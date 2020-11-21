Legacy takes fifth place with 3-2 win over Mandan

Bismarck-Mandan area volleyball teams had the Fargodome all to themselves Saturday as the consolation championships went up for grabs at the state volleyball tournament.
Legacy edged Mandan in five games to capture fifth place on the Class A court and Dickinson Trinity rolled over Flasher 3-0 to take the Class B consy title.
Eastern teams claimed third place in both tournaments. Thompson outlasted Northern Cass in five games to take third in Class B and Fargo Davies swept Jamestown in the Class A third-place game.
West Fargo Sheyenne and Kenmare prevailed in the seventh-place matchups, Sheyenne blanking Valley City 3-0 and Kenmare downing Minot Our Redeemer's 3-1.
Class A
Jamestown dropped two close sets 25-21 and 25-23 before falling 25-18 to Fargo Davies in the third game of the Class A third-place match.
Grace Solberg and Ava Wild carried the Davies attack with 14 and 13 kills, respectively.
Ella Roaldson logged 14 kills for Jamestown and Grace Hegerle followed with 10. Roaldson was credited with four blocks as the Blue Jays rejected nine Davies shots.
The winning Eagles repelled five Jamestown hits.
Legacy claimed fifth place in a wild battle with Mandan after falling behind two games to one. With their backs to the wall, the Sabers took the fourth game 27-25 and won a decisive fifth game 15-8.
Maggie Sorensen had a huge match for Legacy with 22 kills and 21 digs. Morgan Sheldon led the way for Mandan with 17 kills and 10 digs.
The victory enabled Legacy to win the season series with Mandan 2-1. The teams split a pair of 3-1 decisions during the regular season.
West Fargo Sheyenne's defense held Valley City to 26 kills in a three-game sweep for seventh place.
Alexis Burke, Kailee Waasdorp and Jadyn Feist paced the Mustang defense with 36, 26 and 22 digs, respectively.
Sheyenne won all three of its matches with the Hi-liners during the season.
Class B
Thompson won a spirited clash for third place in Class B by prevailing 15-12 in the fifth game.
The Tommies were on the verge of a sweep after taking the first two sets, but Northern Cass fought back to even the score, claiming the fifth game by a decisive 25-13 margin.
The match was far different from their first encounter. Thompson swept Northern Cass in their previous meeting in September.
Morgan Nelson of Northern Cass was the dominant player in the third-place match with 20 kills and six blocks.
Dickinson Trinity limited Flasher to 10 kills to claim fifth place with a 25-12, 25-19, 25-13 sweep.
Leading the Titan defense were Kali Kubas and Asia Willer with 20 and 19 digs, respectively, and Amaya Willer with four blocks. All told, Trinity repelled 10 Flasher shots.
Abbey Kubas and Willer led the Trinity attack with 14 and 12 kills, respectively.
Trinity finished 2-0 against Flasher on the season. The Titans won 3-1 on Oct. 30.
Kenmare closed out the seventh-place match in convincing fashion, thumping Minot Our Redeemer's 25-11 after dropping the third game 25-21.
Brenna Stroklund led all hitters with 15 kills for Kenmare. Olivia Nelson logged 10 markers for Our Redeemer's.
The teams met previously in September, Kenmare winning 3-2.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!