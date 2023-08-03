LEGION BASEBALL
CENTRAL PLAINS REGIONAL
At Rapid City, S.D.
Harrisburg, S.D. 1, Williston 0
Loser out
Harrisburg;010;000;0;--;1;3;1
Williston;000;000;0;--;0;3;2
Plack, Simunek (7) and Carlson; Finders and Larson. W – Plack. L – Finders. Sv – Simunek. HR – Harr: Riley.
Highlights: Harrisburg – Riley 1-for-3, HR, R, RBI; Hoffman 1-for-3; Cook 1-for-3; Plack 6.2 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 3 BB, 8 Ks; Simunek 0.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 0 K. Williston – Finders 1-for-2, 7 IP, 3 H, 1 ER, 1 BB, 10 Ks; Ekblad 1-for-2; Tamez 1-for-3.
FARGO POST 2 2, RAPID CITY 1
Winner’s bracket
Rapid City;001;000;0;--;1;6;1
Fargo Post 2;110;000;x;--;2;3;1
Jacobs, Neugebauer )2) and Bentz; Kalbrener and Ovsak. W – Kabrener. L – Jacobs.
Highlights: RC – Roberts 1-for-4, double; Reeder 1-for-4; Good 2-for-4, RBI; Farlee 1-for-3; Kieffer 1-for-3, R; Neugebauerm5.2 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 4 BB, 6 Ks. Post 2 – Ovsak 0-for-3, R; Holm 0-for-4, RBI; Leininger 1-for-2, RBI; Beiswanger 1-for-3; DeJong 1-for-3; Manly 0-for-1, R; Kalbrener 7 IP, 6 H, 1 ER, 2 BB, 5 Ks.
Wednesday, Aug. 2
Lincoln, Neb. 10, Williston 5
Fargo Post 2 6, Eden Prairie, Minn. 2
St. Michael Minn., 4, Harrisburg, S.D. 0
Rapid City, S.D., 9, Elkhorn-Waterloo, Neb. 5
Thursday, Aug. 3
Harrisburg 1, Williston 0
Eden Prairie 6, Elkhorn-Waterloo 4
Lincoln 3, St. Michael 2
Fargo Post 2 2, Rapid City 1
Friday, Aug. 4
Game 9: Eden Prairie vs. St. Michael, Noon
Game 10: Harrisburg vs. Rapid city, 4:30 p.m.
Game 11: Lincoln vs. Fargo Post 2, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Aug. 5
Game 12: Winner Game 9 vs. Loser Game 11, Noon
Game 13: Winner Game 10 vs. Winner Game 11, 4:30 p.m.
Sunday, Aug. 6
Game 14: Winner Game 12 vs. Winner Game 13, Noon (championship)
Game 15: If necessary, 2:30 p.m.
NORTHWOODS LEAGUE
STANDINGS
Second half
Great Lakes East
Team;W-L;Pct.;GB
Kalamazoo;20-7;.741;--
Rockford;18-11;.621;3
x-Traverse City;15-13;.536;5.5
Battle Creek;13-16;.448;8
Kenosha;11-19;.367;10.5
Kokomo;10-19;.345;11
Great Lakes West
Team;W-L;Pct.;GB
Wisconsin Rapids;15-11;.577;--
Madison;16-13;.552;0.5
Fond du Lac;15-13;.536;1
x-Green Bay;13-13;.500;2
Lakeshore;11-16;.407;4.5
Wausau;10-17;.370;5.5
Great Plains East
Team;W-L;Pct.;GB
La Crosse;20-5;.800;--
Waterloo;19-7;.731;1.5
Duluth;16-11;.593;5
x-Eau Claire;13-13;.500;7.5
Rochester;11-15;.423;9.5
Thunder Bay;9-18;.333;12
Great Plains West
Team;W-L;Pct.;GB
x-Willmar;17-8;.680;--
St. Cloud;16-9;.640;1
Mankato;14-12;.538;3.5
Minot;8-18;.308;9.5
Bismarck;7-20;.269;11
Minnesota;3-17;.150;11.5
x--Won first half
Thursday, Aug. 3
Willmar 8, Bismarck 2
Waterloo 14, Rochester 8
Minnesota 5, Thunder Bay 4
Wisconsin Rapids 7, Fond du Lac 6
Wausau 14, Madison 6
Kalamazoo 10, Traverse City 9
Kenosha 6, Battle Creek 1
Rockford 10, Kokomo 3
Mankato 5, Minot 4
St. Cloud 10, La Crosse 3
Eau Claire 7, Duluth 0
Green Bay at Lakeshore, suspended
Friday, Aug. 4
Willmar at Bismarck, 7:05 p.m.
Kalamazoo at Traverse City
Green Bay at Lakeshore
Waterloo at Rochester
St. Cloud at La Crosse
Battle Creek at Kenosha
Kokomo at Rockford
Wausau at Madison
Eau Claire at Duluth
Wisconsin Rapids at Fond du Lac
Minnesota at Thunder Bay
Mankato at Minot
Saturday, Aug. 5
St. Cloud at Bismarck, 6:35 p.m.
Lakeshore at Green Bay
Wausau at Wisconsin Rapids, (DH)
Waterloo at Thunder Bay
Kenosha at Kokomo
Kalamazoo at Traverse City
Duluth at Rochester
Willmar at Eau Claire
Minnesota at La Crosse
Madison at Fond du Lac
Battle Creek at Rockford
Mankato at Minot
Sunday, Aug. 6
St. Cloud at Bismarck, 5:35 p.m.
Fond du Lac at Madison
Waterloo at Thunder Bay
Wisconsin Rapids at Wausau
Lakeshore at Green Bay
Willmar at Eau Claire
Battle Creek at Rockford
Kalamazoo at Kokomo
Minnesota at La Crosse
Duluth at Rochester
Mankato at Minot