Age slows down Moritz Sport and Marine

It's an axiom of slowpitch softball, just as surely as the rule that dictates three outs conclude a half inning.
As the age of a team's players goes up, the classification goes down.
That's a truism that caught up with Moritz Sport and Marine, leaving the McQuade Softball Tournament without a North Dakota team in its top women's division.
In its day, Moritz was a force to be reckoned with, winning five McQuade titles in six years beginning in 2006. The last four of those championships were in the upper women's division.
The Bismarck-based team placed second in 2012 and 2018 and was third in Class C in 2019. Last year's tournament was canceled due to coronavirus restrictions.
"We were (Class) D last year, but still would have gotten lumped in with the C teams (for the McQuade)," said Moritz assistant manager Julie Yantzer.
Therese Schmidt, the team's manager, said Moritz started out in the Recreation classes.
"We're a team made up of Bismarck players and a couple from small towns around here," Schmidt recalled. "When I started the team we were Rec III and moved up the line. Now we've moved down the line because we're all old. Eight of us are over 40 and a number are approaching 40.
"This is how old we are: Some of our daughters play with us in league."
Moritz, classified Rec I this season, defeated Fargo CI Sport 12-4 Friday night in the first round of the women's Rec I division, a 13-team, double-elimination event.
Depending on its fortunes, Moritz could play anywhere from three to nine games this weekend, a grind that doesn't augur well for a team getting on in years.
"We can still hit, but we run out of gas fast," Yantzer said.
In recent years, Moritz was the only women's Class C team in North Dakota. That kept them out of all the women's tournaments in the state.
"We were the only C team in the state for a number of years. ... We had to travel a minimum of six hours to get into tournaments in Minneapolis and Rapid City," Yantzer noted.
"For the long haul we've been the mainstay in Class C for 15 years," she said.
"(Eric) Moritz has been a phenomenal sponsor. When we were traveling, we went down to Panama City Beach (Fla.) for the Worlds one year," Yantzer added.
Schmidt said it was tough sledding when Moritz had to leave the state to compete in tournaments.
"Let's just say when we were a C team and went to Minneapolis we weren't competitive," she noted.
Honoring Walt Stack
Near the north entrance to the Clem Kelley softball complex hangs a banner honoring the late Walt Stack for the years of service he devoted to the sport of softball and the McQuade Tournament.
Stack, who died last month at the age of 88, umpired the first McQuade Tournament in 1976 and many more. He and his wife, Donna, served on the tournament's board of directors for 30 years.
He served in various softball umpiring capacities at the state, regional and national levels and was active as a North Dakota Amateur Softball Association official until the time of his death.
Before taking the field Friday evening to call an opening round game in the McQuade Tournament, veteran Bismarck umpire Joe Vuolo spoke of his admiration for Stack.
He said Stack loved the sport for the camaraderie it allows as much as the competitive aspects. He said that attitude has seeped into his love of softball.
"There's something about the easiness of softball. ... Softball is about getting people together when, in this day and age, you don't see as much of that. I think that's why Walt loved softball. ... It's the friendships you have."
Vuolo began umpiring in 1976, and doesn't know if there's an umpire in North Dakota that didn't know Stack or know of him.
"I don't know if that's possible. There might be one somewhere, but we'd have to go looking," he observed.
"And it's not just the state," Vuolo added. "Walt was one of the bedrocks of umpiring in the country as a whole. ... He started (umpiring) in 1959 and he umpired for 60 years."
Vuolo is in his 46th season of calling games, with five national tournaments behind him. He sees no end in sight.
"I'll go as long as I can. Walt is my inspiration," he noted.