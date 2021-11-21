Linton-HMB repeats with a clean sweep of Northern Cass

The state Class B volleyball tournament was a clean sweep for the Linton-HMB Lions.

Class B Senior Athlete of the Year JayCee Richter had 12 kills, 15 digs and three ace serves on Saturday to lead the Lions and her coach/mother/Class B Coach of the Year Jaime Richter to a 3-0 win over top-seeded Northern Cass in the title match at the Bismarck Event Center.

Linton-HMB stormed back from seven points down in the third set to sweep their way to a second consecutive state championship.

JayCee Richter wasn't sure which was better, winning a title or defending the title.

“I don’t know. They’re both so great,” she said. “It’s amazing. We all worked so hard.”

The Lions rolled to a 25-11 win in the first set and followed that up with a 25-22 win in the second and a hard-fought 25-22 in the third. Northern Cass led 14-7 in the third set, but the Lions didn’t panic.

“I told them, two points at a time and we’ll get back into this,” Jaime Richter said.

Trailing 20-15, Linton roared back. It tied it 20-20 and went ahead on a kill by Lacey Bosch. After Northern Cass tied it at 22 on a Jocelyn Aasen kill, the Lions went ahead for good and Kim Gefroh ended it with a hard kill.

Northern Cass was appearing in the title game for the first time since winning it all in 2013. They entered the match with a 33-match unbeaten streak. But Cougars coach Angie Johnson said experience won out in the end.

“They’ve been there before and they had a little more calm, cool and collected demeanor,” Johnson said. “Our girls were a little bit nervous and it showed in the first half.”

A combination of great plays on the defensive side, combined with a series of hitting errors by the Cougars gave the Lions an easy 25-11 win in the first set. It was 13-8 before Linton-HMB pulled away. JayCee Richter led the charge with six kills, an ace serve and a block. Four of Linton’s first 10 points were on hitting errors by the Cougars, who had six errors in the set.

Errors still haunted the Cougars in the second set. With it tied 13-13, a hitting error followed by a tip and an ace serve by Grace Keeney gave the Lions a lead they never gave back on the way to a 25-22 win.

On the verge of being swept, Northern Cass found success at the net to stay alive. They had success blocking and tried fewer tips. Eleise Sand had a kill and back-to-back blocks as the Cougars went up 10-7 and prompted a Linton-HMB timeout. Sand finished with six of the Cougars’ 14 blocks to go with five kills.

“That’s when we regrouped … getting up and pressing over the block,” Johnson said. “They were playing great defense.”

The Lions’ timeout did little, however, and by the time Emma Lucas had finished serving, the Cougars had scored seven straight points to go up. 14-7.

“We let our guard down a little and started playing a little flat,” JayCee Richter said. “We needed to get that energy back and when we did that in the third it helped us.”

The Lions began chipping away at the leads and found themselves winning the rubber match of the season between the tournament’s top two seeds. Linton-HMB beat Northern Cass 2-1 earlier this season and lost to the Cougars 3-2 in the last regular-season match of the year. It was one of only two five-set matches played by the Lions this season, the other being a 3-2 win over Strasburg-Zeeland.

The second-seeded Lions, meanwhile, never lost a set while advancing through the tournament to the championship. It was the 31st and 32nd times this season they had won a match without losing a set. Saturday was No. 33 but it wasn’t as easy as it might have looked.

“Their blocking, that’s what hurt us,” Jaime Richter said. “They took us out of our game. I just told them we have to play our game. Our passes have to get to the setter and that we have to keep swinging.”

ShayLee Bosch swung away all night, finishing with a team-high 13 kills. Callie Hase and 18 digs and three of the Lions’ 15 ace serves. Gracie Schumacher had five aces.

Emma Lucas and Josie Jensen had six kills apiece to lead top-seeded Northern Cass, which had to work just to get to the championship match. It opened the tournament with a 3-0 win over Garrison but had to beat Kenmare in a five-setter over Kenmare in the semifinals. It was the Cougars’ fourth five-set match of the season.

Halle Crockett had 18 digs for the Cougars.

