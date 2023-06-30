LEGION BASEBALL
JUSTIN DEMARY MEMORIAL TOURNAMENT
At Minot
Mandan Chiefs 13, Glendive (Mont.) 0, 5 innings
Mandan;033;61;--;13;11;0
Glendive;000;00;--;0;3;1
Brayden Bunnell and Owen Brincks; Chase Crockett, Cale Chouinard (4), Carter Amsler (5) and Bode Unterseher. W -- Bunnell. L -- Crockett. HR: Mandan -- Jamison Nelson.
Highlights: Mandan -- Hudsen Sheldon 3-for-3, triple, 2 R, 3 RBIs; Lucas Burgum 1-for-2, R, RBI; Bunnell 1-for-3 2 R; Nelson 1-for-2, HR, R, RBI; Gage Miller 2-for-3, double, 3 R, RBI; Brincks 2-for-3, R, 2 RBIs; Bunnell 5 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 3 K. Glendive -- Brock Clonce 1-for-2; Taden Sokoloski 1-for-2; Jaden Silha 1-for-2.
Mandan Chiefs 12, Kalispell (Mont.) 1, 5 innings
Kalispell;000;10;--;1;2;1
Mandan;414;3x;--;12;11;1
Max Holden, Kane Morisaki (4) and Nate Skonord; Nelson and Tukker Horner. W -- Nelson. L -- Holden. HR: Mandan -- Sheldon.
Highlights: Kalispell -- Carter Schlegel R; Morisaki 2-for-2, RBI. Mandan -- Sheldon 2-for-4, HR, 2 R, RBI; Bunnell 1-for-2, 2 R; Dylan Gierke 2-for-3, double, 2 R, 2 RBIs; Jordan Binder 1-for-3, 2 R, 2 RBIs; Horner 2-for-2, double, 2 R, 3 RBIs; Mason Oster 2-for-3, double, 2 RBIs; Nelson 5 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 2 BB, 3 K, 2 HBP, 1 WP.
HAZEN 12-10, BISMARCK SCARLETS 0-3
(Thursday at Hazen)
Hazen 12, Scarlets 0 (5 innings)
Scarlets;000;00;--;0;6;1
Hazen;121;8x;--;12;6;2
Grossman, Heinert (4) and Knopp; T.Wick and B.Haack. W – Wick. L – Grossman.
Highlights: Scarlets – Jorgeson 1-for-3; Fitterer 1-for-3; Grossman 2-for-3; Dockter 1-for-2; Knopp 1-for-2. Hazen – Haack 1-for-3, R; B.Lesmann 1-for-2, R, RBI; Wick 1-for-3, double, R, 2 RBIs, 5 IP, 6 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 4 Ks; P.Sayler 1-for-2, RBI; G.Krause 2 R; G.Holen 1-for-3, R; T.Taylor 2 R; M.Holland 3 R, RBI; R.Froelich 1-for-2, double, 4 RBIs.
Hazen 10, Scarlets 3
Scarlets;000;12;--;3;3;3
Hazen;422;2x;--;10;7;3
Jay G., Heinert (2) and Posrtscheller; B.Haack, G.Holen (4) and B.Braithwaite. W – Haack. L – Jay G.
Highlights: Scarlets – Jorgenson 2-for-3, 2 doubles, R; Heinert 1-for--3; Kiland R. Hazen – Haack 1-for-3, 2 R, 3 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 3 Ks; Braithwaite 1-for-1, triple, 3 R, RBI; Wick 3-for-3, double, R, 4 RBIs; P.Sayler R; Holen 1-for-1, RBI, 2 IP, 2 H 2 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 3 Ks; T.Taylor 1-for-3, R; M.Holland RBI; R.Beyer R; R.Froelich R.
BISMARCK SENATORS 9, JAMESTOWN BLUES 4
(Late Thursday at Jamestown)
Senators;002;304;0;--;9;10;2
Jamestown;100;003;0;--;4;5;2
TJ Olson, Ben LaDuke (7) and Tyler Kleinjan. Bennet Gochner, Hudson Rode (4) and Gavin Schafer. W—Olson. L—Gochner.
Highlights: Senators – Jared Frank 2-3 R; Kleinjan 1-4 R, RBI; Olson 1-1 RBI, 6 IP, 5 H, 4 R, 2 BB, 4 SO; Traiden Kalfell 1-2 2B, 2 SB, R; Andrew Jablonski 2-3 R, RBI, SB; Hayden Emter 1-2 2 R, RBI, SB; LaDuke 2-2 2 R, 3 RBI, SB. Jamestown – Ethan Oettle 1-3 R; Bennet Gochner 1-1 2 R: Jake Moser 2-3 2 RBI.
