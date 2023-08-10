NORTHWOODS LEAGUE
STANDINGS
Second half
Great Lakes East
Team;W-L;Pct.;GB
Kalamazoo;25-9;.735;--
Rockford;24-12;.667;2
x-Traverse City;19-16;.543;6.5
Battle Creek;15-21;.417;11
Kokomo;13-23;.361;13
Kenosha;12-25;.324;14.5
Great Lakes West
Team;W-L;Pct.;GB
Madison;22-14;.611;--
x-Green Bay;19-15;.559;2
Wisconsin Rapids;19-15;.559;2
Fond du Lac;15-20;.429;6.5
Wausau;15-20;.429;6.5
Lakeshore;13-22;.371;8.5
Great Plains East
Team;W-L;Pct.;GB
y-La Crosse;25-7;.781;--
Waterloo;22-10;.688;3
Duluth;18-16;.529;8
x-Eau Claire;16-15;.516;8.5
Rochester;14-18;.438;11
Thunder Bay;10-24;.294;16
Great Plains West
Team;W-L;Pct.;GB
x-Willmar;23-8;.742;--
St. Cloud;22-10;.688;1.5
Mankato;18-15;.545;6
Minot;9-24;.273;15
Bismarck;8-23;.258;15
Minnesota;4-19;.174;15
x--Won first half
y--Won second half
Wednesday, Aug. 9
Kalamazoo 18, Battle Creek 4
Wisconsin Rapids 10, Madison 5
Traverse City 15, Kenosha 4
Rockford 5, Kokomo 1
St. Cloud 13, Minot 1
Waterloo 11, Duluth 3
Eau Claire 1, La Crosse 0
Rochester 11, Mankato 7
Green Bay 9, Fond du Lac 3
Willmar 12, Thunder Bay 1
Wausau 8, Lakeshore 7
Thursday, Aug. 10
Kalamazoo 5, Battle Creek 1
Madison 11, Wisconsin Rapids 3
Traverse City 4, Kenosha 3
Mankato 6, Rochester 5, 10 innings
Waterloo 7, Duluth 1
St. Cloud 2, Minot 1
Green Bay 6, Fond du Lac 4
Lakeshore 14, Wausau 1
Eau Claire 9, La Crosse 5
Rockford 5, Kokomo 4, 10 innings
Willmar 8, Thunder Bay 1
Friday, Aug. 11
Bismarck at Minot, 7 p.m.
Kokomo at Battle Creek
Kenosha at Kalamazoo
Rockford at Traverse City
La Crosse at Rochester
Mankato at Waterloo
Thunder Bay at Duluth
Madison at Wausau
Lakeshore at Fond du Lac
Green Bay at Wisconsin Rapids
Willmar at Eau Claire
Minnesota at St. Cloud
Saturday, Aug. 12
Minot at Bismarck, 6:30 p.m.
Thunder Bay at Duluth
Kokomo at Battle Creek
Kenosha at Kalamazoo
Wausau at Madison
Minnesota at St. Cloud
Rockford at Traverse City
Green Bay at Wisconsin Rapids
Fond du Lac at Lakeshore
Willmar at Eau Claire
Mankato at Waterloo
Rochester at La Crosse
END OF REGULAR SEASON