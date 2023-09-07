When the preseason cross country coaches poll came out in August, the Legacy girls had two runners grace the top 10.

There was just one problem: one of those runners – Lexie Waldner – was not only no longer on the team, but no longer lived in the state. The would-be eighth-grader for the Sabers, who finished eighth at state last season, moved to Florida with her family over the summer, leaving Legacy without its top runner entering this season.

The good news for the Sabers is that the other name on that preseason coaches poll is still on the team and has taken the reins as Legacy’s No.1 runner. Junior Eva Selensky led wire-to-wire to capture the first cross county race victory of her career, finishing the 3-mile race in 19 minutes, 30.5 seconds at the Mandan Kiwanis Invitational at Mandan Municipal Golf Course on Thursday. Selensky finished well ahead of the field, as Rugby’s Evyn Jacobson crossed in second place at 20:11.9.

The Sabers finished second among 15 teams with 66 points. Minot won the girls event with 60 points.

“I thought the course was really nice,” Selensky said. “I thought it was really flat, which is good because I like flat courses. It was good weather outside. It wasn’t too hazy. It felt pretty fast actually. I started off a little bit fast. I got a little tired quick, but then I kind of settled in and stuck with that front pack for most of the race and then I tried to really kick it in and get out in front.”

Along with Selensky, three other Legacy runners cracked the top 20. Juniors Isabelle Simonson, Brynn Crane and Bre Axt finished seventh, 16th and 20th, respectively.

“Our plan today was packing up and that’s exactly what the girls did and it was awesome to watch,” Legacy girls coach Kelsey Reimnitz said. “Eva’s pack was the cart and she executed that really well and the rest of the girls did exactly what they needed to do.”

Selensky entered the race eighth in the latest coaches poll having finished second at the Rusty Bucket last week to begin her season. Last year, Selensky placed 10th at the Kiwanis Invitational with a time of 20:36.7.

While losing Waldner was difficult, it wasn’t unexpected. The Sabers have known since the track and field season that Waldner would not be returning to Legacy for the upcoming season. Reimnitz said the team was prepared and several girls have helped to fill the void.

“We had other girls step up and do what they needed to do,” Reimnitz said. “That front pack has been really good working together and has been interchangeable. We have girls stepping up each meet, different girls doing that.”

Minot won the team event thanks in part to a seven-second team spread between their top runner and their fifth-place finisher. The Magicians' five scorers finished 10 through 14. Bowman County finished third overall with 74 points, followed by Century (75), Rugby (119), Shiloh Christian (292) and Beulah (375).

On the boys side, it was Bowman County that finished 1-2 individually, but it was Century that took the team title with all five scorers finishing in the top 13, including a pair of middle schoolers.

The Patriots made the statement they were looking to make by edging out Bowman County to win the event. The Patriots finished with 43 points, 11 points clear of Bowman County. Senior Gavyn Graham had his best showing of the season, leading the Patriots with a season-best time of 16:37.64 to place third individually.

“The individual goal was to win, but you can’t always get all your goals,” Graham said. “The real goal was just to compete. I really wanted to show the state what I can do. I haven’t had the greatest first couple weeks here, but it’s nice to show what I can do.”

Prior to Thursday, Graham – ranked ninth in the coaches poll – had placed sixth at both the Rusty Bucket and Orriginals Invitational.

“I took today a little easier going into the mile,” Graham said. “I tried not to lead. I tried to go out with some of my teammates and have some fun. I took this week trying to get ready and prepare.”

Graham stayed near the front of the pack along with teammate Breydyn Schlabsz. Schlabsz, the seventh-ranked boys runner in the state – finished fifth at 16:45.7. Graham and Schlabsz did what Century boys coach Brad Lies knows they are capable of, but it was eighth-graders Eli Eberts and Jack Elsberry that stepped up to help Century secure their first victory of the season.

“We kind of expect that out of (Graham and Schlabsz),” Lies said. Currently they’re both ranked in the top 10 in Class A. They’re seniors so they have to be leaders. I’m very happy with them and a couple middle school kids moved up this meet and had two of those kids finish in the top 13 so I’m very happy with those kids also. Those kids all had a good summer and in this sport you have to put the time in the summer to be good.”

Eberts (17:14.2) and Elsberry (17:18.5) finished 10th and 12th, respectively. Junior Micah Erickson crossed the finish line right behind Elsberry to round out the scoring for the Patriots.

“We’re growing as a team,” Lies said. “We’ve had a couple guys who have had a good summer and a mixture of some middle school kids that are pretty talented. Obviously Bismarck is a pretty loaded team and Williston’s good. We haven’t seen Red River yet and obviously there are a lot of good teams in the West and in the East. We’re happy with where we’re at and we just have to keep training and take care of ourselves.”

Bismarck did not participate in the meet. Williston finished third with 79 points. Minot (85) and New Town (183) rounded out the top five. Bowman County’s Taylor Wanner won the boys race in 16:14.5. He was followed closely in second by his teammate Jonah Njos at 16:16.9.