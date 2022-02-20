Lisbon tops New Salem-Almont to win fourth straight dual title

FARGO — After losing five starters to graduation, the Lisbon wrestling team said at the start of the season that they wanted to remind the state they were still here.

Lisbon graduated a four-time state champion, state finalist and three state place winners from last year’s team that won an individual team title and state dual championship. But the Broncos made it clear they hadn’t gone anywhere on Saturday during the North Dakota Class B state dual tournament.

Lisbon captured its fourth consecutive Class B team dual state title with a 36-30 win over New Salem-Almont. The top-seeded Broncos won eight of 14 matches in their dual victory over the second-seeded Holsteins.

“Floating on air right now,” Lisbon coach Rich Lacina said. “It was pretty exciting … these boys bought in and worked hard. This wasn’t one day, it was 100 days to get here.”

After sweating it out last year to claim the title by criteria, Saturday’s dual championship was less of a cardiac event, but there was still plenty of excitement.

“At 170, we got headlocked and had to fight off our back and ended up getting a pin,” Lacina said. “Those matches, your heart gets beating pretty fast. And I’m getting old, so it’s pounding even harder.”

Lisbon senior Silas Reinke got the pinfall victory in the 170-pound bout. Reinke was down 7-4 before he pinned NSA’s Cody Irwin in 2:40. The win capped an impressive weekend for Reinke, the state runner-up at 170, who made it to the finals in his first state tournament appearance.

Sophomore Mike Nelson’s pin at 145 pounds clinched the dual for the Broncos, who led by three points (30-27) going into the final two matches.

“I hadn’t wrestled that kid since last year,” Nelson said. “I knew it’d be a scrap to get him on his back. I just really wanted to take care of business and get out of there without wrestling the full six minutes.”

Lisbon was able to wrap up the victory in the second-to-last match after Nelson, the state runner-up at 138 pounds, pinned Riley Doll in 3 minutes, 40 seconds.

“We knew that if it came down to criteria we would win, in the worst case scenario, and if we got more than just a decision we had it locked up,” Lacina said. “And Mike went out and got the pin.

"He’s a clutch kid. A couple years ago when we beat South Border in the duals, Mike was the one that locked it up. He was just a little eighth-grader at the time. He’s grown into a man as a sophomore and did it all over again.”

Lisbon stormed out to a 24-0 lead after winning the dual’s first five bouts. Blaze Reinke, the 152-pound state runner-up, grabbed the first victory for the Broncos, a 7-3 decision over Ty Wolding. Lisbon got three straight pins from Levi Sveum, Silas Reinke and Boeden Greenley at 160, 170 and 182. Greenley, a junior and four-time state champion, won the 160-pound state title on Friday. Gabe Lyons won a 7-3 decision over Mason Olander for Lisbon’s fifth win of the dual.

Collin McGrath pinned Cameron Opp in 1:07 to give the Holsteins their first team points. AJ Heins, the heavyweight state champion, followed with another pin, taking care of Grant Lyons in 1:39. Heins and Lyons squared off in the semifinals in the individual tournament, with Heins defeating Lyons in overtime.

The Broncos won the next two matches by decision to stretch the lead to 30-12. Ryan Enge, the 106-pound state runner up, won a 4-1 decision over Charlie Irwin and Griffin Greenley earned a close 6-5 decision over Trenton Klatt at 113. Greenley lost to Irwin in the fifth-place match of the individual tournament.

Down by 18 points after the first nine matches, the Holsteins got two consecutive pins from Wyatt Engwicht (120) and Cole Gerhardt (126). Engwicht, the 120-pound state champion, pinned Noah Anderson in 3:16. Three-time state champion Gerhardt, who won the 126-pound state title Friday, needed 1:33 seconds to pin Eli Lyons.

NSA’s Ethan Maier followed with an 8-2 decision over Kashden Wadeson at 132 to close the gap to 30-27. Wadeson placed third at 120 pounds and bumped up for the dual.

After Nelson’s dual-clinching pin, Kaden Tomac closed the dual with a 7-0 decision over Carter Wallner at 145.

The state dual title put a stamp on a weekend that saw Lisbon capture its sixth consecutive individual team championship on Friday.

“It’s great, I mean, not many teams get to do this,” Nelson said. “It’s great that everybody could come out and do their part.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0