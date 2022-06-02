 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Legacy knocks off top-seeded West Fargo Sheyenne at state softball, faces BHS in semis

LHS

Legacy knocked off East Region champion West Fargo Sheyenne 7-6 in quarterfinal action of the state Class A softball tournament in Jamestown on Thursday.

It was the first ever state tournament game for Legacy. Now, the Sabers are just two wins away from a state championship.

Tori Olson struck out 15 batters in the complete-game victory for the Sabers. Olson held the Mustangs, who were 15-1 before Thursday, scoreless through the first five innings. Olson also had two hits for the Sabers.

Brynn Arnold went 3-for-4 with two doubles for Legacy. Emma Owens added two hits.

The game featured 27 strikeouts.

Legacy faces Bismarck in the semifinals on Friday at 4 p.m. The Demons defeated Grand Forks Red River 10-0 in the second game Thursday.

BISMARCK 10, GRAND FORKS RED RIVER 0, 5 INNINGS

Logan Gronberg threw a one-hitter as Bismarck blanked Grand Forks Red River 10-0.

The Demons had just five hits in the game, but drew 10 walks and Red River committed three errors.

Ashlee Potter had two hits and a double for BHS. Payton Gerving scored three runs and drove in two for the Demons.

Reach Tribune sports editor Dave Selvig at (701) 250-8246 or david.selvig@bismarcktribune.com

Legacy 7, West Fargo Sheyenne 6

Legacy;203;011;0;--;7;12;1

WFS;000;002;4;--;6;7;5

Tori Olson and Emma Owens. Kyra Narum, Briley Thompson (4) and Addison Rolstad. W—Olson. L—Narum. HR—WFS: Madison Glienke.

Highlights: Legacy – Brynn Arnold 3-4 2 2B, R, RBI, BB; Kalyssa Erickson 1-4 R, BB, SB; Olson 2-3 3 R, BB, 7 IP, 7 H, 6 R (3 ER), 4 BB, 15 SO; Owens 2-4 RBI; Katie LeMoine 1-3 2 RBI, BB; Daysha Malard 1-4 RBI; Elise Stewart 1-4; Keeley Schiermeister 1-3 R. WFS – Makenna Alexander 2-4 R, 2 RBI; Glienke 2-4 HR, 2 RBI; Abigail Misialek 2-4 R; Thompson 4 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 2 BB, 9 SO.

Records: Legacy 19-7; West Fargo Sheyenne 15-2.

Bismarck 10, Grand Forks Red River 0

GFRR;000;00;--;0;1;3

Bismarck;150;31;--;10;5;0

Ella Nelson, Jocelyn Berg (5) and Ella Nelson. Logan Gronberg and Caitlyn Dannenfelzer. W—Gronberg. L—Nelson.

Highlights: Grand Forks Red River – Ella Weippert 1-2 2B; Speidel 4 IP, 4 H, 9 R (6 ER), 8 BB, 4 SO. Bismarck – Cameron Schmidt 1-2 R, 2 RBI, 2 BB; Payton Gerving 1-2 2B, 3 R, 2B, 2 BB; Ashlee Potter 2-3 2B, R, 2 RBI; Dannenfelzer 0-3 RBI; Mia Hinsz 1-1 R, BB.

Records: Bismarck 17-7; Grand Forks Red River 11-7.

