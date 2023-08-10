As familiar as some of the names atop the Dacotah Speedway points standings are for longtime fans, there's always room for new racers to make an impact if they put the work in.

This year one of the newer drivers in the circuit, Derrick Appert of Hazelton, finds himself in good position to win his first Hobby Stocks championship at the end of the month.

"It's been an unreal year for me," Appert said. "My car's been running well, it's been handling well, and I've been having a lot of fun."

Appert wasn't unfamiliar with the local racing scene before he got the "racing bug" back in 2018.

"I've always enjoyed the sport, I did it a little back in high school back in 2002, 2003, I did a couple of years before going to college," Appert said. "Then back in 2018 I went to a race and got the itch again. I put a car together and I've been doing it ever since."

Since building his car and returning to tracks in Jamestown, Wishek and Mandan, it's been a slow climb up the standings for Appert.

He was 20th and 19th in his first two seasons, before making a jump into the top 10 from 2020 onward.

Appert has a 57-point lead on Bill Hultberg in the standings -- 863-806 -- and has his schedule set to compete in every race between now and championship night in late August.

"This year I've made it a point to race the whole season at Mandan this year, because I missed one race last year and I think I would have dang near had the points championship last year if I hadn't missed that race," Appert said. "I've made it a point to hit them all."

Consistency has been the name of the game for Appert.

He has finished in the top five in all eight Mandan features and finished in pole position four times, most notably including a pair of wins and the class title at the Governor's Cup in late July.

"My goal is, I've gotten all top-five finishes in features, and my goal is to finish my year out strong with top-fives," Appert said. "I want to keep that streak going."

Improved familiarity with the facilities has been key.

"One thing I've gotten better at this year, and I think it's probably why I'm getting the results I am, is I've gotten better at reading the tracks," Appert said. "I've been finding the tacky spots with grip and when you do that, and other people are sliding around, it makes it easier to get around them.

"I learned over the winter how to be patient, you can go back and re-watch races on Dacotah Speedway TV and figure out what you are doing wrong, and studying the track, and that's turned it into a strong point for me."

The Governor's Cup this year was a bit different for racers.

Normally, races at Dacotah Speedway use heat races to determine qualification for features. This year a different format was used, something that Appert had mixed feelings about.

"One nice thing about the qualifying is you have a clear track, so you can just run your lap and get a decent spot," Appert said. "If you start at the back of a heat race, sometimes it's hard to get through the traffic and if you don't do well in your heat because of the traffic, you can get a bad starting spot in the feature that way, which is never good.

"I liked it, but I thought it might be a little boring for the fans to watch over the heat races. Other than that, it was pretty good."

Appert had to feature both of the skills that separate the good racers from the great ones at the Governor's Cup.

"I didn't get as good of a starting spot that second night because of how the track was slicker than I was expecting, which made it tough to get up front that night," Appert said. "I was more nervous the first night starting up front, because you don't know where everybody is at, when you start in back, you have cars in front of you and you can judge what's going on, but when you start up front, you feel like a sitting duck and a pack of wolves is hunting you."

On the second night, he dealt with a track that was a little slicker than he was anticipating.

"On the second night of the Gov Cup, I was a little more aggressive, because I was starting in back, and I knew if I wanted a shot at the championship, I'd have to get up there, and that's not always an easy task," Appert said. "I was maybe a little more aggressive that night than normal, and I just had a few cautions fall my way. Seemed everything went right for me that night."

Initially, Appert was kept out of the winner's circle, as teammate and friend Jeremy Herr crossed the finish line first among the 21 racers that completed the feature.

That changed after the race, however. Herr was disqualified due to a car modification, giving Appert the win.

Herr being disqualified was a tough moment for drivers. Appert didn't believe the violation was worth a disqualification on its own.

"Me and Jeremy are good friends, we were both surprised, we were in the line together and we didn't realize he had the water pump on," Appert said. "I tried to stick up for him, because it's not a performance-enhancing deal, but it is in the rules. I thought he maybe should have gotten a warning for it, because it's not a performance-enhancing thing.

"I was a little upset about it myself because you never want to win like that, it was just a bad deal, but what can you do. He was upset about it, but it is in the rules, so that's what we have to go off of."

Appert's strong performance in the Governor's Cup allowed him to stretch his lead in the points standings.

"That was sure nice, getting a pair of wins sure helped open a gap," Appert said. "Bill (Hultberg) was buried back in traffic on both nights, I don't know where he qualified, but it's tough when you're back there to gain ground sometimes and you can need cautions at the right time to help you out and it just kinda fell together.

"I definitely feel more comfortable in the final three races that are left before championship night."

Appert maintains a competitive relationship with everybody on the track, but does enjoy the vibe of Hobby Stocks and how it's focused on racing.

"My goal is to always race clean, not be bumping and rubbing into people and with me racing people like that, they usually race me like that too," Appert said. "It's a lot of fun when you're not beating and banging and you're actually racing, that makes it nice. Everybody's good to race against.

"I'm very competitive, I don't like settling for mediocrity, so if I'm doing it, I'm putting everything I have into it to try and learn and get better."

He'll be back on the track Friday night following a week off.

"It was a quiet weekend in with the family this weekend," Appert said. "I just want to keep having fun, not worrying about points and just race."