Three-team Northwoods League summer of baseball in Bismarck came together quickly

“We had to think outside the box. In every way imaginable, this was a total team effort. It really was,” Bollinger said. “We’re thankful we live in North Dakota. The number of (coronavirus) cases are low relative to the rest of the country, thank goodness. We need everyone’s support and help as we go forward. We need to be North Dakota smart with individual responsibility.

“Health and safety is our No. 1 priority. Everyone is assuming risk. If we’re not following social distancing guidelines and being smart and someone ends up testing positive, that could put the season in jeopardy.”

Filling two additional rosters came together even more quickly. In less than two weeks, the Bull Moose and Flickertails, largely the team initially ticketed for Thunder Bay, were polished off with each team having more than 20 NCAA Division I players. Upon arriving in Bismarck for practice, which began with a handful of players on Tuesday, players are tested for COVID-19.

“These guys want to play baseball,” Bollinger said. “With all the cancellations and disappointments they’ve been through, they just want to play ball. Our coaches did a great job assembling the teams and they did it quickly.”

Having to foot the bill for two additional teams will test the budget, but there was no hesitation.

“With more teams, there’s more costs. Hotels, meals, bats, uniforms, all these things add up,” Bollinger said. “Is this going to be our best year financially? No, but a lot of people are going through tough times. Right now, people need fun more than ever and that’s what we’re going to do, safely.”

