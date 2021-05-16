 Skip to main content
Larson, Kupfer, Barnhardt earn QB Club recognition
Larson, Kupfer, Barnhardt earn QB Club recognition

012021-spt-hoops3.jpg

Legacy's Nick Kupfer drives to the basket between Bismarck's Gunner Swanson, left, and Ethan Stotz (15).

 TOM STROMME, TRIBUNE

Sprinter Calob Larson has collected championships and accolades by the fistful during his track and field career at Legacy High School.

 Now the Legacy senior has something new to add to his collection. The Bismarck Quarterback Club has put him among the high school male athletes of the year for the 2020-21 academic year.

 Larson is one of three athletes who will share the high school male athlete award. The other standouts selected are Legacy senior Nick Kupfer for his basketball, football and track achievements and St. Mary's wrestler Reece Barnhardt, a four-time state champion. Barnhardt was undefeated as a senior.

 The female high school athlete award also resulted in a deadlock. Century volleyball and basketball standout Julia Fitterer and Legacy basketball and track stalwart Jaiden Baker are co-winners.

 At the college level, University of Mary wrestler Braydon Huber was honored for the second straight year as the four-year college male athlete of the year. U-Mary swimmer Abbey Zajdzinski was named the top female four-year athlete.

 Bismarck State College volleyball player Becca Nitsch and baseball player Brayden Koenig were named the two-year-college female and male athletes of the year, respectively.

 The Rog Higgins Service Award winners are Cy Timmons, Rich Hovland and the late Mel Fischer. The Higgins Award, named for the late iconic Bismarck sportscaster, is presented for outstanding contributions to Bismarck athletics. 

 Timmons, a former Bismarck State college and University of Mary basketball player, served as an assistant coach in the public schools and contributed to Bismarck athletics in several other capacities as well.

 Hovland has coached in the public schools for decades as a head and assistant basketball coach and assistant coach in football and track and field.

 Fischer, likewise, was a decades-long figure on the local sports scene. He had long association with soccer, both as a coach and administrator. He was named national coach of the year in soccer and founded the BSC soccer program.

 The Quarterback Club awards dinner, an annual fixture on the city's sports schedule, was canceled in 2020 due to coronavirus pandemic concerns. There will no dinner again this year.

 Here are the Quarterback club award winners and each school's outstanding athletes in various sports:

QUARTERBACK CLUB AWARDS

Rog Higgins Award: Mel Fischer, Rich Hovland, Cy Timmons.

High school male athlete of the year: Reece Barnhardt, St. Mary's; Nick Kupfer, Legacy; Calob Larson, Legacy.

High school female athlete of the year: Jaiden Baker, Legacy; Julia Fitterer, Century.

Four-year college male athlete of the year: Braydon Huber, U-Mary.

Four-year college female athlete of the year: Abbey Zajdzinski, U-Mary.

Two-year college male athlete of the year: Brayden Koenig, Bismarck State.

Two-year college female athlete of the year: Becca Nitsch, Bismarck State.

QUARTERBACK CLUB AWARD NOMINEES

UNIVERSITY OF MARY

Men

Wrestling: Braydon Huber.

Hockey: Johnny Witzke.

Indoor track and field: Jesse Kass, Dillan Kovash.

Women

Basketball: Lauren Rotunda.

Indoor track and field: Elizabeth Acheson, D'Andra Morris.

Swimming and diving: Abbey Zajdzinski.

BISMARCK STATE COLLEGE

Men

Basketball: Cobe Begger.

Baseball: Brayden Koenig.

Women

Volleyball: Becca Nitsch.

Basketball: McKenzie Johnson.

Softball: Greta Gibson.

UNITED TRIBES

Men

Basketball: Tate Bear.

Women

Basketball: Hannah Golus.

BISMARCK HIGH SCHOOL

Boys

Cross country: Sean Korsmo.

Football: Brandt Kringlie.

Soccer: Rodrigue Mugisha.

Wrestling: Christian Tanefeu, Wilfried Tanefeu.

Hockey: Jack Steckler.

Basketball: Gunner Swanson.

Swimming and diving: Beau Zander.

Baseball: Lucas Schell.

Girls

Cross country: Jilee Golus.

Volleyball: Kenadi Renner.

Basketball: Mandi Picard.

Soccer: Reece Vorachek

Softball: Paige Hanson.

Track and field: Jilee Golus.

Cheer: Tori Eiss.

CENTURY HIGH SCHOOL

Boys

Cross country: Mason Kindel.

Football: Cade Garcia, Andrew Leingang.

Soccer: Nikko Helderop.

Wrestling: Clay Radenz.

Hockey: Cullen Curl, Colton Schulte.

Basketball: Ian Ely.

Swimming and diving: Beau Zander.

Baseball: Ryan Keup.

Track and field: Braden Brown.

Girls

Golf: Hannah Herbel.

Swimming and diving: Alexis Duchsherer.

Volleyball: Jocelyn Julson.

Basketball: Julia Fitterer.

Soccer: Ashlynn Davison.

Softball: Brooklyn Morris.

Tennis: Blaike Zander.

Track and field: Emily Goldade.

Cheer: Annika Hendrickson.

LEGACY HIGH SCHOOL

Boys

Football: Keagen Woodbury.

Soccer: T.J. Seidel.

Tennis: Corby Svihovec.

Wrestling: Riley Martin.

Basketball: Nick Kupfer.

Swimming: Austin Schlecht.

Baseball: Cru Walker.

Track and field: Calob Larson.

Girls

Cross country: Jadyn Guidinger.

Swimming and diving: Paige Davis.

Volleyball: Carmaryn Beasley.

Basketball: Jaiden Baker and Arianna Berryhill.

Gymnastics: Zoe Prince.

Track and field: Paige Davis.

ST. MARY'S HIGH SCHOOL

Boys

Football: Zach Haas, Jackson Uhler.

Wrestling: Reece Barnhardt.

Basketball: Garrett Bader.

Baseball: Matthew Nathe.

Golf: Jackson Gilchrist.

Track and field: Cullen Curl.

Girls

Golf: Kate Mongeon.

Tennis: Jenna Stiegelmeier.

Volleyball: Eden Schlinger.

Basketball: Mykendra Messer.

Soccer: Madison Schatz.

Track and field: Kiera Oukrop.

Cheer: Frankie Barry.

Dance: Zoe Frohlich

SHILOH CHRISTIAN SCHOOL

Boys

Football: Braiden Kuehn.

Basketball: Luke Wanzek.

Girls

Volleyball: Kursten Fuller.

Basketball: Jacie Hall.

BISMARCK BLIZZARD

Girls

Hockey: Noelle Martin.

