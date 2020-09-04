Wellens' pitching leads Larks to Northwoods League championship

Tommy Wellens' second championship game start this summer on the Bismarck Municipal Ballpark pitching mound went much better than the first.
The right-hander from Fargo took a perfect game into the sixth inning as the Larks defeated the Mandan Flickertails 5-0 in the rubber match of the North Dakota pod Northwoods League championship series Friday night.
Wellens held the Flickertails hitless until the bottom of the sixth. Earlier in the summer, Wellens was the starting pitcher for Fargo Post 2 in the Senior Babe Ruth Class A state tournament championship game, but was knocked out in the third inning by West Fargo.
"I was locating my fastball a lot better. I was able to keep the ball down and be efficient. That's kind of the key for me when I throw well," Wellens said.
Friday night, Wellens was perfect through five innings. The Flickertails did not have a baserunner until Trenton Duchscherer singled with two outs in the top of the sixth inning. Wellens and Duchscherer are teammates at Bismarck State College.
"I'm not the hardest thrower. I try to locate my pitches and let my defense make the plays behind me," Wellens said. "We played well tonight. It was fun. Kind of a different experience in general, but it was fun to be out there tonight."
Wellens allowed two hits in six shutout innings. He struck out three and did not walk a batter. He was aware he was perfect through five.
"You know what's going on but you try not to think about it," he said. "When you do, that's when the hits generally start coming."
The Larks led from start to finish.
Cal James singled home Enrique Morales and the Larks led 1-0 two batters into the game. Morales singled to start the game and stole second. Later in the first, James scored on a ground out by Dak Finley for a 2-0 lead.
Morales’ second infield single of the game made it 2-0. Nick Kemper, who doubled with one out, scored on Morales’ two-out hit to make it 3-0 Larks in the bottom of the fourth.
The Larks tacked on a pair of insurance runs in the seventh. Hot-hitting Cole Hage, Wellens’ teammate with Post 2, doubled home Morales, who had singled. On the play Jayce Bailey went to third. Bailey made it 5-0 when he scored on a wild pitch.
Carter Rost took over on the mound for the Larks in the seventh and was nearly as good as Wellens. He allowed just one hit and struck out five to earn the save.
Dane Nakatsuka had two of the Flickertails' hits, including a double to lead off the top of the seventh.
The Flickertails won the first game of the best-of-three-series on Wednesday, but the Larks evened it up with a 9-2 Thursday before taking and the rubber match and the series on Friday night.
