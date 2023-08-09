COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
NSIC PRESEASON POLL
(First-place votes in parentheses)
Team;Points
1. Concordia-St. Paul (8);190
2. Wayne State (7);189
3. Minnesota-Duluth;165
4. St. Cloud State;154
5. Southwest Minnesota State;142
6. Sioux Falls;130
7. Augustana;109
8. Northern State;108
9. Winona State;99
10. Minnesota-Mankato;85
11. MSU-Moorhead;85
12. Bemidji State;49
13. University of Mary;47
14. Minnesota-Crookston;28
15. Minot State;16
NORTHWOODS LEAGUE
STANDINGS
Second half
Great Lakes East
Team;W-L;Pct.;GB
Kalamazoo;24-9;.727;--
Rockford;23-12;.657;2
x-Traverse City;18-16;.529;6.5
Battle Creek;15-20;.429;10
Kokomo;13-22;.371;12
Kenosha;12-24;.333;13.5
Great Lakes West
Team;W-L;Pct.;GB
Madison;21-14;.600;--
Wisconsin Rapids;19-14;.576;1
x-Green Bay;18-15;.545;2
Fond du Lac;15-19;.441;5.5
Wausau;15-19;.441;6
Lakeshore;12-22;.353;9
Great Plains East
Team;W-L;Pct.;GB
La Crosse;25-6;.806;--
Waterloo;21-10;.677;4
Duluth;18-15;.545;8
x-Eau Claire;15-15;.500;9.5
Rochester;14-17;.452;11
Thunder Bay;10-23;.303;16
Great Plains West
Team;W-L;Pct.;GB
x-Willmar;22-8;.733;--
St. Cloud;21-10;.677;1.5
Mankato;17-15;.531;6
Minot;9-23;.281;14
Bismarck;8-23;.258;14.5
Minnesota;4-19;.174;14.5
x--Won first half
Tuesday, Aug. 8
Mankato 19, Bismarck 8
Battle Creek 4, Traverse City 2
La Crosse 17, Thunder Bay 1
Kokomo 7, Kalamazoo 5
Kenosha 5, Rockford 0
Lakeshore 5, Wisconsin Rapids 4
Wausau 11, Fond du Lac 4
Madison 8, Green Bay 7
St. Cloud 9, Duluth 1
Willmar 21, Minot 0
Wednesday, Aug. 9
Kalamazoo 18, Battle Creek 4
Wisconsin Rapids 10, Madison 5
Traverse City 15, Kenosha 4
Rockford 5, Kokomo 1
St. Cloud 13, Minot 1
Waterloo 11, Duluth 3
Eau Claire 1, La Crosse 0
Rochester 11, Mankato 7
Green Bay 9, Fond du Lac 3
Willmar 12, Thunder Bay 1
Wausau 8, Lakeshore 7
Thursday, Aug. 10
Battle Creek at Kalamazoo
Wisconsin Rapids at Madison
Kenosha at Traverse City
Rochester at Mankato
Duluth at Waterloo
Minot at St. Cloud
Fond du Lac at Green Bay
Lakeshore at Wausau
La Crosse at Eau Claire
Kokomo at Rockford
Thunder Bay at Willmar
Friday, Aug. 11
Bismarck at Minot, 7 p.m.
Kokomo at Battle Creek
Kenosha at Kalamazoo
Rockford at Traverse City
La Crosse at Rochester
Mankato at Waterloo
Thunder Bay at Duluth
Madison at Wausau
Lakeshore at Fond du Lac
Green Bay at Wisconsin Rapids
Willmar at Eau Claire
Minnesota at St. Cloud
Saturday, Aug. 12
Minot at Bismarck, 6:30 p.m.
Thunder Bay at Duluth
Kokomo at Battle Creek
Kenosha at Kalamazoo
Wausau at Madison
Minnesota at St. Cloud
Rockford at Traverse City
Green Bay at Wisconsin Rapids
Fond du Lac at Lakeshore
Willmar at Eau Claire
Mankato at Waterloo
Rochester at La Crosse
END OF REGULAR SEASON