LEGION BASEBALL
DICKINSON ROUGHRIDERS 11, BISMARCK GOVERNORS 10, 10 INNINGS
At Dickinson
Govs;411;120;001;0;--;10;14;3
Roughriders;001;242;001;1;--;11;15;1
Isaac Mitchell, Eli Thompson (6), Tommy Kraljic (10) and Max Vig. Isaac Daley, Carson Weiler (2), Davin Siebel (5), Jadon Bast (7), Jace Kovash (10) and Landon Olson. W—Kovash. L—Kraljic. HR—Bismarck, Marcus Butts. Dickinson, Daley.
Highlights: Govs – Gavin Lill 1-3 2B, 2 R, RBI, 2 SB; Kraljic 2-5 R, 2 RBI; Michael Fagerland 2-4 R, RBI, SB; Noah Riedinger 1-5 R, RBI; Carter Krueger 3-5 R; Marcus Butts 3-5 HR, 2B, 2 R, 4 RBI; Max Vig 1-5 2B, R, RBI, SB; Jace Groseclose 1-3 R; Mitchell 5 IP, 8 H, 7 R (4 ER), 3 BB, 6 SO; Thompson 4 IP, 6 H, 3 R, 4 BB, 3 SO. Roughriders – Jadon Bast 2-5 3B, 2 RBI; Weiler 3-5 2B, RBI; Jace Kovash 1-6 R; Isaac Daley 2-4 HR, 2 R, 2 RBI; Kaeden Krieg 1-3 2 R; Landon Olson 2-5 2 R; Colin Tschetter 3-6 2 2B, RBI, 2 R; Jeremiah Jilek 1-3 R.
Note: Second game was in progress at press time.
CLASS B DISTRICT 1 TOURAMENT
At Hazen
Championship
Hazen 3, Washburn 1
Washburn;000;001;0;--;1;2;1
Hazen;003;000;x;--;3;5;2
Hunter Hoffman, Henke (3) and Ethan Retterath. Grant Krause and Brayden Haack. W--Krause. L--Hoffman. HR--Parker Sayler.
Highlights: Washburn -- Landon Miller 1-3; Jonah Miller 1-3; Henke 3 2/3 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 2 SO. Hazen -- Haack 2-3 R; Bryce Lesmann 1-3 R, SB; Tyson Wick 0-2 RBI, BB; Sayler 1-3 HR, R, RBI; Michael Holland 1-2; Krause 7 IP, 2 H, 1 R (0 ER), 2 BB, 1 SO.
Sunday, July 16
Game 1: Hettinger 22, Bismarck Scarlets 1
Game 2: Belfield-South Heart 8, Garrison 5
Game 3: Washburn 5, Hettinger 3
Game 4: Hazen 6, Belfield-South Heart 5
Monday, July 17
Game 5: Hettinger 12, Garrison 6 (Garrison eliminated)
Game 6: Belfield-South Heart 14, Bismarck Scarlets 5 (Bismarck Scarlets eliminated)
Game 7: Hazen 3, Washburn 2 (winner's bracket)
Game 8: Belfield-South Heart 3, Hettinger 2 (Hettinger eliminated)
Tuesday, July 18
Game 9: Washburn 6, Belfield-South Heart 4 (Belfield-South Heart eliminated)
Game 10: Hazen 3, Washburn 1 (championship)
CLASS A WEST REGION TOURNAMENT
At Mandan Memorial Ballpark
Wednesday, July 19
Play-in games
Game 1: No. 8 Williston Oilers vs. No. 9 Minot Metros, 4 p.m.
Game 2: No. 7 Jamestown Blues vs. No. 10 Beulah Cyclones, 6:30 p.m.
Thursday, July 20
Game 3: No. 1 Bismarck Senators vs. Game 1 Winner, 11 a.m.
Game 4: No. 5 Mandan A’s vs. No. 4 Bismarck Capitals, 6:30 p.m.
Game 5: No. 2 Dickinson Volunteers vs. Game 2 Winner, 4 p.m.
Game 6: Watford City Walleyes vs. No. 3 Bismarck Reps, 1:30 p.m.
Friday, July 21
Game 7: Loser Game 3 vs. Loser Game 4, 1:30 p.m.
Game 8: Loser Game 5 vs. Loser Game 6, 11 a.m.
Game 9: Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 4, 4 p.m.
Game 10: Winner Game 5 vs. Winner Game 6, 6:30 p.m.
Saturday, July 22
Game 11: Winner Game 7 vs. Loser Game 10, 1:30 p.m.
Game 12: Winner Game 8 vs. Loser Game 9, 11 a.m.
Game 13: Winner Game 11 vs. Winner Game 12, 4 p.m. (third-place game)
Game 14: Winner Game 9 vs. Winner Game 10, 6:30 p.m. (championship)
Note: Top four teams advance to state tournament in Kindred.
CLASS AA STANDINGS
Team;Conference;GB
Fargo;12-0;--
Minot;10-4;3
West Fargo;10-4;3
Bismarck;9-5;4
Jamestown;7-7;6
Mandan;8-10;7;
Dickinson;6-8;7
Fargo Post 400;7-9;7
Williston;5-13;10
Grand Forks;2-16;13
Monday's scores
Bismarck 5-8, Williston 4-0
Fargo Post 2 4-5, Dickinson 2-3
Tuesday's schedule
Williston at Mandan, 5 p.m.
Bismarck at Dickinson, 6 p.m.
Jamestown at West Fargo
Wednesday's schedule
Minot at Bismarck, 5 p.m.
