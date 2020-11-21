Legacy takes fifth place with 3-2 win over Mandan

 Skip to main content
Bismarck-Mandan area volleyball teams had the Fargodome all to themselves Saturday as the consolation championships went up for grabs at the state volleyball tournament.

Legacy edged Mandan in five games to capture fifth place on the Class A court and Dickinson Trinity rolled over Flasher 3-0 to take the Class B consy title.

Eastern teams claimed third place in both tournaments. Thompson outlasted Northern Cass in five games to take third in Class B and Fargo Davies swept Jamestown in the Class A third-place game.

West Fargo Sheyenne and Kenmare prevailed in the seventh-place matchups, Sheyenne blanking Valley City 3-0 and Kenmare downing Minot Our Redeemer's 3-1.

Class A

Jamestown dropped two close sets 25-21 and 25-23 before falling 25-18 to Fargo Davies in the third game of the Class A third-place match.

Grace Solberg and Ava Wild carried the Davies attack with 14 and 13 kills, respectively.

Ella Roaldson logged 14 kills for Jamestown and Grace Hegerle followed with 10. Roaldson was credited with four blocks as the Blue Jays rejected nine Davies shots.

The winning Eagles repelled five Jamestown hits.

Legacy claimed fifth place in a wild battle with Mandan after falling behind two games to one. With their backs to the wall, the Sabers took the fourth game 27-25 and won a decisive fifth game 15-8.

Maggie Sorensen had a huge match for Legacy with 22 kills and 21 digs. Morgan Sheldon led the way for Mandan with 17 kills and 10 digs.

The victory enabled Legacy to win the season series with Mandan 2-1. The teams split a pair of 3-1 decisions during the regular season.

West Fargo Sheyenne's defense held Valley City to 26 kills in a three-game sweep for seventh place.

Alexis Burke, Kailee Waasdorp and Jadyn Feist paced the Mustang defense with 36, 26 and 22 digs, respectively.

Sheyenne won all three of its matches with the Hi-liners during the season.

Class B

Thompson won a spirited clash for third place in Class B by prevailing 15-12 in the fifth game.

The Tommies were on the verge of a sweep after taking the first two sets, but Northern Cass fought back to even the score, claiming the fifth game by a decisive 25-13 margin.

The match was far different from their first encounter. Thompson swept Northern Cass in their previous meeting in September.

Morgan Nelson of Northern Cass was the dominant player in the third-place match with 20 kills and six blocks.

Dickinson Trinity limited Flasher to 10 kills to claim fifth place with a 25-12, 25-19, 25-13 sweep.

Leading the Titan defense were Kali Kubas and Asia Willer with 20 and 19 digs, respectively, and Amaya Willer with four blocks. All told, Trinity repelled 10 Flasher shots.

Abbey Kubas and Willer led the Trinity attack with 14 and 12 kills, respectively.

Trinity finished 2-0 against Flasher on the season. The Titans won 3-1 on Oct. 30.

Kenmare closed out the seventh-place match in convincing fashion, thumping Minot Our Redeemer's 25-11 after dropping the third game 25-21.

Brenna Stroklund led all hitters with 15 kills for Kenmare. Olivia Nelson logged 10 markers for Our Redeemer's.

 The teams met previously in September, Kenmare winning 3-2.

 CLASS A

Fargo Davies 3, Jamestown 0

(Third Place)

Jamestown;21;23;18

Fargo Davies;25;25;25

Jamestown -- Kills: Ella Roaldson 14, Grace Hegerle 10. Blocks: Roaldson 4, Haylie Hakanson 3, Hunter Petersen 2. Assists: Katie Trumbauer 13. Digs: Rachel Schiele 21, Hegerle 17, Jenna Fischer 11. Aces: None.

Fargo Davies -- Kills: Grace Solberg 14, Ava Wild 13. Blocks: Julia Libner 2, Taylor Fey 1, Amy Kringlie 1, Maggie Krueger 1. Assists: Krueger 27. Digs: Fey 19, Ellie Krenz 17. Aces: McKenzie Sauvageau 3, Wild 2, Olivia Marcil 2.

Records: Jamestown 17-7, Fargo Davies 27-7.

