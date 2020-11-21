Legacy takes fifth place with 3-2 win over Mandan

Bismarck-Mandan area volleyball teams had the Fargodome all to themselves Saturday as the consolation championships went up for grabs at the state volleyball tournament.

Legacy edged Mandan in five games to capture fifth place on the Class A court and Dickinson Trinity rolled over Flasher 3-0 to take the Class B consy title.

Eastern teams claimed third place in both tournaments. Thompson outlasted Northern Cass in five games to take third in Class B and Fargo Davies swept Jamestown in the Class A third-place game.

West Fargo Sheyenne and Kenmare prevailed in the seventh-place matchups, Sheyenne blanking Valley City 3-0 and Kenmare downing Minot Our Redeemer's 3-1.

Class A

Jamestown dropped two close sets 25-21 and 25-23 before falling 25-18 to Fargo Davies in the third game of the Class A third-place match.

Grace Solberg and Ava Wild carried the Davies attack with 14 and 13 kills, respectively.

Ella Roaldson logged 14 kills for Jamestown and Grace Hegerle followed with 10. Roaldson was credited with four blocks as the Blue Jays rejected nine Davies shots.

The winning Eagles repelled five Jamestown hits.