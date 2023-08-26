Century's defense struggled all night long to slow down West Fargo's passing attack, but when the Patriots needed a stop the most, it was Kayne Nelson that delivered.

The senior linebacker intercepted West Fargo quarterback Brady Medina with 1:30 remaining in the fourth quarter to seal fourth-ranked Century's 46-40 victory over the Packers at the MDU Resources Community Bowl on Friday to kickoff the Class AAA football season.

"Really proud of the resiliency of the kids," Century coach Ron Wingenbach said. "A lot of these players didn't see a lot of varsity time last year and were a lot of JV players. To play with poise tonight especially late in the fourth quarter tells me a lot and they're going to grow and mature from that."

Prior to Nelson interception, the Packers had scored on four consecutive possessions, including a 6-play, 46-yard drive capped off by a 2-yard run by Leyton Hofland with 3:04 remaining to give West Fargo a 40-38 lead, its first since the opening quarter. The Patriots defense struggled to limit the production between quarterback Brady Medina and wide receiver Keaton McGregor. The pair connected 13 times for 247 yards and three touchdowns.

"Keaton loves football and he works at it and the timing was really good," West Fargo coach Jay Gibson said. "We got sacked a couple times, but for the number of times we threw the ball, I thought we did a really nice job of protecting for Brady. Brady makes decision quickly. He gets rid of the ball quickly, so it's hard to get to him. Keaton is a good athlete. He plays the whole game for us."

Trailing 40-38 late, the Patriots (1-0) orchestrated a 65-yard drive in just five plays to recapture the lead. Senior quarterback Michael Twardoski scampered up the middle for a 19-yard touchdown to give Century the lead for good. Orginally, Wingenbach said the team was playing for the game-winning field goal, but a 33-yard completion over the middle to running back Gavin Lill to the West Fargo 19-yard line convinced them to go for the touchdown.

Friday's season-opener was nothing like last year, that saw West Fargo (0-1) cling to a 7-6 victory amidst adverse weather conditions. The weather wasn't a factor this time around and both teams had surpassed their scoring output from a year ago before the end of the first quarter.

Century and West Fargo had similar success on offense despite two completely different strategies. The Patriots wanted to run and the Packers wanted to pass, and what ensued was a plethora of points and big plays. The Patriots established the run early behind Lill, who finished with 121 yards and two touchdowns on 26 carries. Lill scored on runs of 9 yards and 1 yard, the latter putting the Patriots up 24-14 at the half.

"It's all our linemen," Lill said. "My fullback was blocking so well and our linemen were creating great holes. It's easy to run through when you have a seven-foot-wide hole."

The Patriots finished with 291 yards on the ground on 47 carries. Twardoski did his damage with both his arm and legs. Twardoski completed 10 of 14 passes for 140 yards and two touchdowns and amassed another 109 yards on the ground, including an 8-yard gain on fourth down to pick up a first down and help run out the clock. After four incompletions to start the game, Twardoski completed his final 10 pass attempts.

"I really like (Century's) offense," Gibson said. "They have a balanced offense. They don't throw much, but they kill you when they do throw it because they complete it all the time. They spread the field well and the quarterback is a real strong runner and he got a lot of extra yards after being contacted."

Century's backup quarterback -- Drew Hodland -- came in for the final drive of the first half and led the Patriots down the field for a late touchdown, racking up 29 yards on the ground on three carries.

The Patriots needed all the help they could get out of their offense, because McGregor was a menace for Century's defense all game long. Medina's primary target, McGregor compiled 162 yards in the second half, as well as two of his three touchdowns. Medina completed 22 of 39 attempts for 359 yards and three touchdowns. But Century's defense forced two straight incompletions on the final drive before Nelson's interception.

"They ran a lot of slants," Nelson said. "They got the ball out really fast so we didn't have a lot of chance to apply pressure, but we got it done."

Despite surrendering 40 points, the Patriots defense did come away with two key turnovers. Junior linebacker Landry Wesson recovered a fumble on a backwards pass early in the second quarter, which set up a short field and led to a 3-yard touchdown run by Twardoski to give Century a 17-14 lead and help shift momentum.

"We'll never give up," Lill said. "We're a team that's always striving to get better and as the season goes on we'll keep getting better."

Senior wide receiver Rivers Martin led the Patriots receiving game with three catches for 48 yards, including a 30-yard touchdown in the front-corner of the end zone midway through the third quarter.

Century travels to Mandan next Friday at 7 p.m.