LEGION BASEBALL
MANDAN 8, CANDO 1
At Jamestown
Third-place game
Mandan;200;420;0;--;8;10;3
Cando;000;100;0;--;1;6;4
Hudsen Sheldon, Lucas Burgum (6) and Owen Brincks. Ahlberg, Simon (4), Svir (7) and Westlind. W--Sheldon. L--Ahlberg.
Highlights: Mandan -- Sheldon 2-4 3 R, SB, 5 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 3 BB, 6 SO; Burgum 2-3 3 R, 2 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 4 SO; Keller 1-3 2 RBI, R; Jamison Nelson 2-4 4 RBI; Brayden Bunnell 1-4 RBI; Gage Miller 1-3; Seth Gerhardt 1-3. Cando -- Dilley 1-3 2B, RBI.
JAMESTOWN 11, MANDAN 3
(Saturday)
Mandan;300;000;0;--;3;5;3
Jamestown;026;030;x;--;11;8;1
Jordan Binder, Jamison Nelson (3) and Tukker Horner. Carson Orr and Max Fronk. W—Orr. L—Binder.
Highlights: Mandan – Seth Arenz 1-3, R; Hudsen Sheldon 1-2 R, 2 SB; Lucas Burgum 1-2 R, RBI, SB; McCoy Keller 1-2 RBI; Mason Oster 1-2 2B; Nelson 3 1/3 IP, 4 H, 3 R (2 ER), 1 BB, 1 SO. Jamestown – Mason Lunzman 1-3 2 RBI; Payton Hochhalter 1-3 2B, R, 2 RBI; Thomas Newman 1-4 R, SB; Ethan Gall 1-3 2 R, RBI; Orr 7 IP, 5 H, 3 R (2 ER), 1 BB, 6 SO, 1-4; Fronk 1-3 3 R, RBI, SB; Tyson Jorrissen 2-2 2B, 2 R, 4 RBI.
FARGO 400 ASTROS 12, BISMARCK SENATORS 4
At West Fargo
Senators;002;020;--;4;11;2
Astros;006;024;--;12;7;1
Jason Juma, Tyler Kleinjan (3), Jared Frank (5), Harrison Reichert (6) and TJ Olson, Hank Barry (4). Kade Ohlhauser, Gavin Jiskra (5) and Josh Tandeski. W--Ohlhauer. L--Juma.
Highlights: Senators -- Ben LaDuke 3-4 2B, 2 R; Reichert 2-4 R; Traiden Kalfell 2-4 R, RBI; Olson 1-3 RBI; Andrew Jablonski 1-2 RBI; Juma 2 1/3 IP, 0 H, 4 R (2 ER), 3 BB. Astros -- Jack Gould 1-4 2 R, RBI; Ethan Doll 1-2 R, RBI; Chase Lura 1-1 2 RBI; Jiskra 1-3 2B, 2 RBI, 1 2/3 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 1 SO.
NORTHWOODS LEAGUE
ST. CLOUD 10, BISMARCK 3
St. Cloud;010;214;101;--;10;13;1
Bismarck;000;001;002;--;3;3;1
Wes Burton, Brady Posch (5), Evan Esch (5) and Brady Prewitt. Jackson Chancey, Jacob Arndt (5), Justin Goldstein (7), Ryan Taylor (8), Jack Herring (9) and Robby Harrison. W--Posch. L--Chancey. HR--St. Cloud, Jackson Hauge, Carson Keithley.
Highlights: St. Cloud -- John Nett 2-4 RBI; Hauge 1-5 HR, RBI, R; Michael McNamara 2-5 2B, R; Kyle Jackson 1-2 2 R; Anthony Mata 2-4 2 R, RBI; Sawyer Smith 1-4 R, RBI; Matt Goetzmann 1-4 R, 2 RBI; Keithley 2-4 HR, 2 R, RBI; Burton 4 1/3 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 4 BB, 6 SO; Esch 4 IP, 2 H, 3 R, 7 BB, 7 SO. Bismarck -- Benjamin Rosengard 2-3 2B, 3B, R; Luke Boykin 1-1 2B, R, RBI; Dillon Goetz 0-3 RBI; Ryker Billingsley 0-5 RBI; Jackson 4 IP, 5 H, 3 R (2 ER), 1 BB, 2 SO.
