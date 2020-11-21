Lions sweep Cardinals, claim first state title

The Cardinals and Lions traded points to tie the set at 24-24 and then 25-25. An ace by JayCee Richter pushed Linton ahead 26-25 and a Scherr kill claimed it.

“We knew that if we kept pushing hard enough, we could get those next two sets,” sophomore setter Gracie Schumacher said. “We just knew that we couldn’t get ahead of ourselves and think we were going to win every set. We had to take it one point at a time and that’s what we did.”

That first-set win set the tone for the Lions. They faced early deficits in each of the next two sets, but fought back each time.

They trailed 7-1 in the second set, but came back with a 10-2 run to jump out to a 23-17 lead. Scherr finished the second set in a row with a kill.

The Lions then trailed 4-1 to open the third. Linton and Langdon were tied six times in the set, but the Lions finished when it counted. Trailing 24-23, they rattled off three straight points and claimed the set and the state championship.

“I don’t know how many times this year we got close right at the end of the game and they found a way to win,” Jaime Richter said. “They dig down deeper when the game is closer. You could see it in all three sets. You could see it in their eyes, they were like ‘bring it on.’”