West Fargo at Fargo Post 2
Thursday's schedule
Fargo Post 2 at Fargo Post 400
Friday's schedule
Bismarck at Willston (nc)
Dickinson at Minot
Jamestown at Fargo Post 2
NORTHWOODS LEAGUE
MANKATO 5, BISMARCK 3
Bismarck;001;001;010;--;3;9;0
Mankato;001;101;02x;--;5;8;0
Colton Dorsey, Brad Helton (5), Justin Goldstein (7) and Bradlee Preap; John Lundgren, Louis Magers (7), Luke McCollough (8) and Ariel Armas. W -- McCollough. L -- Goldstein. HR: Bismarck -- Jackson Beaman.
Highlights: Bismarck -- Nick Oakley 3-for-5, 2 2B; Beaman 1-for-1, HR, 3 BB, Sac fly, 2 R, 2 RBIs; Brock Kleszcz 1-for-2, BB, HBP; Preap 2-for-4, 2B; Ryker Billingsley BB, R; Dorsey 4 IP, 4 H, 2 R (2 ER), 3 BB, 2 K, 1 WP; Helton 2 IP, 3 H, 1 R (1 ER), 3 BB, 2 K; Goldstein 2 IP, 1 H, 2 R (2 ER), 4 BB, 2 K, 1 HBP. Mankato -- Dustin Crenshaw 2-for-3, BB, Sac fly, SB, R, 2 RBIs; Kai Roberts 3-for-5; Max Williams 2 BB, HBP, RBI; Brendan Hord 2 BB, RBI; Brody Harding 1-for-3, BB, 2 R; Jake Duer 1-for-2, 2B, 2 BB, SB, 2 R, RBI; Lundgren 6 IP, 4 H, 2 R (2 ER), 3 BB, 6 K, 1 HBP; Magers 1 IP, 4 H, 1 R (1 ER), 2 BB, 0 K; McCollough 2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 0 K.
Attendance: 1,466.
Time of game: 2:45.
Records: Bismarck 3-12 second half, 19-30 overall; Mankato 9-6 second half, 28-20 overall.
STANDINGS
Second half
Great Lakes East
Team;W-L;Pct.;GB
Kalamazoo;11-3;.786;--
Rockford;10-7;.588;2.5
Battle Creek;10-7;.588;2.5
x-Traverse City;9-7;.563;3
Kenosha;6-11;.353;6.5
Kokomo;6-11;.353;6.5
Great Lakes West
Team;W-L;Pct.;GB
Madison;9-6;.600;--
Lakeshore;7-8;.467;2
Wausau;7-8;.467;2
Wisconsin Rapids;7-8;.467;2
Fond du Lac;7-9;.438;2.5
x-Green Bay;5-10;.333;4
Great Plains East
Team;W-L;Pct.;GB
La Crosse;11-2;.846;--
Waterloo;11-4;.733;1
Duluth;9-6;.600;3
Rochester;8-7;.533;4
x-Eau Claire;6-9;.400;6
Thunder Bay;3-12;.200;9
Great Plains West
Team;W-L;Pct.;GB
St. Cloud;9-4;.692;--
x-Willmar;8-5;.615;1
Mankato;9-6;.600;1
Minot;5-10;.333;5
Minnesota;2-7;.222;5
Bismarck;3-12;.200;7
x--Won first half
Monday, July 17
Fond du Lac 4, Madison 3
Tuesday, July 18
Bismarck at Mankato, 6:35 p.m.
Battle Creek 5, Wausau 2
Battle Creek 10, Wausau 8
Minnesota 13, Thunder Bay 9
Madison 26, Wisconsin Rapids 4
Kokomo 17, Green Bay 5
Kalamazoo 8, Lakeshore 0
Kenosha 5, Fond du Lac 1
Rockford 7, Traverse City 2
St. Cloud 11, Minot 4
Eau Claire 10, Waterloo 4
Duluth 7, La Crosse 4
Rochester 4, Willmar 3
Wednesday, July 19
Bismarck at Mankato, 6:35 p.m.
Minot at Thunder Bay
Green Bay at Kokomo
Wisconsin Rapids at Madison
Traverse City at Rockford
Find du Lac at Kenosha
Kalamazoo at Lakeshore
Eau Claire at Waterloo
Battle Creek at Wausau
St. Cloud at Minot
La Crosse at Duluth
Rochester at Willmar
Thursday, July 20
Bismarck at Minot, 6:35 pm.
Green Bay at Madison
Kalamazoo at Kokomo
Kenosha at Traverse City
Thunder Bay at Rochester
La Crosse at Eau Claire
Minnesota at Duluth
Willmar at St. Cloud
Lakeshore at Fond du Lac
Wausau at Rockford
Battle Creek at Wisconsin Rapids
Waterloo at Mankato
Friday, July 21
Minot at Bismarck, 7 p.m.
Kalamazoo at Kokomo
Kenosha at Traverse City
Eau Claire at La Crosse
Thunder Bay at Rochester
Minnesota at Duluth
Fond du Lac at Lakeshore
Wausau at Rockford
Green Bay at Madison
Battle Creek at Wisconsin Rapids
Waterloo at Mankato
Willmar at St. Cloud
Saturday, July 22
Bismarck at St. Cloud, 6 p.m.
Traverse City at Kalamazoo
Battle Creek at Green Bay
Kokomo at Wausau
Wisconsin Rapids at Fond du Lac
Duluth at Minot
Waterloo at Rochester
Minnesota at Mankato
Madison at Lakeshore
Rockford at Kenosha
La Crosse at Eau Claire
Thunder Bay at Willmar