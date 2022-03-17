Lions edge Skyhawks in Class B opener

Brady Feller and Ramsey Walz helped Minot Ryan advance to the semifinals of the state Class B boys basketball tournament.

Feller and Walz combined for 26 points, 11 rebounds and five assists and the Lions owned the fourth quarter to edge Shiloh Christian 57-52 on Thursday at the Minot State Dome.

The No. 5 seed Lions picked up their second close win of the season over the No. 4 seed Skyhawks.

Tied at 44-44 through three quarters, the Lions connected on 5 of 8 field goal attempts (62.5 percent) over the final eight minutes while the Skyhawks went cold, hitting only 3 of 14 (21 percent) down the stretch.

Feller had 13 points along with a team-high seven rebounds, three assists, four steals and two blocked shots for Minot Ryan (20-6). Walz added 13 points, four rebounds and two assists.

Ryan shot 46 percent (23 for 50) from the field in the contest. Shiloh, after shooting 57 percent (8 for 14) in the first quarter, cooled off, finishing at 39.6 percent (19 for 48).

Jay Wanzek posted a double double for Shiloh (21-5) with 22 points and 10 rebounds, both game-high totals, along with two blocked shots and an assist. Isaac Emmel finished with 10 point, hitting three three-pointers for the Skyhawks.

Carson Merck and Ian Johnson added nine points each for the Lions.

Kindred 61, Bowman County 38

The defending state champions advanced to the semifinals with a win over Bowman County in the tournament opener.

The No. 2-seeded Vikings used a big second quarter to take the lead and the Bulldog couldn’t overcome a rough shooting day over the final three quarters.

Brock Woehl scored 19 points, Jaiden Peraza 13 and Maxwell McQuillan and Riley Sunram each added nine as Kindred (21-2), leading by three (15-12) after eight minutes, outscored Bowman County 24-10 in the second period to build a 39-22 halftime lead.

Kindred shot 66.7 percent (10 for 15) from the field in the second quarter, 63.6 percent (7 for 11) in the third and finished at 52.1 percent (25 for 48) for the game.

Bohden Duffield led Bowman County (19-6) with 18 points and Bishop Duffield added nine.

But after shooting 41 percent (5 for 12) in the opening frame, Bowman County went cold, connecting on just 28.89 percent (11 for 38) the rest of the way, finishing at 32 percent (16 for-50).

Four Winds-Minnewaukan 68, Stanley 28

Top-ranked Four Winds-Minnewaukan raced out to a big lead early and cruised into the semifinals with a 68-28 victory over Stanley.

Dalen Leftbear led four Indians in double figures with 16 points and shared team-high honors with six rebounds. Deng Deng added 15 points, Jacolby Pearson 14 and Mr. Basketball finalist Jayden Yankton added 13.

Four Winds-Minnewaukan (25-0) shot 47 percent (31 for 66) from the field and led 20-9 after one quarter and 43-17 at the half.

Stanley turned the ball over 29 times and shot 30 percent (12 for 40) from the field.

Josh Hetzel led the Blue Jays (19-7) with nine points. Tristen Barstad pulled down a game-high 12 rebounds for Stanley.

LaMoure-Litchville-Marion 52, Grafton 51

No. 4 seed LaMoure-Litchville-Marion jumped out to a big early lead and held on for a 52-51 win over Grafton in the late game.

Max Musland hit three three-pointers and led the Loboes with 19 points. Colton Ness added 16.

LaMoure-Litchville-Marion (23-3) shot 58 percent (7 for 12) in building a 15-2 lead after the opening eight minutes and led 30-14 at the intermission.

The Spoilers (18-7) nearly came all the way back. Trailing 37-24 after three quarters, Grafton scored 27 points in the fourth quarter and had a chance to send the game to overtime on the final possession.

Juan Villarreal paced Grafton with 17 points. William Jiskra posted a double double with 15 points and 15 rebounds and Braylon Baldwin added 10.

