HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS GOLF
EAST-WEST CLASSIC
At Jamestown Country Club
Day 1
Team scores
1. Grand Forks Red River 311. 2. Fargo Davies 325. 3. Mandan 330. 4. West Fargo Sheyenne 343. 5. Wahpeton 352. 6. Century 357. 7. Legacy 358. 8. St. Mary’s 359. 9. West Fargo 364. 10. Minot North 370. 11. Fargo North 373. 12. Fargo Shanley 380. 13. Minot 384. 14. Jamestown 385. 15. Fargo South 391. 16. Dickinson 414. 17. Williston 418. 18. Grand Forks Central 422. 19. Watford City 462. 20. West Fargo Horace 483.
Top 10 scores
1. Anna Huettl, Man, 71. 2. Ella Speidel, GFRR, 74. 3. Zoe Keene, WFS, 75. 4. Rose Solberg, FD, 76. T-5. Jaya Grube, GFRR, and Kate McComb, FN, 77. 7. Sophie Brakke, GFRR, 78. 8. Lexi Bartley, FD, 80. T-9. Emersyn Kopp, MN, and Taylor Piepkorn, GFRR, 82.
COLLEGE WOMEN'S SOCCER
PRESEASON POLL
Ranking;Team;Points
1. Minnesota State-Mankato (8);187
2. Augustana (4);177
3. Bemidji State (2);170
4. Concordia-St. Paul (1);147
5. Mary;134
6. Minot State;133
7. Northern State;119
8. St. Cloud State;104
9. Minnesota-Duluth;103
10. Winona State;82
T-11. Southwest Minnesota State;59
T-11. Wayne State;59
13. Minnesota State-Moorhead;45
14. Sioux Falls;38
15. Minnesota-Crookston;18
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
PRESEASON POLLS
CLASS AAA
Ranking;Team;Points
1. Fargo Shanley (14);88
2. West Fargo Sheyenne (3);51
3. Mandan;40
4. Century;39
5. Fargo Davies (2);38
Others receiving votes: Minot, Legacy, West Fargo.
CLASS AA
Ranking;Team;Points
1. Fargo North (12);85
2. Jamestown (7);71
3. Fargo South;50
4. Grand Forks Red River;46
5. Grand Forks Central;11
Others receiving votes: Dickinson, Valley City, Wahpeton.
NORTHWOODS LEAGUE
FINAL STANDINGS
Great Lakes East
Team;W-L;Pct.;GB
y-Kalamazoo;46;24;.657--
Rockford;45-27;.625;2
x-Traverse City;.583;5
Kenosha;31-41;.431;16
Kokomo;27-45;.375;20
Battle Creek;26-46;.361;21
Great Lakes West
Team;W-L;Pct.;GB
x-Green Bay;41-31;.569;--
Wisconsin Rapids;40-31;0.5
y-Madison;39-32;.549;1.5
Wausau;35-37;.486;6
Fond du Lac;30-42;.417;11
Lakeshore;27-44;.380;13.5
Great Plains East
Team;W-L;Pct.;GB
y-La Crosse;40-28;.588;--
Waterloo;37-31;.544;3
x-Eau Claire;36-31;.537;3.5
Duluth;36-32;.529;4
Rochester;32-36;.471;8
Thunder Bay;27-41;.397;13
Great Plains West
Team;W-L;Pct.;GB
xyz-Willmar;51-16;.761;--
v-St. Cloud;43-25;.632;8.5
Mankato;38-30;.559;13.5
Bismarck;26-41;.388;25
Minnesota;12-32;.273;27.5
Minot;16-51;.239;35
v-clinched playoff berth
x--Won first half
y--Won second half
z--Won home-field advantage through playoffs
Sunday, Aug. 13
St. Cloud 4, Willmar 3
Traverse City 3, Kalamazoo 2 (Traverse City leads 1-0)
Green Bay 8, Madison 4
La Crosse 2, Eau Claire 1
Monday, Aug. 14
Traverse City at Kalamazoo, postponed (Traverse City leads 1-0)
La Crosse 6, Eau Claire 2 (La Crosse wins 2-0)
Green Bay 5, Madison 4 (Green Bay wins 2-0)
St. Cloud 8, Willmar 7 (St. Cloud wins 2-0)
Tuesday, Aug. 15
Traverse City at Kalamazoo, Game 1 (Kalamazoo leads 14-5 in 4th)
Traverse City at Kalamazoo, Game 2, if necessary
La Crosse at St. Cloud