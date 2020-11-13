Linton-HMB holds on, claims 9-man title

The problem for the Tornadoes was a first half filled with missed opportunities. Cavalier fell behind 16-0 at halftime. Schumacher intercepted two Cleem passes in the first half.

The Tornadoes were inside the 25-yard line, looking to score, on three different occasions in the first half. Each time, the Tornadoes came up empty.

Linton-HMB even looked to be running away with the game early in the second half. The Lions started the third quarter with a 13-play scoring drive, which ended with a Trey Jacob 15-yard run. A resulting 2-point conversion pushed the lead to 24-0.

Cavalier, however, scored on its next three offensive possessions to make things interesting.

The Tornadoes pulled within 24-8 on a Brannin Cleem 2-yard touchdown run late in the third quarter. The lead was trimmed to 24-16 on a Cleem 13-yard run with 9:13 left in the fourth quarter.

After the Lions pushed the lead back to 32-16 on a Schumacher naked bootleg with 4:02 left, Cavalier was able to score once more. Cleem hit Landon Carter for an 18-yard touchdown pass with 2:18 to go. A Cleem 2-point conversion run made it 32-24.

The Schumacher touchdown run nearly sealed the game.

"It was the best feeling ever," Schumacher said.