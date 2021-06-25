Age slows down Moritz Sport and Marine

"This is how old we are: Some of our daughters play with us in league."

Moritz, classified Rec I this season, defeated Fargo CI Sport 12-4 Friday night in the first round of the women's Rec I division, a 13-team, double-elimination event.

Depending on its fortunes, Moritz could play anywhere from three to nine games this weekend, a grind that doesn't augur well for a team getting on in years.

"We can still hit, but we run out of gas fast," Yantzer said.

In recent years, Moritz was the only women's Class C team in North Dakota. That kept them out of all the women's tournaments in the state.

"We were the only C team in the state for a number of years. ... We had to travel a minimum of six hours to get into tournaments in Minneapolis and Rapid City," Yantzer noted.

"For the long haul we've been the mainstay in Class C for 15 years," she said.

"(Eric) Moritz has been a phenomenal sponsor. When we were traveling, we went down to Panama City Beach (Fla.) for the Worlds one year," Yantzer added.

Schmidt said it was tough sledding when Moritz had to leave the state to compete in tournaments.