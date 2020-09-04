Wellens' pitching leads Larks to Northwoods League championship

"You know what's going on but you try not to think about it," he said. "When you do, that's when the hits generally start coming."

The Larks led from start to finish.

Cal James singled home Enrique Morales and the Larks led 1-0 two batters into the game. Morales singled to start the game and stole second. Later in the first, James scored on a ground out by Dak Finley for a 2-0 lead.

Morales’ second infield single of the game made it 2-0. Nick Kemper, who doubled with one out, scored on Morales’ two-out hit to make it 3-0 Larks in the bottom of the fourth.

The Larks tacked on a pair of insurance runs in the seventh. Hot-hitting Cole Hage, Wellens’ teammate with Post 2, doubled home Morales, who had singled. On the play Jayce Bailey went to third. Bailey made it 5-0 when he scored on a wild pitch.

Carter Rost took over on the mound for the Larks in the seventh and was nearly as good as Wellens. He allowed just one hit and struck out five to earn the save.

Dane Nakatsuka had two of the Flickertails' hits, including a double to lead off the top of the seventh.

The Flickertails won the first game of the best-of-three-series on Wednesday, but the Larks evened it up with a 9-2 Thursday before taking and the rubber match and the series on Friday night.

