PICKLEBALL
BISMARCK-MANDAN PICKLEBALL CLASSIC
(Saturday)
Women's 3.0
1. Sue Kudrna and Laura Maala.
2. Kristy Myers and Tania Fielhaber.
3. Jane White and Shannon Bakke.
Men's 3.0
1. David Wenger and Ron Dockter.
2. Dale Johnson and Bill Schneider.
3. Chuck Motis and Daniel Asplund.
Women's 3.5
1. Judy Kalainov and Maureen Groth.
2. Allie Ereth and Kat Doll.
3. Kirsten Wolsky and Jessie Nies.
Men's 3.5
1. Dan DeRouchey and Kevin Yale.
2. Tom Hertz and Rob Sanderson.
3. David Strauss and Tim Glass.
Open/4.0
1. Justin Popovich and Vince Herrera.
2. Matthew Wilke and Randy Jahner.
3. Hallie Knuth and Annie Dickson.
NORTHWOODS LEAGUE
FINAL STANDINGS
Great Lakes East
Team;W-L;Pct.;GB
y-Kalamazoo;46;24;.657--
Rockford;45-27;.625;2
x-Traverse City;.583;5
Kenosha;31-41;.431;16
Kokomo;27-45;.375;20
Battle Creek;26-46;.361;21
Great Lakes West
Team;W-L;Pct.;GB
x-Green Bay;41-31;.569;--
Wisconsin Rapids;40-31;0.5
y-Madison;39-32;.549;1.5
Wausau;35-37;.486;6
Fond du Lac;30-42;.417;11
Lakeshore;27-44;.380;13.5
Great Plains East
Team;W-L;Pct.;GB
y-La Crosse;40-28;.588;--
Waterloo;37-31;.544;3
x-Eau Claire;36-31;.537;3.5
Duluth;36-32;.529;4
Rochester;32-36;.471;8
Thunder Bay;27-41;.397;13
Great Plains West
Team;W-L;Pct.;GB
xyz-Willmar;51-16;.761;--
v-St. Cloud;43-25;.632;8.5
Mankato;38-30;.559;13.5
Bismarck;26-41;.388;25
Minnesota;12-32;.273;27.5
Minot;16-51;.239;35
v-clinched playoff berth
x--Won first half
y--Won second half
z--Won home-field advantage through playoffs
Friday, Aug. 11
La Crosse 10, Rochester 6
Green Bay 13, Wisconsin Rapids 2
Saturday, Aug. 12
Bismarck 16, Minot 2
Duluth 14, Thunder Bay 3
Kokomo 8, Battle Creek 2
Kalamazoo 4, Kenosha 3
Madison 7, Wausau 6
Minnesota 13, St. Cloud 7
Rockford 9, Traverse City 1
Wisconsin Rapids 4, Green Bay 2
Fond du Lac 7, Lakeshore 4
Willmar 4, Eau Claire 2
Mankato 5, Waterloo 3
La Crosse 10, Rochester 7
END OF REGULAR SEASON
Sunday, Aug. 13
St. Cloud 4, Willmar 3 (St. Cloud leads 1-0)
Traverse City 3, Kalamazoo 2 (Traverse City leads 1-0)
Green Bay 8, Madison 4 (Green Bay leads 1-0)
La Crosse 2, Eau Claire 1 (La Crosse leads 1-0)
Monday, Aug. 14
Traverse City at Kalamazoo
Eau Claire at La Crosse
Madison at Green Bay
St. Cloud at Willmar
Tuesday, Aug. 15
Traverse City at Kalamazoo, if necessary
Eau Claire at La Crosse, if necessary
Madison at Green Bay, if necessary
St. Cloud at Willmar, if necessary