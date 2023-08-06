LEGION BASEBALL
CENTRAL PLAINS REGIONAL
At Rapid City, S.D.
Second championship game
Lincoln, Neb. 8, St. Michael, Minn. 7
St. Michael;001;303;00;--;7;11;1
Lincoln;120;220;01;--;8;12;2
Miles Kay, Joseph Rathman (6) and Dillon Glass; Paul Shortridge, Ryan Clementi (6) and Garrett Springer. W -- Clementi. L -- Rathman. HR: St. Michael -- Grant Riedel.
Highlights: St. Michael -- Matthew Maulik 2-for-4, 2B, HBP, 2 R, 2 RBIs; Glass 1-for-4, BB, R; Riedel 3-for-4, HR, BB, R, 4 RBIs; Reid Barnard 2-for-5; Rathman 1-for-4, R; Kay 5 IP, 9 H, 7 R (6 ER), 0 BB, 2 K, 1 HBP, 1 BK; Rathman 2.2 IP, 3 H, 1 R (1 ER), 1 BB, 0 K. Lincoln -- Owen Laessig 1-for-4, 3B, RBI; Springer 2-for-4, 2B, 2 R; Mason Gaines 2-for-4, 3B, 2B, R, 2 RBIs; Harrison Biester 2-for-3, BB, SB, R, RBI; Landon Sandy 2-for-3, Game-winning hit, 2B, Sac fly, R, 3 RBIs; Shortridge 5.2 IP, 8 H, 6 R (5 ER), 3 BB, 3 K, 1 HBP, 1 WP; Clementi 2.1 IP, 3 H, 1 R (1 ER), 1 BB, 3 K.
First championship game
St. Michael, Minn. 12, Lincoln, Neb. 9
St. Michael;130;430;1;--;12;14;2
Lincoln;502;002;0;--;9;13;2
Evan Dombeck, Maulik (6) and Glass; Connor Johnson, Tanner Peterson (5) and Springer. W -- Dombeck. L -- Johnson.
Highlights: St. Michael -- Ryan Luster 1-for-4, Sac bunt, 2 R, RBI; Maulik 3-for-4, 2B, HBP, 3 R, RBI; Glass 3-for-5, 2 2B, R, 4 RBIs; Evan Saunders 0-for-1, 4 IBB, 2 R; Riedel 1-for-3, 3B, BB, 3 RBIs; Kaleb Klinkhammer 1-for-3, Sac fly, R, RBI; Barnard 2-for-4, R; Ashtyn Groves 2-for-4, 2 R; Dombeck 5 IP, 11 H, 9 R (9 ER), 3 BB, 0 K, 2 HBP, 1 WP; Maulik 2 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 1 K. Lincoln -- Alex Evasco 3-for-5, 2B, 2 R; Gaines 1-for-4, R, 2 RBIs; Clementi 3-for-4, 3B, 2B, 2 R, 2 RBIs; Peterson 2-for-3, HBP, 2 R, RBI; Biester 1-for-3, BB, SB, RBI; Johnson 4.2 IP, 11 H, 11 R (8 ER), 5 BB, 4 K, 1 HBP; Peterson 2.1 IP, 3 H, 1 R (1 ER), 0 B, 1 K, 1 BK.
Wednesday, Aug. 2
Lincoln, Neb. 10, Williston 5
Fargo Post 2 6, Eden Prairie, Minn. 2
St. Michael Minn., 4, Harrisburg, S.D. 0
Rapid City, S.D., 9, Elkhorn-Waterloo, Neb. 5
Thursday, Aug. 3
Harrisburg 1, Williston 0
Eden Prairie 6, Elkhorn-Waterloo 4
Lincoln 3, St. Michael 2
Fargo Post 2 2, Rapid City 1
Friday, Aug. 4
St. Michael 7, Eden Prairie 5
Harrisburg 4, Rapid City 3
Lincoln 7, Fargo Post 2 1
Saturday, Aug. 5
St. Michael 17, Fargo Post 2 7 (Fargo Post 2 eliminated)
Lincoln 7, Harrisburg 6 (Harrisburg eliminated)
Sunday, Aug. 6
Game 14: St. Michael 12, Lincoln 9
Game 15: Lincoln 8, St. Michael 7, 8 innings, Second championship game
NORTHWOODS LEAGUE
STANDINGS
Second half
Great Lakes East
Team;W-L;Pct.;GB
Kalamazoo;22-8;.733;--
Rockford;21-11;.656;2
x-Traverse City;16-15;.516;6.5
Battle Creek;14-18;.438;9
Kokomo;12-20;.375;11
Kenosha;11-22;.333;12.5
Great Lakes West
Team;W-L;Pct.;GB
Madison;19-13;.594;--
x-Green Bay;17-13;.567;1
Wisconsin Rapids;17-13;.567;1
Fond du Lac;15-16;.484;3.5
Wausau;12-19;.387;6.5
Lakeshore;11-20;.355;7.5
Great Plains East
Team;W-L;Pct.;GB
La Crosse;23-5;.821;--
Waterloo;20-9;.690;3.5
Duluth;18-12;.600;6
x-Eau Claire;14-15;.483;9.5
Rochester;12-17;.414;11.5
Thunder Bay;10-20;.333;14
Great Plains West
Team;W-L;Pct.;GB
x-Willmar;19-8;.704;--
St. Cloud;18-10;.630;1.5
Mankato;16-13;.552;4
Minot;9-20;.321;11
Bismarck;7-22;.241;13
Minnesota;4-19;.182;13
x--Won first half
Saturday, Aug. 5
St. Cloud 8, Bismarck 4
Green Bay 3, Lakeshore 2
Wausau 3, Wisconsin Rapids 2
Wausau 5, Wisconsin Rapids 3
Thunder Bay 7, Waterloo 6
Kalamazoo 8, Traverse City 5
Duluth 14, Rochester 2
Willmar 8, Eau Claire 6
La Crosse 14, Minnesota 9
Madison 8, Fond du Lac 4
Rockford 16, Battle Creek 1
Mankato 13, Minot 6
Sunday, Aug. 6
St. Cloud 10, Bismarck 2
Madison 10, Fond du Lac 4
Waterloo 19, Thunder Bay 5
Kokomo 11, Kenosha 10, Game 1
Kokomo 5, Kenosha 3, Game 2
Wisconsin Rapids 7, Wausau 6, 10 innings
Green Bay 14, Lakeshore 1
Willmar 11, Eau Claire 4
Rockford 9, Battle Creek 3
Kalamazoo 5, Traverse City 4
La Crosse 1, Minnesota 0
Duluth 10, Rochester 5
Mankato 18, Minot 10
Monday, Aug. 7
Mankato at Bismarck, 6:30 p.m.
Traverse City at Battle Creek
La Crosse at Thunder Bay
Fond du Lac at Wausau
Kalamazoo at Kokomo
Rockford at Kenosha
Wisconsin Rapids at Lakeshore
Madison at Green Bay
St. Cloud at Duluth
Rochester at Waterloo
Minot at Willmar
Tuesday, Aug. 8
Mankato at Bismarck, 6:30 p.m.
Traverse City at Battle Creek
La Crosse at Thunder Bay
Kalamazoo at Kokomo
Rockford at Kenosha
Wisconsin Rapids at Lakeshore
Wausau at Fond du Lac
Madison at Green Bay
Duluth at St. Cloud
Minot at Willmar