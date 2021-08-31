Leah Herbel wins second straight golf meet, Century claims third victory of season

It was another strong performance for the Century golfers on Tuesday.
The Patriots chalked up another team title, their third in five West Region tournaments this fall, claiming the championship at the Century Invitational at Riverwood Golf Course.
Century has finished either first or second in all five tournaments this fall.
Junior Leah Herbel claimed medalist honors for the second time in three tournaments, edging Mandan’s Anna Huettl – who won the title at Dickinson last week – by one stroke.
Despite a brisk wind, the tree-lined setup at Riverwood provided good conditions for golf.
“The wind wasn’t too bad,” Patriots coach Jeff Rasmussen said. “We were pretty sheltered down there.
“The course is in great shape. It’s nice and green. Honestly, one of the biggest challenges is that some courses are softer, some of them are a little harder. The course is in good shape, it’s just a little firmer, so playing shots accordingly was one of the biggest challenges.”
The Patriots finished with a low team score of 327 to runner-up Bismarck’s 342. Century placed all four of its scorers in the top 10 and ties, with all of them shooting an 87 or better. All six of Century’s golfers shot 95 or better.
“We were pretty consistent across the board,” Rasmussen said. “Our 3-4-5-6 girls played pretty good. There are some things we can work on but overall we did a great job. They didn’t let bad shots linger, which was encouraging to see. We’ll take some things away from today to work on moving forward.”
Leah Herbel posted her third-best score of the season, after a second-round 73 at the East-West Classic and a 75 at Tom O’Leary.
“Leah made a great birdie on 16, that was a big one for her,” Rasmussen said. “She made some good swings all day long. She was just steady all day. There was nothing over a 5 on her scorecard. Just played steady golf all day long.”
Along with Leah Herbel’s medalist finish, the Patriots’ Hannah Herbel tied for third with a 78 and Aliyah Iverson and Navisha Soni were part of a three-way tie for 10th with 86s.
“We did a good job of mentally staying strong, not letting a bad hole turn in to a stretch of bad holes,” Rasmussen said.
Despite their early-season success, there’s still work ahead for the Patriots.
“There’s always room to improve in golf,” Rasmussen said. “There are three things we’re really trying to improve on. Putting is a big one, we’re trying to eliminate three-putts.
“Inside 100 yards, we’re just working on distances, getting up and down if we miss a green. And the mental side of it, concentrate on one shot at a time. The next shot is the most important one.”
Grace Stroh (78) tied for third and Katelyn Vogel (84) tied for seventh to lead the runner-up Demons.
Ava Kalanek led the Legacy Sabers with an 82, finishing sixth and helping her team to a third-place finish.