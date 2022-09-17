 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Late TD lifts North Dakota past NAU

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — Tommy Schuster connected with Jack Wright on a flea flicker for a 23-yard touchdown with 53 seconds left to help North Dakota beat Northern Arizona 27-24 on Saturday.

Northern Arizona had taken a 24-20 lead with 1:42 left in the fourth quarter after an 11-play, 78-yard drive capped by R.J. Martinez's 12-yard completion to Coleman Owen. UND answered with a five-play, 75-yard drive.

North Dakota scored twice in the final five and a half minutes.

Bo Belquist’s 8-yard TD reception from Schuster gave them a 20-17 lead with 5:26 remaining before the Lumberjacks scored on an 11-play, 78-yard drive to go back in front.

NAU held a 14-13 lead entering the fourth after the teams combined for three punts in the third frame before the scoring happened down the stretch.

Schuster was 21 of 32 for 206 yards and two touchdowns for North Dakota (2-1). Tyler Hoosman carried it 12 times for 102 yards.

Belquist led North Dakota with six catches for 56 yards. Garrett Maag had five catches for 47 yards.

Martinez threw for 324 yards and two touchdowns for Northern Arizona (1-2). Owen finished with nine grabs for 136 yards and two scores.

Northern Arizona hosts Idaho in its Big Sky Conference opener next Saturday. North Dakota returns to Missouri Valley Football Conference play next week at Southern Illinois.

North Dakota 27, Northern Arizona 24

North Dakota;0;13;0;14;--;27

Northern Arizona;7;7;0;10;--;24

First quarter

NAU: Kevin Daniels 14 run (Collin Robbins kick), 6:07.

Second quarter

UND: FG Brady Stevens 38, 14:57.

UND: FG Stevens 22, 10:08.

UND: C.J. Siegel 50 interception return (Stevens kick), 9:33.

NAU: Coleman Owen 12 pass from R.J. Martinez (Robbins kick), 0:28.

Third quarter

No scoring.

Fourth quarter

NAU: FG Robbins 42, 13:40.

UND: Bo Belquist 8 pass from Tommy Schuster (Stevens kick), 5:26.

NAU: Coleman 12 pass from Martinez (Robbins kick), 1:42.

UND: Jack Wright 23 pass from Schuster (Stevens kick), 0.53.

Individual statistics

RUSHING – UND: Tyler Huisman 12-102, Tommy Schuster 5-11, Isaiah Smith 5-11, Quincy Vaughn 1-2. NAU: Kevin Daniels 8-54, R.J. Martinez 9-29, George Robinson 14-24, Draycen Hall 4-17.

PASSING – UND: Tommy Schuster 21-32-0, 206 yards; Quincy Vaughn 0-1-0, 0 yards. NAU: R.J. Martinez 33-47-1, 324 yards.

RECEIVING – UND: Bo Belquist 6-56, Garrett Maag 5-47, Jack Wright 3-51, Nick Kupfer 2-21, Adam Zavalney 2-14, Red Wilson 2-(minus-2), Preston Marcus 1-8. NAU: Coleman Owen 9-136, Jamal Glaspie 7-80, Draycen Hall 6-35, Hendrix Johnson 5-33, Elijah Taylor 3-24, George Robinson 3-16.

Records: North Dakota 2-1, Northern Arizona 1-2.

