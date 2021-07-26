Waterloo fends off late rally for Larks

A late rally by the Bismarck Larks came up short Monday night.

Down 6-0 going into the bottom of the eighth inning, the Larks scored two in the eighth and two more in the ninth before Waterloo relief pitcher Zach Button got the Bucks out of a bases-loaded jam to close out a 6-4 win.

Waterloo blanked the Larks Saturday and Sunday and appeared on the verge of a third straight shutout in 100-hundred degree heat Monday before the Larks' bats came to life.

With the bases full and just one out in the last of the ninth, Spencer Sarrigar walked to force home Cole Roberts to cut the lead to 6-4.

Button was summoned from the pen and got a strikeout and pop out to end the game played in front of a Bismarck Municipal Ballpark full house of 1,969 fans.

Roberts had two of the Larks’ five hits, finishing 2-for-4 with a double and two runs scored. Jaxon Rosencranz went 2-for-5 with an RBI.

Camren Landry fired seven scoreless innings for Waterloo. He worked around traffic – four hits and five walks – but also fanned nine Larks batters.