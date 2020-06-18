Ulrich sets Northwoods League record in Larks' win over Bull Moose

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Wyatt Ulrich added to his Larks’ lore on Thursday night.

Playing his fourth season in Bismarck, Ulrich homered, drove in four runs and set a new Northwoods League career record with his 138th run scored as the Larks routed the Bull Moose 13-4 at Municipal Ballpark.

The Indius, Minn., product, who began his collegiate career at St. John’s (Minn.) and will finish it at NCAA Division I Richmond, went 2-3 with a walk to go with his homer and four RBIs as the Larks improved to 3-0.

Ulrich connected for a three-run home run in the Larks’ 7-run top of the seventh inning which turned a 6-1 lead into a 13-1 blowout.

Ulrich’s long ball was the second roundtripper of the game. With one out in the top of the second inning, Griffin Schneider from Minnetonka, Minn., hit the first home run of the Northwoods League season. Schneider, hitting out of the 8-hole, went 3-for-4 with two runs and two RBIs.

Noah Fisher, the Larks’ No. 9 batter, went 3-for-4 with two runs scored. Chase Adkison added two hits.

The Bull Moose were limited to two hits. Right fielder Lorenzo Debrecht had both, finishing 2-for-5 with an RBI. Calen Schwabe from Thompson, N.D., ticketed to play at North Dakota State next season, walked three times and scored twice.

Tonight, the Larks and Mandan Flickertails meet for the third time. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.

