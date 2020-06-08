Ulrich returns as Mr. Lark

Ulrich and the Larks season opener is six days away.

“He is the mayor,” Flynt said with a laugh of Ulrich. “I knew pretty much what Wyatt was just by talking to (Richmond coach Tracy Woodson). He loves having him. The kid knows how to put the ball in play and use his speed. He saw one video and said I want this kid.”

Flynt said his only goal for Ulrich this year is to have fun.

“You can’t forget to have fun. A lot of coaches don’t want kids to have fun,” Flynt said. “He’s going to be a leader. To have him show these guys what a great place this is.”

And to remind them how easy this season will be when the games pile up but travel doesn't. Ulrich has three years of grueling Northwoods League bus travel behind him.

“Wyatt’s going to enjoy this. He’s going to have more fun, and he’s going to be a guy going ‘you don’t know what we had to go through. This is awesome.’”

