Willman made big impact in short stint with Larks

Larks manager Will Flynt said from the start that Willman was an impact player. He did not disappoint.

"Kam has to leave, but it was great to have him here," Flynt said. "Terrific ball player. Everyone could see that, but just an awesome kid. He's just a talented all-around dude."

After hitting .295 with three home runs and 24 RBIs for Kansas State during the college season, Willman brought that same stick to Bismarck. He led the Larks with a .307 batting average. In 22 games, he drove in 22 runs and scored 18 times.

Willman, who also excelled in the classroom at Kansas State, earning Academic All-Big 12 First Team honors this past season while studying communications, brings an honest assessment each day to the ballpark.

"I just feel like I can improve at everything. I can get stronger and faster. I can be a better hitter ... add more range in the field — just everything. You can't ever think like you got it all figured out. It don't work like that," he said. "The game respects those that grind, so that's what I'm going to continue to do."

Willman has the look of a pro. At 6-foot-3, 175-pounds, he has a smooth right-handed swing and fluid motions in the field.