Leah Herbel wins second straight golf meet, Century claims third victory of season

It was another strong performance for the Century golfers on Tuesday.

The Patriots chalked up another team title, their third in five West Region tournaments this fall, claiming the championship at the Century Invitational at Riverwood Golf Course.

Century has finished either first or second in all five tournaments this fall.

Junior Leah Herbel claimed medalist honors for the second time in three tournaments, edging Mandan’s Anna Huettl – who won the title at Dickinson last week – by one stroke.

Despite a brisk wind, the tree-lined setup at Riverwood provided good conditions for golf.

“The wind wasn’t too bad,” Patriots coach Jeff Rasmussen said. “We were pretty sheltered down there.

“The course is in great shape. It’s nice and green. Honestly, one of the biggest challenges is that some courses are softer, some of them are a little harder. The course is in good shape, it’s just a little firmer, so playing shots accordingly was one of the biggest challenges.”