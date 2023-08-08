NORTHWOODS LEAGUE
STANDINGS
Second half
Great Lakes East
Team;W-L;Pct.;GB
Kalamazoo;23-9;.719;--
Rockford;22-12;.647;2
x-Traverse City;17-16;.515;6.5
Battle Creek;15-19;.441;9
Kokomo;13-21;.382;11
Kenosha;12-23;.343;12.5
Great Lakes West
Team;W-L;Pct.;GB
Madison;21-13;.618;--
Wisconsin Rapids;18-14;.563;2
x-Green Bay;17-15;.531;3
People are also reading…
Fond du Lac;15-18;.455;5.5
Wausau;14-19;.424;6.5
Lakeshore;12-21;.364;8.5
Great Plains East
Team;W-L;Pct.;GB
La Crosse;25-5;.833;--
Waterloo;20-10;.667;5
Duluth;18-14;.563;8
x-Eau Claire;14-15;.483;10.5
Rochester;13-17;.433;12
Thunder Bay;10-22;.313;16
Great Plains West
Team;W-L;Pct.;GB
x-Willmar;21-8;.724;--
St. Cloud;20-10;.667;1.5
Mankato;17-14;.548;5
Minot;9-22;.290;13
Bismarck;8-23;.258;14
Minnesota;4-19;.174;14
x--Won first half
Monday, Aug. 7
Bismarck 4, Mankato 1
Traverse City 5, Battle Creek 1
La Crosse 12, Thunder Bay 2
Wausau 11, Fond du Lac 6
Kalamazoo 7, Kokomo 3
Rockford 10, Kenosha 5
Wisconsin Rapids 7, Lakeshore 1
Madison 13, Green Bay 0
St. Cloud 8, Duluth 3
Rochester 9, Waterloo 8
Willmar 14, Minot 3
Tuesday, Aug. 8
Mankato 19, Bismarck 8
Battle Creek 4, Traverse City 2
La Crosse 17, Thunder Bay 1
Kokomo 7, Kalamazoo 5
Kenosha 5, Rockford 0
Lakeshore 5, Wisconsin Rapids 4
Wausau 11, Fond du Lac 4
Madison 8, Green Bay 7
St. Cloud 9, Duluth 1
Willmar 21, Minot 0
Wednesday, Aug. 9
Kalamazoo at Battle Creek
Wisconsin Rapids at Madison
Kenosha at Traverse City
Kokomo at Rockford
Lakeshore at Wausau
Minot at St. Cloud
Duluth at Waterloo
Eau Claire at La Crosse
Rochester at Mankato
Green Bay at Fond du Lac
Thunder Bay at Willmar
Thursday, Aug. 10
Battle Creek at Kalamazoo
Wisconsin Rapids at Madison
Kenosha at Traverse City
Rochester at Mankato
Duluth at Waterloo
Minot at St. Cloud
Fond du Lac at Green Bay
Lakeshore at Wausau
La Crosse at Eau Claire
Kokomo at Rockford
Thunder Bay at Willmar