Attendance: 1,610
Time of game: 3:00.
Records: Bismarck 2-4; St. Cloud 5-1.
STANDINGS
Second half
Great Lakes East
Team;W-L;Pct.;GB
Battle Creek;5-2;.714;--
Kalamazoo;4-2;.667;0.5
x-Traverse City;4-2;.667;0.5
Rockford;5-3;.625;0.5
Kokomo;2-5;.286;3
Kenosha;1-6;.143;4
Great Lakes West
Team;W-L;Pct.;GB
Madison;4-1;.800;--
Lakeshore;4-3;.571;1
x-Green Bay;3-3;.500;1.5
Wausau;2-3;.400;2
Fond du Lac;2-4;.333;2.5
Wisconsin Rapids;2-4;333;2.5
Great Plains East
Team;W-L;Pct.;GB
La Crosse;5-1;.833;--
Waterloo;5-1;.833;--
x-Eau Claire;4-2;.667;1
Duluth;3-3;.500;2
Rochester;2-4;.333;3
Thunder Bay;2-4;.333;3
Great Plains West
Team;W-L;Pct.;GB
St. Cloud;5-1;.833;--
Minot;3-3;.500;2
Bismarck;2-4;.333;3
Mankato;2-4;.433;3
x-Willmar;1-3;.250;3
Minnesota;0-4;.000;4
x--Won first half
Saturday’s games
St. Cloud 7, Bismarck 4
Thunder Bay 7, Rochester 6, 10 innings
Madison 13, Wausau 3
Battle Creek 8, Kokomo 0
Fond du Lac 7, Green Bay 3
La Crosse 14, Minot 5
Mankato 3, Willmar 2
Duluth 11, Minnesota 2
Traverse City 5, Wisconsin Rapids 2
Rockford 4, Lakeshore 3
Waterloo 9, Eau Claire 6
Kalamazoo 8, Kenosha 7
Sunday, July 9
St. Cloud at Bismarck, 5:30 p.m.
Thunder Bay 10, Rochester 4
Wisconsin Rapids 16, Traverse City 5
Lakeshore 5, Rockford 4
Lakeshore 3, Rockford 1
Green Bay 10, Fond du Lac 9
Kalamazoo 10, Kenosha 9
Waterloo 4, Eau Claire 3
Duluth 16, Minnesota 6
Kokomo 9, Battle Creek 6
Willmar 7, Mankato 6
Minot 5, La Crosse 4
Monday, July 10
Bismarck at Rochester, 6:35 p.m.
Kalamazoo at Battle Creek
Madison at Wisconsin Rapids
Green Bay at Wausau
Kenosha at Traverse City
Kokomo at Lakeshore
Waterloo at Eau Claire
Thunder Bay at Duluth
Minot at Mankato
Rockford at Fond du Lac
St. Cloud at Willmar
Tuesday, July 11
Bismarck at Rochester, 6:35 p.m.
Kalamazoo at Battle Creek
Wisconsin Rapids at Madison
Kenosha at Traverse City
Green Bay at Wausau
Thunder Bay at Duluth
Minot at Mankato
Willmar at St. Cloud
Kokomo at Lakeshore
Waterloo at Eau Claire
Rockford at Fond du Lac
Wednesday, July 12
Bismarck at Mankato, 12:05 and 6:35 p.m.
Green Bay at Wisconsin Rapids (DH)
Wausau at Fond du Lac (2)
Eau Claire at La Crosse (DH)
Duluth at Rochester (DH)
Lakeshore at Madison (DH)
Kenosha at Battle Creek
Kokomo at Traverse City
Kalamazoo at Rockford
Thunder Bay at Waterloo
Minot at Willmar
Thursday, July 13
Bismarck at Eau Claire. 6:35 p.m.
Kokomo at Traverse City (DH)
Kenosha at Battle Creek (DH)
Kalamazoo at Rockford (DH)
Thunder Bay at Waterloo (DH)
Minot at Willmar (DH)
Fond du Lac at Wisconsin Rapids
Madison at Green Bay
Mankato at St. Cloud
Duluth at La Crosse
Lakeshore at Wausau
Minnesota at Rochester