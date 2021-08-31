 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Leah Herbel wins second straight golf meet, Century claims third victory of season
0 Comments

Leah Herbel wins second straight golf meet, Century claims third victory of season

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

It was another strong performance for the Century golfers on Tuesday.

The Patriots chalked up another team title, their third in five West Region tournaments this fall, claiming the championship at the Century Invitational at Riverwood Golf Course.

Century has finished either first or second in all five tournaments this fall.

Junior Leah Herbel claimed medalist honors for the second time in three tournaments, edging Mandan’s Anna Huettl – who won the title at Dickinson last week – by one stroke.

Despite a brisk wind, the tree-lined setup at Riverwood provided good conditions for golf.

“The wind wasn’t too bad,” Patriots coach Jeff Rasmussen said. “We were pretty sheltered down there.

“The course is in great shape. It’s nice and green. Honestly, one of the biggest challenges is that some courses are softer, some of them are a little harder. The course is in good shape, it’s just a little firmer, so playing shots accordingly was one of the biggest challenges.”

The Patriots finished with a low team score of 327 to runner-up Bismarck’s 342. Century placed all four of its scorers in the top 10 and ties, with all of them shooting an 87 or better. All six of Century’s golfers shot 95 or better.

“We were pretty consistent across the board,” Rasmussen said. “Our 3-4-5-6 girls played pretty good. There are some things we can work on but overall we did a great job. They didn’t let bad shots linger, which was encouraging to see. We’ll take some things away from today to work on moving forward.”

Leah Herbel posted her third-best score of the season, after a second-round 73 at the East-West Classic and a 75 at Tom O’Leary.

“Leah made a great birdie on 16, that was a big one for her,” Rasmussen said. “She made some good swings all day long. She was just steady all day. There was nothing over a 5 on her scorecard. Just played steady golf all day long.”

Along with Leah Herbel’s medalist finish, the Patriots’ Hannah Herbel tied for third with a 78 and Aliyah Iverson and Navisha Soni were part of a three-way tie for 10th with 86s.

“We did a good job of mentally staying strong, not letting a bad hole turn in to a stretch of bad holes,” Rasmussen said.

Despite their early-season success, there’s still work ahead for the Patriots.

“There’s always room to improve in golf,” Rasmussen said. “There are three things we’re really trying to improve on. Putting is a big one, we’re trying to eliminate three-putts.

“Inside 100 yards, we’re just working on distances, getting up and down if we miss a green. And the mental side of it, concentrate on one shot at a time. The next shot is the most important one.”

Grace Stroh (78) tied for third and Katelyn Vogel (84) tied for seventh to lead the runner-up Demons.

Ava Kalanek led the Legacy Sabers with an 82, finishing sixth and helping her team to a third-place finish.

Century Invitational

At Riverwood

Team scores

1. Century 327. 2. Bismarck 342. 3. Legacy 350. 4. Mandan 352. 5. Minot 361. 6. Dickinson 362. 7. St. Mary’s 393. 8. Williston 399. 9. Jamestown 404.

Individual top 10

1. Leah Herbel, Cen, 76. 2. Anna Huettl, Man, 77. 3. (tie) Grace Stroh, Bis, 78 and Hannah Herbel, Cen, 78. 5. Lola Homiston, Dick, 80. 6. Ava Kalanek, Leg, 82. 7. (tie) Katelyn Vogel, Bis, 84 and MacKenzie Strange, Min, 84. 9. Chloe Kraenzel, Dick, 85. 10. (tie) Aliyah Iverson, Cen, 86, Navisha Soni, Cen, 86 and Anne Hulst, Leg, 86.

Scores by team

CENTURY (327): Hannah Herbel 78, Leah Herbel 76, Navisha Soni 87, Aliyah Iverson 86, Kambree Hauglie 95, Regan Braun 89.

BISMARCK (342): Grace Stroh 78, Katelyn Vogel 84, Paige Breuer 87, Taylor Kautzman 93, Madelynn Fuchs 112, Brooke Bondley 124.

LEGACY (350): Ava Kalanek 82, Anne Hulst 86, Kya Guidinger 90, Brooke Hollar 94, Lauren Beck 99, Madison Lein 92.

MANDAN (352): Anna Huettl 77, Aysia Mettler 87, Brittyn Mettler 94, Ruby Heydt 94, Brooklyn Monteith 94, Stray Ressler 99.

MINOT (361): MacKenzie Strange 84, Addison Sorenson 100, Cali Wilson 90, Morgan Strange 91, Avery Falcon 100, Sidney Ressler 96.

DICKINSON (362): Lola Homiston 80, Abigail Goettle 91, Chloe Kraenzel 85, Hazel Emter 106, Tristyn Baumgartner 106, Kymball Peterson 111.

ST. MARY’S (393): Grace Rieger 109, Kiera Oukrop 100, Abi Schneider 87, Lily Haag 105, Malea Hall 107, Kenzie Hamilton 101.

WILLISTON (399): Carrie Carmichael 87, Tegan Graham 92, Scout Graham 102, Brekley Poeckes 122, Dani Tinklenberg 164, Karrin Rustand 118.

JAMESTOWN (404): Olivia Sorlie 91, Bria Nieswaag 95, Grace LeFevre 110, Isabel LeFevre 112, Aspen Humes 128, Mylee Michel 108.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Watch Now: Related Video

Look to bet Matthew Stafford over 4,550.5 passing yards this season

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News