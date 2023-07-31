LEGION BASEBALL
CLASS A STATE TOURNAMENT
At Kindred
Friday, July 28
East No. 1 Wahpeton 17, West No. 4 Watford City 0
East No. 3 West Fargo Vets 3, West No. 2 Bismarck Senators 0
East No. 2 Casselton Haymakers 3, West No. 3 Bismarck Capitals 0
East No. 4 Kindred 4, West No. 1 Dickinson Volunteers 1
Saturday, July 29
Bismarck Senators 9, Watford City 3
Dickinson Volunteers 2, Bismarck Capitals 0
Wahpeton 8, West Fargo Vets 4
Kindred 10, Casselton 3
Sunday, July 30
Game 9: West Fargo Vets 7, Dickinson Volunteers 1 (Dickinson eliminated)
Game 10: Casselton 23, Bismarck Senators 2 (Senators eliminated)
Game 11: Wahpeton 7, Kindred 1
Monday, July 31
Game 12: Kindred 5, West Fargo Vets 4 (Vets eliminated)
Game 13: Wahpeton 6, Casselton 3 (Casselton eliminated)
Tuesday, Aug. 1
Game 14: Kindred vs. Wahpeton, 12 p.m.
Game 15: Second championship game (if necessary), 2 p.m.
NORTHWOODS LEAGUE
STANDINGS
Second half
Great Lakes East
Team;W-L;Pct.;GB
Kalamazoo;18-7;.720;--
Rockford;16-11;.593;3
x-Traverse City;14-12;.538;4.5
Battle Creek;13-14;.481;6
Kokomo;10-17;.370;9
Kenosha;10-18;.357;9.5
Great Lakes West
Team;W-L;Pct.;GB
Madison;15-11;.577;--
Wisconsin Rapids;13-11;.542;1
Fond du Lac;14-12;.538;1
x-Green Bay;13-12;.520;1,5
Wausau;9-15;.375;5
Lakeshore;10-16;.385;5
Great Plains East
Team;W-L;Pct.;GB
La Crosse;20-4;.833;--
Waterloo;18-7;.720;2.5
Duluth;16-10;.615;5
x-Eau Claire;12-13;.480;8.5
Rochester;11-14;.440;9.5
Thunder Bay;9-17;.346;12
Great Plains West
Team;W-L;Pct.;GB
x-Willmar;16-8;.667;--
St. Cloud;15-9;.625;1
Mankato;13-12;.520;3.5
Minot;8-17;.320;8.5
Bismarck;7-19;.229;10
Minnesota;2-17;.105;11.5
x--Won first half
Sunday, July 30
St. Cloud 4, Bismarck 0
Thunder Bay 4, Duluth 3
Kalamazoo 5, Kenosha 4
Lakeshore 4, Wausau 2
Fond du Lac 4, Madison 1
Wisconsin Rapids 9, Green Bay 1
Eau Claire 15, Minnesota 3
Rockford 12, Kokomo 7
Traverse City 8, Battle Creek 2
La Crosse 6, Mankato 2
Wilmar 4, Waterloo 2
Minot 6, Rochester 5
Monday, July 31
Wisconsin Rapids 5, Wausau 0
Wisconsin Rapids 6, Wausau 5
Kalamazoo 11, Battle Creek 10
Lakeshore 12, Madison 5
Traverse City 4, Kokomo 0
Kenosha 4, Rockford 3
Green Bay 3, Fond du Lac 0
Tuesday, Aug. 1
Great Plains All-Star Game, 7 p.m.
Wausau at Madison
Wednesday, Aug. 2
Kalamazoo at Battle Creek
Traverse City at kokomo
Madison at Lakeshore
Wisconsin Rapids at Wausau
Fond du Lac at Green Bay
Rockford at Kenosha
Thursday, Aug. 3
Willmar at Bismarck, 6:35 p.m.
Waterloo at Rochester
Minnesota at Thunder Bay
Fond du Lac at Wisconsin Rapids
Wausau at Madison
Kalamazoo at Traverse City
Battle Creek at Kenosha
Kokomo at Rockford
Minnesota at Minot
St. Cloud at La Crosse
Eau Claire at Duluth
Green Bay at Lakeshore