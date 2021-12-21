Legacy edges Century in overtime

Cross-town rivalries are the lifeblood of high school hockey. It would appear as though Century and Legacy are well on their way to establishing a new one.

A tight-checking, low-scoring affair Tuesday night at the VFW Sports Center went into overtime tied at one. Halfway through overtime, it seemed it might stay that way until the shootout.

Sophomore forward Easton Moos of the Sabers had other ideas.

"Always feels good to win," Legacy head coach Mario Lamoureux said. "Happy we got a good result. We got a win, and that's the result that matters."

Breaking down the near boards after a stellar defensive play pushed the puck out of Century's offensive zone, Moos outraced the Patriots defense and beat Patriots senior goalie Kaden Jangula five-hole to send the boistrous Legacy faithful in attendance home happy.

There were plenty of opportunities for both sides to end the action before it reached overtime, particularly on special teams.

"We haven't made adjustments to other teams yet," Lamoureux said. "We need to get ourselves on the same page."

With the game tied at one in the second period, Century committed two penalties just over half a minute apart, putting Legacy on a five-on-three power play for slightly more than a minute and a half.

Legacy had its own moment of panic midway through the third period, as the Sabers committed a five-minute major boarding penalty that put the Patriots on their own extended power play.

Neither team scored in either scenario. In fact, despite the teams combining for seven penalties, not a single special teams goal was scored.

"I thought we did a good job shorthanded," Lamoureux said. "We gave up some shots on net, but they weren't overly dangerous, so I was pretty happy with how we did. We didn't really allow them to set up.

"Special teams is a huge part of the game, but five-on-three is something we haven't even touched on yet. Obviously you have to capitalize on those situations, but our shots were too much on the perimeter for them to be tough for the goalie."

Both goals came with play level at five-on-five in the first period. Barely more than two minutes into the game, an unexpected bounce off the end boards came right onto the stick of Legacy's Lucas Vasey, and he beat Jangula for his third goal of the season on the game's first shot.

Century responded six minutes later, as a shot from between the circles by Alex Fosland hit Legacy goalie Tyler Miller hard enough to create a rebound, and Mason Riegel took advantage of the loose puck and slid it just beyond Miller's outstretched skate into the back of the net.

"Tyler was real steady for us," Lamoureux said. "The one got in on him on a weird bounce, and their guy Riegel did a nice job of putting the puck home. He made some key saves at key times and overall he played well."

Miller and Jangula were calm, cool, and collected for the rest of regulation while being tested in some key moments.

Legacy's forecheck created an extended amount of zone time for the Sabers, but Century had a number of counter-attacks off the rush that were nearly successful.

"We did a good job of advancing pucks deep into their zone and our cycle game was good," Lamoureux said. "Defensively, we did a good job of containing them, keeping them to the outside. I thought we controlled play for the majority of the time and I think we have potential to play better than we showed tonight."

The pressure of Legacy's forecheck and back-check forced the Patriots into some mistakes. Jangula had a number of outlet passes miss teammates and go for icings, and the Patriots were slipping and sliding on the ice throughout the night as they took some sharp angles to try and beat Legacy to free pucks.

It was the Legacy forecheck that won out in the end, though. Even before Moos broke free for his breakaway, Legacy had dominated the first four and a half minutes of overtime, and had kept the Sabers on the plus end of the shot counter.

"I thought we looked really good in overtime," Lamoureux said. "I don't think they had the puck in our zone really at all, and we had several good scoring chances. We had them on their heels, and obviously Moos makes a play, he had a great game today and he deserved to finish that game."

Now the Sabers, still playing in their first year of varsity hockey, will get a few days off from games to try and work on things.

"We'll try and incorporate things into our game as the weeks go by," Lamoureux said. "We'll be patient as we move along, because this is a young team. They're gonna make mistakes, but hopefully we'll make some big steps in the coming weeks."