Legacy 3, Mandan 2

(Fifth Place)

Legacy;25;16;21;27;15

Mandan;19;25;25;25;8

Legacy -- Kills: Maggie Sorensen 22, Breena Sand 10, Isabella Ternes 10, Sierra Knoll 8. Blocks: Ternes 2.5, Knoll 2, Madison Colby 1.5. Assists: Camaryn Beasley 46. Digs: Kristin Ness 43, Sand 32, Beasley 28, Colby 27, Sorensen 21. Aces: Ternes 3, Sand 2, Sorensen 1, Colby 1, Beasley 1.

Mandan -- Kills: Morgan Sheldon 17, Taylor Leingang 11, Avianna Moen 10. Blocks: LaReena Mosbrucker 4, T. Leingang 1. Assists: Sydney Gustavsson 39. Digs: Piper Harris 49, T. Leingang 31, Gustavsson 30, Olivia Leingang 25. Aces: Faith Eberle 2, O. Leingang 1, T. Leingang 1.

Records: Legacy 14-10, Mandan 17-7.

W.F. Sheyenne 3, Valley City 0

(Seventh Place)

Valley City;21;20;25

Sheyenne;25;25;27

Valley City -- Kills: Lexi Leroux 12. Blocks: Peyton Pederson 1. Assists: Dylann Diegel 21. Digs: Jocey Kriewald 24, Leroux 14, Samantha Hatcher 12, Diegel 12. Aces: Pederson 2.

Sheyenne -- Kills: Jadyn Feist 13, Kailee Waasdorp 11, Lexus Terhark 7. Blocks: Feist 2, Megan Olson 1. Assists: Kennedy Colter 24, Makenzie Urbanec 12. Digs: Alexis Burke 36, Waasdorp 26, Feist 22. Aces: Colter 2, Olson 2.

Records: Valley City 14-15, West Fargo Sheyenne 20-12.

CLASS B

Thompson 3, Northern Cass 2

(Third Place)

Northern Cass;23;18;25;25;12

Thompson;25;25;23;13;15

Northern Cass -- Kills: Morgan Nelson 20, Halle Crockett 16, Emma Lucas 12. Blocks: Nelson 6, Crockett 1, Sarah Yoney 1, Lucas 1. Assists: Yoney 57. Digs: Abby Rasmussen 47, Crockett 32, Abby Richman 26, Lucas 19. Aces: Rasmussen 1, Yoney 1, Lucas 1.

Thompson -- Kills: Mya Krogstad 13, Alexis Telehey 13, Madeleine Stefonowicz 12, Mackenzie Hughes 10. Blocks: Alexis Safke 2, Stefonowicz 1, Hughes 1, Jada Welke 1, Telehey 1. Assists: Hughes 34, Libby Koerber 21. Digs: Bailey Munson 27, Telehey 20. Aces: Hughes 4, Koerber 1, Krogstad 1.

Records: Northern Cass 19-3, Thompson 23-2.

Dickinson Trinity 3, Flasher 0

(Fifth Place)

Flasher;12;19;13

Trinity;25;25;25

Flasher -- Kills: Rylee Fleck 4. Blocks: Tymber Boldt 5. Assists: Mckenzee Doepke 9. Digs: Boldt 11, Rylee Fleck 9. Aces: None.

Trinity -- Kills: Abbey Kubas 14, Amaya Willer 12. Blocks: Willer 4, A. Kubas 2, Kali Kubas 2. Assists: K. Kubas 33. Digs: K. Kubas 20, Asia Willer 19. Aces: K. Kubas 3, As. Willer 2. 

Records: Flasher 20-4, Dickinson Trinity 25-2.

Kenmare 3, Minot Our Redeemer's 1

(Seventh Place)

Our Redeemer's;22;20;25;11

Kenmare;25;25;21;25

Our Redeemer's -- Kills: Olivia Nelson 10, Calli Weekley 7. Blocks: Weekley 1, Aubrey Griedl 1, Nelson 1. Assists: Eden Olson 29. Digs: Kendal Braun 28, Olson 20, Maya Vibeto 15. Aces: Sydney Popinga 2, Braun 1, Vibeto 1.

Kenmare -- Kills: Brenna Stroklund 15, Abbey Kohler 10, Sierra Skar 8. Blocks: Amber Houck 2, Stroklund 2, Skar 1. Assists: Kate Zimmer 32. Digs: Zimmer 15, Skar 9.

Records: Minot Our Redeemer's 17-10, Kenmare 17-5.

