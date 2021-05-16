Larson, Kupfer, Barnhardt earn QB Club recognition

Sprinter Calob Larson has collected championships and accolades by the fistful during his track and field career at Legacy High School.
Now the Legacy senior has something new to add to his collection. The Bismarck Quarterback Club has put him among the high school male athletes of the year for the 2020-21 academic year.
Larson is one of three athletes who will share the high school male athlete award. The other standouts selected are Legacy senior Nick Kupfer for his basketball, football and track achievements and St. Mary's wrestler Reece Barnhardt, a four-time state champion. Barnhardt was undefeated as a senior.
The female high school athlete award also resulted in a deadlock. Century volleyball and basketball standout Julia Fitterer and Legacy basketball and track stalwart Jaiden Baker are co-winners.
At the college level, University of Mary wrestler Braydon Huber was honored for the second straight year as the four-year college male athlete of the year. U-Mary swimmer Abbey Zajdzinski was named the top female four-year athlete.
Bismarck State College volleyball player Becca Nitsch and baseball player Brayden Koenig were named the two-year-college female and male athletes of the year, respectively.
The Rog Higgins Service Award winners are Cy Timmons, Rich Hovland and the late Mel Fischer. The Higgins Award, named for the late iconic Bismarck sportscaster, is presented for outstanding contributions to Bismarck athletics.
Timmons, a former Bismarck State college and University of Mary basketball player, served as an assistant coach in the public schools and contributed to Bismarck athletics in several other capacities as well.
Hovland has coached in the public schools for decades as a head and assistant basketball coach and assistant coach in football and track and field.
Fischer, likewise, was a decades-long figure on the local sports scene. He had long association with soccer, both as a coach and administrator. He was named national coach of the year in soccer and founded the BSC soccer program.
The Quarterback Club awards dinner, an annual fixture on the city's sports schedule, was canceled in 2020 due to coronavirus pandemic concerns. There will no dinner again this year.
Here are the Quarterback club award winners and each school's outstanding athletes in various sports: