U-Mary's Brooks living the dream playing for Larks in Bismarck

Andrew Brooks isn’t signing autographs just yet, but it may come to that if he keeps pitching like he did Monday night for the Larks.

So far, requests for his signature are just in jest.

Serving as an assistant baseball coach for the Bismarck Drillers youth baseball team alongside former University of Mary teammate Zack Martin, Brooks was beating requests off with a stick, sort of.

“The kids have been joking around, ‘get his autograph, get his autograph.’ I’m like, ‘you don’t want my autograph,’” Brooks said. “It’s pretty fun. They’re giving me a hard time.”

In his first ever Northwoods League outing for the Larks Monday, it was Brooks that was giving the Mandan Flickertails a hard time. The Missoula, Mont., product was the game’s winning pitcher after striking out all five batters he faced in a dominant relief pitching performance.

After his season with the Marauders was cut short due to the coronavirus outbreak, Brooks was simply happy to be back on the mound.

“We had high expectations for the season. It was tough to have it end like that,” Brooks said. “We had a really tight-knit team.