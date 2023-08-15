HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS GOLF
Orriginals East-West Classic
At Jamestown Country Club
Team scores
1. Grand Forks Red River 621. 2. Fargo Davies 631. 3. Mandan 647. 4. West Fargo Sheyenne4 683. 5. Wahpeton 701, 6. Legacy 716. 7. West Fargo 719. 8. Century 720. 9. St. Mary’s 736. 10. (tie) Minot 747 and Fargo North 747. 12. Minot North 751. 13. Fargo Shanley 760.
Individuals
1. Anna Huettl, Man, 143. 2. (tie) Ella Speidel, RR, 147 and Rose Solberg, FD, 147. 4. Zoe Keene, WFS, 150. 5. Lexi Bartley, FD, 152. 6. Jaya Grube 153. 7. Sophie Brakke, RR, 153. 8. Kate McComb, FN, 160. 9. Taylor Piepkorn, RR, 163. 10. Abby Voeller, FD, 164. 11. Brooklyn Monteith, Man, 167. 12. (tie) Ruby Heydt, Man, 168 and Nora Benson, FD, 168.
NORTHWOODS LEAGUE
FINAL STANDINGS
Great Lakes East
Team W-L Pct. GB
y-Kalamazoo 46 24 .657—
Rockford 45-27 .625 2
x-Traverse City .583 5
Kenosha 31-41 .431 16
Kokomo 27-45 .375 20
Battle Creek 26-46 .361 21
Great Lakes West
Team W-L Pct. GB
x-Green Bay 41-31 .569 —
Wisconsin Rapids 40-31 0.5
y-Madison 39-32 .549 1.5
Wausau 35-37 .486 6
Fond du Lac 30-42 .417 11
Lakeshore 27-44 .380 13.5
Great Plains East
Team W-L Pct. GB
y-La Crosse 40-28 .588 —
Waterloo 37-31 .544 3
x-Eau Claire 36-31 .537 3.5
Duluth 36-32 .529 4
Rochester 32-36 .471 8
Thunder Bay 27-41 .397 13
Great Plains West
Team W-L Pct. GB
xyz-Willmar 51-16 .761 —
v-St. Cloud 43-25 .632 8.5
Mankato 38-30 .559 13.5
Bismarck 26-41 .388 25
Minnesota 12-32 .273 27.5
Minot 16-51 .239 35
v-clinched playoff berth
x—Won first half
y—Won second half
z—Won home-field advantage through playoffs
Sunday, Aug. 13
St. Cloud 4, Willmar 3
Traverse City 3, Kalamazoo 2
Green Bay 8, Madison 4
La Crosse 2, Eau Claire 1
Monday, Aug. 14
Traverse City at Kalamazoo, ppd.
La Crosse 6, Eau Claire 2, La Crosse wins series 2-0
Green Bay 5, Madison 4, Green Bay wins series 2-0
St. Cloud 8, Willmar 7, St. Cloud wins series 2-0
Tuesday, Aug. 15
Kalamazoo 18, Traverse City 6
Traverse City 6, Kalamazoo 0, Traverse City wins series 2-1
St. Cloud 9, La Crosse 8
Wednesday, Aug. 16
Green Bay at Traverse City