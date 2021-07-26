Waterloo fends off late rally for Larks

A late rally by the Bismarck Larks came up short Monday night.
Down 6-0 going into the bottom of the eighth inning, the Larks scored two in the eighth and two more in the ninth before Waterloo relief pitcher Zach Button got the Bucks out of a bases-loaded jam to close out a 6-4 win.
Waterloo blanked the Larks Saturday and Sunday and appeared on the verge of a third straight shutout in 100-hundred degree heat Monday before the Larks' bats came to life.
With the bases full and just one out in the last of the ninth, Spencer Sarrigar walked to force home Cole Roberts to cut the lead to 6-4.
Button was summoned from the pen and got a strikeout and pop out to end the game played in front of a Bismarck Municipal Ballpark full house of 1,969 fans.
Roberts had two of the Larks’ five hits, finishing 2-for-4 with a double and two runs scored. Jaxon Rosencranz went 2-for-5 with an RBI.
Camren Landry fired seven scoreless innings for Waterloo. He worked around traffic – four hits and five walks – but also fanned nine Larks batters.
Max Jung-Goldberg went 3-for-3 out of the 9-hole for Waterloo, which has already clinched a Northwoods League playoff spot after winning the first half title in the Great Plains East Division.
The Larks and Bucks close out their four-game series tonight. First pitch is set for 6:35.
THREE LARKS PICKED
Catcher Spencer Sarringar, first baseman Derek Shoen and pitcher Bret Barnett have been selected to play in the Northwoods League Major League Dreams Showcase Aug. 3 in La Crosse, Wis.
The Major League Dreams Showcase consists of 75 players from the Northwoods League who were selected by a panel of Major League Baseball scouts. The players will participate in a day of workouts in front of scouts, which then will be followed by two games.
Sarringar, from Northern State (S.D.), is hitting .277 with five home runs and 23 RBIs this summer. He also has six stolen bases.
Shoen, an all-conference player for the University of Mary, has a pair of homers to go with 29 RBIs and six stolen bases.
Barnett has made 16 appearances, all in relief. In 17 1/3 innings, the South Dakota State collegian has allowed six earned runs on 18 hits with 20 strikeouts.
