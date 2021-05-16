Larson, Kupfer, Barnhardt earn QB Club recognition

Sprinter Calob Larson has collected championships and accolades by the fistful during his track and field career at Legacy High School.

Now the Legacy senior has something new to add to his collection. The Bismarck Quarterback Club has put him among the high school male athletes of the year for the 2020-21 academic year.

Larson is one of three athletes who will share the high school male athlete award. The other standouts selected are Legacy senior Nick Kupfer for his basketball, football and track achievements and St. Mary's wrestler Reece Barnhardt, a four-time state champion. Barnhardt was undefeated as a senior.

The female high school athlete award also resulted in a deadlock. Century volleyball and basketball standout Julia Fitterer and Legacy basketball and track stalwart Jaiden Baker are co-winners.

At the college level, University of Mary wrestler Braydon Huber was honored for the second straight year as the four-year college male athlete of the year. U-Mary swimmer Abbey Zajdzinski was named the top female four-year athlete.

Bismarck State College volleyball player Becca Nitsch and baseball player Brayden Koenig were named the two-year-college female and male athletes of the year, respectively.