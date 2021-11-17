Linton-HMB hoping to make another title run

The defending state Class B champions may have had a target on their backs all season long, but not much had changed for the Linton-HMB Lions.

“We’re taking it one game at a time,” Lions head coach Jaime Richter said. “Focus on one match at a time. Worry about the little things – first contact with the ball, a good pass, a good serve. Defense wins games have been our motto since they were kids.”

Linton-HMB enters this week’s state tournament as the No. 2 seed, looking to defend their state title. The Lions are 34-2 this season, with losses to Thompson – a possible semifinal opponent – and No. 1 seed Northern Cass – a 3-2 road loss in the regular-season finale. The lessons of last year, which ended with a 3-0 victory over Langdon-Edmore-Munich in the state title game, remain.

“Last year at this time, we were No. 1 going in, but we didn’t feel that way,” Richter said. “They were just excited to go to state. We hadn’t been to state in years. Every match was so fun. They had the same mind-set, we just can’t believe we’re here.

“This year, you can tell the goals are there. Their goal is to be champions. They won’t be satisfied without that. They’re going for the gold.”

First up is Thursday’s 1 p.m. quarterfinal matchup with the Des Lacs-Burlington Lakers (27-9). DLB comes in with wins in 15 of its last 17 matches

The Lions won’t be looking past the Lakers.

“Sometimes when you overlook teams, that’s when you lose,” Richter said. “Our goal is still one match at a time.”

The Lions have a pair of all-state seniors returning in JayCee Richter and Teegan Scherr.

“They’re five-year starters, they’ve been around the game forever, so smart, calm and collected,” Richter said. “They know how to play the game, to read and analyze the court, to figure out a way to help beat their opponents.”

Richter has posted a team-high 300 kills, along with a team-leading 85 aces, 30 blocks and 368 digs. Scherr has 295 kills, 67 aces, 308 digs and 14 blocks.

But they’re not the only threats for the Lions.

“We have a balanced attack,” Richter said. “We have such strong hitters. Most teams don’t have as many hitters as we do. We have to let our setter run the game, set up the hitters where the block is not.”

Junior setter Gracie Schumacher directs the offense. She set a school record this year with 1,035 assists, while also serving 68 aces and recording 158 digs.

“The game is in her control,” Richter said. “We get the ball to her. She establishes who is hot and how to keep our offense quick.”

Senior Callie Hase also has a big role for the Lions. Hase has a team-leading 486 digs and 36 aces.

“I think she’s one of the best liberos in the state,” Richter said. “It starts with the first pass and Callie always establishes that on defense. She’s flawless. She’s a big part of our game.”

Juniors ShayLee Bosch and Lacey Bosch and senior Kim Gefroh also play big roles in the middle. ShayLee Bosch has 282 kills and 44 blocks. Lacey Bosch had 132 kills and 39 blocks and Gefroh had 144 kills, 67 aces and 26 blocks.

“They’re not big but they’re explosive in the middle,” Richter said. “They set the tempo with our quick offense.”

To match last season’s title run, the Lions will have to play their game.

“The girls need to play their game, go in with confidence and go in with a lot of heart,” Richter said. “If they go in with that, good things will happen here to make memories.”

