La Crosse at Bismarck, 6:35 p.m.
Battle Creek at Kokomo, completion of suspended game
Battle Creek at Kokomo, second game
Rochester at Thunder Bay
Rockford at Kalamazoo
Duluth at St. Cloud
Waterloo at Mankato
Wisconsin Rapids at Lakeshore
Minnesota at Minot
Madison at Kenosha
Wausau at Green Bay
Traverse City at Fond du Lac
Eau Claire at Willmar