Little, Gibson lead Marauders to convincing win over Minot State

110721-spt-umary-minotstate

University of Mary quarterback Logan Nelson (9) looks to throw the ball as wide receiver Luke Little, left, runs a route during Saturday's game against Minot State at the Bowl.

 MIKE MCCLEARY, TRIBUNE

The Battle of the Big Lake trophy is staying in Bismarck.

The University of Mary rolled up 522 yards of offense and the Marauder defense got its first touchdown of the season in a 49-31 win over Minot State on Saturday.

A nice home crowd, in their final game of the season at the Bowl, watched the Marauders end a four-game losing streak to Minot State in convincing fashion.

Quarterback Logan Nelson broke two school records, Luke Little one and Danny Kittner shattered two Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference records as the Marauders won their second straight contest and fourth of the season.

"The guys followed the game plan. They studied, prepared well all week and came out executed the things that were really, really important today and it was fun to get that trophy back," U-Mary head coach Craig Bagnell said.

Nelson continued to chip away at the record book. His four touchdown passes give him 35 on the season, four more than Paul Cronin's 31 in 1995. Nelson also shattered Cronin's single-season yardage mark with 3,305. The Marauders still have one game left, next Saturday at Bemidji State.

"Logan did a really good job in some key situations with some really good checks when he saw what they were doing," Bagnell said. "Logan's a heckuva player. He's put in a ton of work to get to this point and it's great to see it pay off."

Nine Marauders caught passes in the game. Luke Little hauled in four, but three of them ended in the end zone, including 62- and 70-yard touchdown catches in the fourth quarter.

Little's 18 receiving touchdowns this season are a new school record.

Kittner hauled in 10 grabs for 107 yards, giving him 109 catches and 1,439 yards on the season, most ever for any NSIC wide receiver.

Tailback David Small Jr. returned to the lineup after leaving last week's game early with a leg injury and came up just one yard short of 100, 17 coming on a second-quarter TD run to make it 14-0.

"We have a lot of good players and they're playing well," Bagnell said. "As coaches, we can draw all this stuff up, but at the end of the day the players are the ones playing. We're standing on the sideline not getting hit wearing headsets. Week in and week out the guys are executing at a high level."

The Marauder defense made a big impact as well.

Leading 28-10, Ty'Rhae Gibson drew one of the biggest cheers of the day from the crowd when he returned an interception 51 yards for a touchdown midway through the third quarter.

It was the first interception of the season for Gibson, a transfer from Montana State.

"Really, it was the playcalling. Just trusting the call and what I was keying on," said Gibson. "I drove on it. It was my responsibility and I was able to make the play.

"It felt good, man."

Tanner Vaughan, a freshman from Las Vegas, had 2.5 of the Marauders' four sacks. Jack Barry and Kyle Niemeyer had one each. Collintino Andrews had a team-high seven tackles and shared a sack with Vaughan.

Minot State had to punt five times and play without quarterback Dawson Macleary for much of the game after he was stretchered off the field with a leg injury in the second quarter after being sacked. Macleary was starting in place of Ben Bolinske, who broke his collarbone in the third game of the season for the Beavers.

Ali Mohamed ran for 116 yards on 20 carries for the Beavers, including a fourth-quarter touchdown run. Peyton Lamoureux hauled in six catches for 126 yards, 75 of them coming on a fourth-quarter TD reception.

Reach Tribune sports editor Dave Selvig at (701) 250-8246 or david.selvig@bismarcktribune.com

University of Mary 49, Minot State 31

Minot State;0;10;7;14;--;31

U-Mary;7;14;14;14;--;49

First quarter

U-Mary: Logan Nelson 5 yard run (Kevin Powell kick), 8:08.

Second quarter

U-Mary: David Small Jr. 17 run (Danny Kittner run), 11:22.

Minot State: Knylen Miller-Levi 63 pass from Kyle Van Berkom (Dillon Fedor), 9:08.

U-Mary: Collin Gapen 30 pass from Nelson (kick failed), 2:18.

Minot State: Fedor 42 field goal, :07.

Third quarter

U-Mary: Luke Little 5 pass from Nelson (Powell kick), 12:26.

U-Mary: Ty’Rhae Gibson 51 interception return (Powell kick), 9:39.

Minot State: Miller-Levi 30 interception return (Fedor kick), 6:40.

Fourth quarter

U-Mary: Luke Little 62 pass from Nelson (Powell kick), 12:27.

Minot State: Peyton Lamoureux 75 pass from Marshaun Campbell (Fedor kick), 12:15.

U-Mary: Little 70 pass from Nelson (Powell kick), 11:26.

Minot State: Ali Muhammad 4 run (Fedor kick), 1:14.

Individual statistics

Rushing: Minot State – Ali Mohamed 20-116, Aaron Wood 1-5, Evan Lovett 1-2, Macleary 3-(-16), Marshaun Campbell 4-(-18). University of Mary – David Small Jr. 18-99, Diamonte Stugelmeyer 5-19, Dorian McAllister 4-7, Lasia Moua 1-7, Jesse Forknell 1-5, Logan Nelson 6-4, Danny Kittner 1-3, Patrick Burmeister 1-3, Jakim McKinney 3-1.

Passing: Minot State – Marshaun Campbell 12-17 179 yards, 1 TD, 2 INT; Dawson Macleary 5-10 42 yards, Kyle Van Berkom 1-1 63 yards. U-Mary – Logan Nelson 23-34 372 yards, 4 TD, 1 INT; Jesse Forknell 1-2 5 yards.

Receiving: Minot State – Peyton Lamoureux 6-126, Knylen Levi-Miller 1-63, Nathan Young 2-40, Jaxon Lundeen 5-30, Aaron Wood 1-10, Ali Mohamed 1-2. U-Mary – Luke Little 4-156, Danny Kittner 10-107, Collin Gapen 2-55, Luke Bodine 3-23, Isaac Bolton 1-14, McAllister 1-9, Small 1-8, Jacob Fray 1-5, McKinney 1-0.

Interceptions: Minot State – Knylen Miller-Levi. U-Mary – Ty’Rhae Gibson, Johnny Tillman.

Records: University of Mary 4-6; Minot State 1-9.