NORTHWOODS LEAGUE
LA CROSSE 8, BISMARCK 7
Bismarck;011;410;000;--;7;11;2
La Crosse;100;022;012;--;8;9;3
Ty Howry, Brad Helton (6), Ryan Bourassa (8) and Nick Johnstone; Kenan Elarton, Ben Zeigler-Namoa (5), Sam Hart (8) and Anthony Priester. W -- Hart. L -- Bourassa. HR: Bismarck -- Nick Oakley, Brock Kleszcz, Connor Misch.
Highlights: Bismarck -- Benjamin Rosengard 2-for-5, double, R, RBI; Oakley 1-for-5, HR, R, 3 RBIs; Jake Simons 1-for-; Kleszcz 2-for-5, HR, double, R, 2 RBIs; Misch 2-for-3, HR, R, RBI; Luke Boykin 2-for-5, R. La Crosse -- Mic Paul 3-for-4, R, RBI; Michael Dixon II 1-for-3, 2 R, RBI; Mitch Wood 1-for-4; Austin Smith 1-for-1, R; Gable Mitchell 2-for-5, double, 2 R, 3 RBIs.
Attendance: 1,872.
Time of game: 3:01.
Records: Bismarck 14-17; La Crosse 11-20.
STANDINGS
Great Lakes East
Team;W-L;Pct.;GB
Traverse City;21-11;.656;--
Rockford;18-13;.581;2.5
Kalamazoo;18-13;.581;2.5
Kenosha;17-14;.548;3.5
Kokomo;12-20;.375;9
Battle Creek;9-22;.290;11.5
Great Lakes West
Team;W-L;Pct.;GB
Wausau;19-13;.594;--
Wisconsin Rapids;18-14;.563;1
Green Bay;18-15;.545;1.5
Madison;15-15;.500;3
Lakeshore;13-18;.419;5.5
Fond du Lac;11-21;.344;8
Great Plains East
Team;W-L;Pct.;GB
Eau Claire;18-13;.581;--
Thunder Bay;16-13;.552;1
Rochester;17-14;.548;1
Duluth;15-14;.517;2
Waterloo;12-19;.387;6
La Crosse;11-20;.355;7
Great Plains West
Team;W-L;Pct.;GB
Willmar;24-7;.774;--
St. Cloud;20-11;.645;4
Mankato;18-14;.563;6.5
Bismarck;14-17;.452;10
Minnesota;6-12;.333;11.5
Minot;6-23;.207;17
Thursday, June 29
Willmar 13, Bismarck 1
Eau Claire 8, Thunder Bay 0
Lakeshore 6, Wisconsin Rapids 2, 7 innings
Wisconsin Rapids 9, Lakeshore 1, 7 innings, Game 2
Kalamazoo 6, Kokomo 2
Traverse City 2, Battle Creek 1
Fond du Lac 13, Madison 11
Kenosha 5, Rockford 1
St. Cloud 3, La Crosse 2
Waterloo 13, Duluth 12
Mankato 8, Minot 2
Green Bay 13, Wausau 7
Rochester 19, Minnesota 2
Friday, June 30
La Crosse 8, Bismarck 7
Kalamazoo 12, Battle Creek 1
Rochester 4, Mankato 2
Eau Claire 6, Duluth 5
Waterloo 16, Minnesota 11
Kenosha 5, Kokomo 3
Traverse City 5, Rockford 4
Wausau 2, Fond du Lac 1
Wisconsin Rapids 10, Madison 3
Lakeshore 20, Green Bay 4
Willmar 21, Thunder Bay 2
St. Cloud 1, Minot 0
Saturday, July 1
Bismarck at La Crosse, 6:30 p.m.
Willmar at Thunder Bay
Wisconsin Rapids at Madison
Battle Creek at Kalamazoo
Minot at St. Cloud
Minnesota at Waterloo
Duluth at Eau Claire
Green Bay at Lakeshore
Traverse City at Rockford
Kokomo at Kenosha
Wausau at Fond du Lac
Mankato at Rochester
Sunday, July 2
Bismarck at Duluth, 3 p.m.
Willmar at Thunder Bay
Wisconsin Rapids at Fond du Lac
Wausau at Lakeshore
Kalamazoo at Kenosha
Rochester at Eau Claire
St. Cloud at Waterloo
Rockford at Battle Creek
Green Bay at Madison
Kokomo at Traverse City
Minot at La Crosse