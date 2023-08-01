LEGION BASEBALL
CLASS A STATE TOURNAMENT
SCHEDULE
July 28-Aug. 1
At Kindred
Friday, July 28
East No. 1 Wahpeton 17, West No. 4 Watford City 0
East No. 3 West Fargo Vets 3, West No. 2 Bismarck Senators 0
East No. 2 Casselton Haymakers 3, West No. 3 Bismarck Capitals 0
East No. 4 Kindred 4, West No. 1 Dickinson Volunteers 1
Saturday, July 29
Bismarck Senators 9, Watford City 3
Dickinson Volunteers 2, Bismarck Capitals 0
Wahpeton 8, West Fargo Vets 4
Kindred 10, Casselton 3
Sunday, July 30
West Fargo Vets 9, Dickinson Volunteers 1
Casselton 23, Bismarck Senators 2 (5 innings)
Wahpeton 7, Kindred 1
Monday, July 31
Kindred 5, West Fargo Vets 4
Wahpeton 6, Casselton 3
Tuesday, Aug. 1
Wahpeton 10, Kindred 0 (7 innings)
NORTHWOODS LEAGUE
STANDINGS
Second half
Great Lakes East
Team;W-L;Pct.;GB
Kalamazoo;18-7;.720;--
Rockford;16-11;.593;3
x-Traverse City;14-12;.538;4.5
Battle Creek;13-14;.481;6
Kokomo;10-17;.370;9
Kenosha;10-18;.346;9.5
Great Lakes West
Team;W-L;Pct.;GB
Madison;15-12;.556;--
Wisconsin Rapids;13-11;.542;0.5
Fond du Lac;14-12;.538;0.5
x-Green Bay;13-12;.520;1
Lakeshore;11-15;.423;4.5
Wausau;9-16;.360;5
Great Plains East
Team;W-L;Pct.;GB
La Crosse;20-4;.833;--
Waterloo;18-7;.720;2.5
Duluth;16-10;.615;5
x-Eau Claire;12-13;.480;8.5
Rochester;11-14;.440;9.5
Thunder Bay;9-17;.346;12
Great Plains West
Team;W-L;Pct.;GB
x-Willmar;16-8;.667;--
St. Cloud;15-9;.625;1
Mankato;13-12;.520;3.5
Minot;8-17;.320;8.5
Bismarck;7-19;.269;10
Minnesota;2-17;.105;11.5
x--Won first half
Tuesday, Aug. 1
Great Lakes East 3, Great Lakes West 3, 7 innings
Madison 3, Wausau 1
Wednesday, Aug. 2
Kalamazoo at Battle Creek
Traverse City at Kokomo
Madison at Lakeshore
Wisconsin Rapids at Wausau
Fond du Lac at Green Bay
Rockford at Kenosha
Thursday, Aug. 3
Willmar at Bismarck, 6:35 p.m.
Waterloo at Rochester
Minnesota at Thunder Bay
Fond du Lac at Wisconsin Rapids
Wausau at Madison
Kalamazoo at Traverse City
Battle Creek at Kenosha
Kokomo at Rockford
Minnesota at Minot
St. Cloud at La Crosse
Eau Claire at Duluth
Green Bay at Lakeshore
Friday, Aug. 4
Willmar at Bismarck, 7:05 p.m.
Kalamazoo at Traverse City
Green Bay at Lakeshore
Waterloo at Rochester
St. Cloud at La Crosse
Battle Creek at Kenosha
Kokomo at Rockford
Wausau at Madison
Eau Claire at Duluth
Wisconsin Rapids at Fond du Lac
Minnesota at Thunder Bay
Mankato at Minot
Saturday, Aug. 5
St. Cloud at Bismarck, 6:35 p.m.
Lakeshore at Green Bay
Wausau at Wisconsin Rapids, (DH)
Waterloo at Thunder Bay
Kenosha at Kokomo
Kalamazoo at Traverse City
Duluth at Rochester
Willmar at Eau Claire
Minnesota at La Crosse
Madison at Fond du Lac
Battle Creek at Rockford
Mankato at Minot
Sunday, Aug. 6
St. Cloud at Bismarck, 5:35 p.m.
Fond du Lac at Madison
Waterloo at Thunder Bay
Wisconsin Rapids at Wausau
Lakeshore at Green Bay
Willmar at Eau Claire
Battle Creek at Rockford
Kalamazoo at Kokomo
Minnesota at La Crosse
Duluth at Rochester
Mankato at Minot