Legacy knocks off top-seeded West Fargo Sheyenne at state softball, faces BHS in semis

Legacy knocked off East Region champion West Fargo Sheyenne 7-6 in quarterfinal action of the state Class A softball tournament in Jamestown on Thursday.
It was the first ever state tournament game for Legacy. Now, the Sabers are just two wins away from a state championship.
Tori Olson struck out 15 batters in the complete-game victory for the Sabers. Olson held the Mustangs, who were 15-1 before Thursday, scoreless through the first five innings. Olson also had two hits for the Sabers.
Brynn Arnold went 3-for-4 with two doubles for Legacy. Emma Owens added two hits.
The game featured 27 strikeouts.
Legacy faces Bismarck in the semifinals on Friday at 4 p.m. The Demons defeated Grand Forks Red River 10-0 in the second game Thursday.
BISMARCK 10, GRAND FORKS RED RIVER 0, 5 INNINGS
Logan Gronberg threw a one-hitter as Bismarck blanked Grand Forks Red River 10-0.
People are also reading…
The Demons had just five hits in the game, but drew 10 walks and Red River committed three errors.
Ashlee Potter had two hits and a double for BHS. Payton Gerving scored three runs and drove in two for the Demons.
Reach Tribune sports editor Dave Selvig at (701) 250-8246 or david.selvig@bismarcktribune.com