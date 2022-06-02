Legacy knocks off top-seeded West Fargo Sheyenne at state softball, faces BHS in semis

Legacy knocked off East Region champion West Fargo Sheyenne 7-6 in quarterfinal action of the state Class A softball tournament in Jamestown on Thursday.

It was the first ever state tournament game for Legacy. Now, the Sabers are just two wins away from a state championship.

Tori Olson struck out 15 batters in the complete-game victory for the Sabers. Olson held the Mustangs, who were 15-1 before Thursday, scoreless through the first five innings. Olson also had two hits for the Sabers.

Brynn Arnold went 3-for-4 with two doubles for Legacy. Emma Owens added two hits.

The game featured 27 strikeouts.

Legacy faces Bismarck in the semifinals on Friday at 4 p.m. The Demons defeated Grand Forks Red River 10-0 in the second game Thursday.

BISMARCK 10, GRAND FORKS RED RIVER 0, 5 INNINGS

Logan Gronberg threw a one-hitter as Bismarck blanked Grand Forks Red River 10-0.

The Demons had just five hits in the game, but drew 10 walks and Red River committed three errors.

Ashlee Potter had two hits and a double for BHS. Payton Gerving scored three runs and drove in two for the Demons.

